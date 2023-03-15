The Exo-line: Introducing a New Means of Personal Transportation

Inyerself

This Mobility Device is a Little Outside the Norm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOcTj_0lIBtbEj00
Exo LinePhoto byAndrea Mocellin

This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Have you ever wanted to experience the thrill of a rollercoaster without leaving your home? Munich-based designer Andrea Mocellin has created a solution that may be just what you’ve been looking for. His latest product, the Exo-Line, is an exoskeleton-inspired, battery-powered wearable vehicle designed to give you a “physically engaging riding experience.” Keep reading to learn more about this innovative way of getting around town!

How It Works
The Exo-Line is a motorized frame with three wheels and two handlebars and can be worn by the user as they ride it. Its in-hub motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery that allows for continuous use. The vehicle is best used in urban areas or flat surfaces since its top speed will most likely be limited. To ride it, users must lower themselves onto the frame chest first and then grip the handlebars with their hands. This position allows them to control the vehicle's direction and speed while providing an immersive physical experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeqDq_0lIBtbEj00
VisualPhoto byAndrea Mocellin

Safety Features
The Exo-Line was designed with convenience in mind, but this concept is limited in safety features. In all the renders and photos, the rider wears protective clothing, gloves, and a helmet. Even then, I can’t say this is enough. I can imagine future iterations of this machine, including several protective measures that ensure riders enjoy their ride without any risk of injury. For instance, a possible array of sensors at both ends of the vehicle detects when it reaches its maximum speed and automatically triggers a brake system that slows it down to safer speeds. I would also recommend lights so riders can be seen in low light conditions as well as adjustable straps so they can adequately secure themselves while riding it. Finally, suspension for a smooth ride no matter where you’re going!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5G6A_0lIBtbEj00
Exo Line SetupPhoto byAndrea Mocellin

Benefits
One of the primary advantages of using an Exo-Line is its portability; since it’s lightweight (no word on weight yet) and folds up easily, users can easily transport it wherever they go without having to worry about bringing a bulky device along with them. Additionally, because users can control its speed and direction while riding, they will get an immersive physical experience unlike any other transportation available today! Finally, because it’s electric-powered, users don’t have to worry about refueling or emitting harmful emissions into the environment — making this device fun and eco-friendly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z41cv_0lIBtbEj00
Rider and Exo LinePhoto byAndrea Mocellin

Conclusion:
The Exo-Line is an innovative personal mobility device from designer Andrea Mocellin that offers users an exciting new way to get around town. Unlike traditional forms of transportation such as cars or buses, this device gives riders an immersive physical experience thanks to its adjustable straps and speeds controlled by their body movements. Whether you’re looking for something new or want an eco-friendly way to get around town quickly and safely, this device could be exactly what you need!

I certainly see this means of travel as more of a thrill-seeking form of transportation. How long before we see something like this on ESPN’s X Games? With its portability and variety of features included in the design, could this be your perfect solution for commuting or recreational activities?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Vehicles# Transportation# Innovation# Self# Technology

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
6K followers

More from Inyerself

BMW Introduces the 2024 CE 04 Electric Motorcycle

This Motorcycle is Focused on Safety and Performance. This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Read full story

This Phone Application Unlocks Your Wellness Secrets

This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Read full story

The Boulder is Colorado Teardrops First Electric Vehicle Camper

This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Read full story

The Hover-1 Altai Pro is an E-Bike and Motorcycle Hybrid

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Scubajet's Hybridboard Brings Versatility in Water Sports

This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Read full story

MetoMotion's Robot is the Future of Farming

This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Read full story
1 comments

The Pyka Pelican is the World's Largest Autonomous Electric Cargo Airplane

The world of aviation and cargo transport just got a lot more interesting. California-based startup Pyka has developed a cargo-carrying version of their Pelican autonomous aircraft billed as the world’s largest autonomous electric cargo airplane. This new invention has the potential to revolutionize the way goods are transported across the globe, so let’s take a closer look at what makes this new aircraft so special.

Read full story
1 comments

A Coating to Protect Solar Panels

An Innovative Means to Keep Solar Running Efficiently. Keeping solar panels clean is essential for efficiency, but it can be a real headache, and this particular article touches on something near and dear to my heart from the world of coatings. Fortunately, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam, and Plasma Technology FEP have developed an ultra-thin coating that can make solar panels self-cleaning. Let’s take a closer look at this new revolutionary technology!

Read full story

An Electric Vehicle to Conquer the Cold of Antarctica

After over a decade of hard work and testing out two complete prototypes, the final product launch of the Venturi Antarctica finally occurred on June 1, 2021. This game-changing all-electric vehicle has been transporting scientists and lab equipment in eastern Antarctica since December 2021, which is a challenging feat given the frigid environment. Let’s look at what makes the world’s first-ever zero-emissions polar exploration vehicle special.

Read full story
5 comments

ARC Linx P9 VTOL Aircraft: A Flexible Hybrid Electric Aircraft

Looking for a low-carbon, cost-effective way to travel? Look no further than the new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin. This nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. Let’s take a look at what makes this revolutionary aircraft so unique.

Read full story

Fliteboard Series 3 eFoil Boards Are Hitting the Waves!

E-foiling has become popular as an exciting way to enjoy the outdoors. The story starts with surf foiling or foil surfing, with a hydrofoil affixed rather than a fin. E-foiling took this up a notch by incorporating a propeller and battery. Waves have now become “optional”! Companies like XFoil, Lift, and Australia’s Fliteboard are all introducing their versions with the latest innovations and improvements. Fliteboard is making waves with its Series 3 eFoils, including the world’s lightest performance eFoil and the most lightweight lithium-ion eFoil battery. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this e-foil special.

Read full story

A Crossover Coupe Concept From Audi: The ActiveSphere

If you’re looking for a truly unique car, then the Audi ActiveSphere may just be your vehicle. What intrigued me when researching this vehicle was something out of the ordinary. This concept combines the luxury of a sedan with the versatility of a pickup truck, making it an ideal choice for commuters, workers, and drivers looking for something different. Let’s take a closer look at this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Read full story

The EvoBot is a Robotic Buddy for Workers

Introducing a New Generation of Autonomous Mobile Robot Systems (AMR) We’ve all seen robots in movies used for various purposes. But what about in real life? Could robots help people with their day-to-day tasks? Thanks to the evoBOT, it looks like the answer is yes! This innovative robot has been designed to help cargo workers with their heavy loads, and it’s already undergoing an entire evolution. Let’s take a look at what this robotic buddy can do.

Read full story
1 comments

The Kymco CV3 is a Unique Three-Wheeler

If you’re looking for a maxi-scooter that stands out from the crowd, the Kymco CV3 is a must-see. This model is one of the most interesting yet out of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s assembly line. It has a split LED headlight upfront and a large windscreen hinting at its long-distance touring capabilities while boasting generous proportions with lots of space for a pillion (extra rider). Let’s take a closer look at this revolutionary three-wheeler!

Read full story
5 comments

Mayla Yachts Introduces its First All-Electric Performance Boats

Get ready for some serious boating! German start-up Mayla Yachts is close to launching the first of its outrageous all-electric performance boats called the Mayla FortyFour. This ultralight carbon fiber electric boat promises top speeds of over 70 knots (80mph), and power comes from an all-electric 500kWh lithium-ion battery. Let’s learn more about this exciting new vessel.

Read full story
3 comments

The "District Scrambler" is an All-In-One Electric 2-Wheeler

Are you an outdoor enthusiast who loves to explore and experience the world around you? How about someone who appreciates motorbikes or is looking for a way to get to work in style? Cleveland, Ohio-based Land Energy has released its latest bike, the District Scrambler. It’s an all-in-one bike that can also be transformed into an electric bike, moped, motorcycle, and performance motorcycle with the touch of a button. Let’s take a look!

Read full story
2 comments

An Intelligent Snow Removal System to Control Winter!

With winter in full force, it’s time to start thinking about how you will clear your walkways and driveways of snow. If you’re not a big fan of shoveling or don’t have the time or energy, then investing in an automated snow blower might be the right move for you. We have all seen semi-automatic snow removal systems with a fencing system. What happens when technology comes full circle and snow removal almost becomes an afterthought? Enter the Yarbo Snow Blower S1 — a fully autonomous 21" snow blower that will do the work for you. Let’s break down what this state-of-the-art device can do.

Read full story
9 comments

Eviation Aircraft Sheds Some Light on the Future of Air Travel

First Electric Commercial Flights Earmarked for 2027. The future of air travel is here, and it is becoming apparent electric aircraft is taking front and center. Eviation Aircraft has designed Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft. This nine-seater aircraft produces no emissions and is much cheaper than similarly sized jets and turboprops. Let’s explore how this revolutionary commuter plane works and what it could mean for the future of air travel.

Read full story
3 comments

Kawasaki Introduces the World to a Robotic Goat!

This article is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by any third party. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy