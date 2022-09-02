Why Every Writer Should Always Read Books

Ionutz Kazaku

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0hrl_0hZhILdj00
Person reading.Freepik

You have to read books if you want to be a great writer.

Are you aspiring to be a great writer?

There is a common mistake writers, throughout the community, don’t take into account.

Not reading books.

If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. — Stephen King.

Writing constantly is a must, that’s one key to success, but. The second part of getting better at art is by reading a lot. We get inspired and see lots of patterns that later on, subconsciously, we will use in our own writing.

Writing is practice, reading is theory.

Both of them are crucial.

Here are 5 reasons why you should also read, but not only write —

#1: Create Your Own Style

Don’t be generic, be yourself.

Imagine living your whole life in a bubble, being surrounded by your things, thoughts and yourself.

Sooner or later you will go insane.

When you are reading books, you find out that every author has a unique style. You start developing a relationship with them. Confidence is built, because the author is truthful, being himself/herself. By reading books you get inspired, taking bits and pieces and adding them to your mixture.

If you only get inspired by the community’s articles, you will sound like everyone else.

Develop your own style, and become special.

#2: Break The Writer’s Block, Get Inspired

How often are you uninspired?

A lot of people give up on writing because they lack ideas to write about.

The more you read, the more ideas, hypotheses, and arguments you encounter. You start engaging with these thoughts, giving arguments and creating conversations between you and the book. If reading becomes a habit, inspiration will be always present.

Books offer lots of knowledge with hidden ideas and lessons that are waiting for you.

Don’t miss out on them.

#3: Expand Your Vocabulary, Improve Your Grammar

Remember that the basic rule of vocabulary is: to use the first word that comes to your mind if it is appropriate and colourful. — Stephen King

Keep your writing simple, don’t confuse yourself and others.

However,

That doesn’t mean you should repeat the same word 3 times in a paragraph. Some simple grammar mistakes are ok, but they often make the reader confused. Not making any sense or delivering a false message, which you didn’t mean to, is the worst possible outcome.

The balance between vocabulary and grammar creates a flow to your writing, making the reading experience comfortable.

When reading books you:

Expand your vocabulary and understand grammar better.

#4: Develop Critical Thinking Skills

“Am I a good writer?”

The question everyone is asking themselves.

You are automatically turning into a critic when reading a book.

When you are reading a novel, you start to think about the characters’ motives, what is happening in the plot, themes, symbolism, and subtext the author may have used. When it comes to non-fiction books, you come across facts or opinions the writer presents, and whether the piece has any credibility or merit.

Critically analyzing the work of other authors will help you learn and determine what makes good writing good.

You will become your own critic, you’ll be better able to bring a similar thoughtfulness to your own work.

#5: Expand Your General Knowledge

Reading books makes you smarter.

You start consuming and learning more.

As you read books, especially non-fiction, you are learning lots of new things. Building solid general knowledge will help you explain your thoughts in different ways. You will start using metaphors from different niches. This will help finding out more about yourself, and developing your own style.

Having additional knowledge of something will never harm you, moreover, it will come in handy quite often.

If you don’t have time to read, you don’t have the time (or the tools) to write. — Stephen King.

Subscribe to my monthly newsletter! This month, I will record a video sharing my opinion on the books I’ve read and my reading list for the next month.

Thanks for reading :)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# how to# writer# writing tips# reading# books

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about Books & Reading. Reading books, listening to podcasts, writing articles — constantly learning.

Las Vegas, NV
124 followers

More from Ionutz Kazaku

How To Read More Books If You Don't Have Time

I read 5 books this month. If that is the case, there is a high chance you don’t have time to read literature. It’s not that you don’t like reading or you don’t find it important; reading books won’t bring food on table or the marks you want to get.

Read full story

How To Become a Creative Thief — Learn By Copying Others

In the beginning, we learn by pretending to be our heroes. It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

Read full story

Rediscover Your True Powers By Reading This Mind-blowing Book

It taught me the art of discipline. If you pressed on the title of the article, there is a chance that you have dreams and goals you want to achieve. You want to be financially free, have a decent reputation, provide for your family, help your parents and much more. In order to reach these milestones, you have to take control of your life.

Read full story

This Auschwitz Survivor Helped Me Find Meaning

This book has taught me incredible life lessons. I can’t deny, that some people are luckier than others when it comes to family, wealth, health, opportunities and so on. We should all agree that our ancestors had it worse than us.

Read full story
2 comments

These Mind-Blowing Books Made Me More Productive

5 Areas — Nutrition, Fasting, Sleep, Dopamine & Psychology. I live a healthy lifestyle but I don’t do it for my health. I’m still very young, pretty healthy. Don’t get me wrong, I’m less stressed when I go to the doctor every 6 months for a check-up and I am definitely happier knowing that I will technically live longer if I’m healthy.

Read full story

Sleep Better At Night With The Help Of This Amazing Book

7 Effective tips on how to get quality sleep. The old maxim “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” is therefore unfortunate. Adopt this mindset, and it is possible that you will be dead sooner and the quality of that (shorter) life will be worse — Matthew Walker.

Read full story

Become a Better Writer With This Amazing Book

What lessons I learned from reading “On Writing”. Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.

Read full story

Avoid These Books — Save Your Time

I read them so you don’t have to. All of these are self-help books. When people start reading books, there is a good chance they will start with a self-help book. I did that as well. However, most of these books provide mediocre information with zero future impact. All of the principles are sugarcoated with wise and beautiful words.

Read full story

This Book Helped Me Get Over The Fear Of Writing Online

5 Lessons I learned from Austin Kleon. If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was very afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creation online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons for starting to write online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

Read full story

My Favourite Books Of All Time — The Best Books I’ve Ever Read

The number 1 reason why we people try reading, but, give up after one or two chapters, is because they chose a boring book. A lot of people begin reading self-help books, which aren’t particularly the most interesting. Books, at least the first ones, should be exciting. They should hook you instantly, and manipulate you to keep reading.

Read full story
34 comments

This Book Helped Me Achieve Financial Freedom

You probably want a yacht, a luxury car or maybe a mansion. You want to go on vacation every week. You want to wear expensive, fashionable clothes. Every day should be a party with exotic feelings.

Read full story

3 Powerful Lessons I Learned From Elon’s Biography

Is it because he recently became the richest man in the world?. Is it because he always interacts with his fanbase?. Is it because he made people rich by promoting the DOGE coin?

Read full story

Start Reading — It Will Change Your Brain

Making reading a life-long habit is a must. For it to grow, you have to deploy lots of training. If you did, you probably know how hard it is to lose weight, build muscle and stay in shape, the hardest of them all.

Read full story

This Fiction Book Made Me Fall In Love With Reading

Until then I was reading only self-help books. I f*cking love this book. Hands down, my top 3 books of all time. I have never been immersed so deep in a written world before. Who would have thought that words and sentences could do that? Until this book, only movies and video games had such powers.

Read full story

4 Crucial Mistakes You Must Avoid To Make Reading a Habit

These are the reason why you can’t make reading a daily habit. Or maybe, let me ask this instead. Do you like reading? Again, be honest. I never really enjoyed reading, moreover, I despised it. I was introduced to reading in a not “welcoming” way, to say the least. Later on, I rediscovered reading, but, I picked up the habit again because “reading was being productive and you learnt a lot from it”.

Read full story

Start Reading 3x Faster Using These Highly Effective Techniques

Instant boost in your reading. If you clicked on this article, that means you are facing the same problem as I did. You are a slow reader. It’s not because you are not capable, or you lack some skills.

Read full story

Why eBooks Are a Better Alternative To Paper Books

The 3 advantages of having a Kindle. I used to go to the library, buy a book, get the dopamine rush of spending money and place the book on my desk, where it stand for weeks. It was constantly haunting me because I was just staring at it, touching and looking through pages, but never actually reading it.

Read full story
22 comments

4 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned From Jordan Peterson

It’s not your typical self-help book. I never thought you can gain so much value from a “self-help” book. This book saved my life. This might sound cringe, but, that’s the truth.

Read full story

Become a Champion by Reading these 5 Biographies

This biographies will motivate you for a lifetime. These books are about people who have achieved success and endured a lot. They proved to me that anything is possible, all it takes is consistency and lots of hard work. These haven’t listened to anyone, instead, they pursued their dreams.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy