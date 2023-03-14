The Hover-1 Altai Pro is an E-Bike and Motorcycle Hybrid

But is it Worth the Investment?

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Photo by Altai Pro

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Are you a cyclist, outdoor enthusiast, or technophile who has been looking for something different? Have you been searching for a way to combine the joys of cycling with the convenience and look of motorcycles? If so, then look no further than the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750. This electric bike offers an exciting mix of traditional cycling and motorcycle features, giving you an entirely new experience. Let’s dive into all the great features this e-bike has to offer!

Angled View Photo by Altai Pro

Motorcycle Vibes: The design of the Altai Pro starts with its rugged/lightweight aluminum frame that houses a 750W electric motor. The bike comes in at around 84 lbs, which is okay for a cycle of this size. The structure also includes two saddle bags and side/rear storage racks to store your belongings while riding. Typically most of these features would be offered as optional accessories. On top of that, it comes with 20-inch fat tires perfect for tackling uneven terrain. A headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors are built into the frame to ensure you can ride safely in low-light conditions.

Front View Photo by Altai Pro

Powerful Performance: All this power comes from an impressive 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that will get you up to 55 miles on a single charge and at speeds up to 28 MPH! Always remember that this is contingent on several factors, including rider weight, how heavy the rider is on the throttle, and the terrain being traveled. Charging is also easy as the battery can be removed or charged in place — you can get it back to full power overnight in just 8 hours! Whether commuting or exploring nature trails, these specs make the Altai Pro one powerful e-bike.

You will be happy to know this bike can be used in throttle-only mode or with the included 5-level pedal assist. In addition to the 20" fat tires for added off-road performance, this bike is also equipped with an air suspension fork with a 20 mm axle. You can expect a more comfortable ride no matter how demanding the terrain is.

Safety First: Safety is critical when riding any bike! Fortunately, Hover-1 thought ahead and included another welcome feature on the Altai Pro that will keep you safe during your rides — such as Hydraulic disc brakes (180 mm) on both wheels for added stopping power when necessary! This means that no matter where your rides take you or what kind of terrain they involve, you can rest assured the Altai Pro will stop!

Conclusion:

The Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 combines traditional cycling features with modern motorcycling elements for an entirely new experience out on the road or trail. It’s got plenty of power thanks to its impressive 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery and 750W electric motor — allowing it to reach speeds up to 28 MPH over long distances before needing a charge. Plus, it comes with safety features like hydraulic disc brakes and lights built directly into its rugged frame design — so no matter where your ride takes you, rest assured, knowing that your safety is always taken care of first!

Happy Riders Photo by Altai Pro

This lovely ride will set you back an MSRP of $2,999 and is available in black, white, and yellow. Interestingly enough, the black and yellow models can be had at a bargain price of $2,499. So if you’re looking for something different than your typical e-bike experience — the Hover-1 Altai Pro might be just what you need!