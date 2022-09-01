Become a Better Writer With This Amazing Book

What lessons I learned from reading “On Writing”

What does it take to be a good writer?

Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.

I want to write like him one day.

After reading his book, I can say with confidence that my writing will improve from now on.

Here are the 5 lessons I found the most essential —

#1: Good Readers Make Good Writers

If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot.

It makes sense, doesn’t it?

Where if not from books we, writers, will learn the most.

When you are reading books, you are secretly learning. We get inspired and see lots of patterns that later on, subconsciously, we will use in our own writing. Additionally, you improve your vocabulary and develop your own style.

When it comes to the “I don’t have time to read” argument:

Can I be blunt on this subject? If you don’t have time to read, you don’t have the time (or the tools) to write. Simple as that.

#2: Don’t Worry About Grammar Or Vocabulary

Remember that the basic rule of vocabulary is: to use the first word that comes to your mind if it is appropriate and colourful.

Keep it simple.

Don’t confuse yourself and others.

One mistake I did at the start of my writing journey was the overuse of “smart” words. I believed that using a broad vocabulary with difficult grammar would make my articles “more professional”, which is bullshit.

The most important part of writing, especially on Medium, is delivering a clear and simple message to the reader.

Everyone should understand what you mean.

#3: Create a Good Writing Environment

Eliminate every possible distraction.

If I knew this from the start…

You should get inspired by your environment.

The creation should be born in a place where you feel comfortable.

  • Work in a clean space.
  • Organize your desk, and decorate everything as you want.
  • Write in total silence, you should be fully concentrated.
  • Avoid distractions, and leave your phone in the other room.

By applying all these tips you will be present, in the flow.

#4: Don’t Be Afraid, Be Yourself

I’m convinced that fear is at the root of most bad writing.

Develop your own style.

When readers come to your articles, they should feel like coming to your home, not an IKEA store where everything is generic. Write as you would write for yourself. It is the best way to make your reader understand what you mean.

This will differentiate you from other writers, making you “special”.

This will create a relationship between you and your readers, you are being yourself.

Your audience will trust you and the bond will become stronger.

#5: Consistency, Keep Writing

Work as hard as you possibly can on at least one thing and see what happens.

This rule should be applied to everything.

The only way of becoming a better writer is by writing. You should always work on the art. Writing 1 or 2 articles a week won’t cut it. Only through lots of practice, you will start to get the hang of it. By creating a portfolio of your articles you will be able to look back and improve.

It took me 30 articles to reach 1000 views.

With time and consistency, everything will come. Be patient.

It is one of the funniest and well-written books I’ve ever read, you will love it!

Thanks for reading :)

P.S Do you think I should write more about “Writing”?

