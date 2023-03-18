Scubajet's Hybridboard Brings Versatility in Water Sports

Enhancing Your Thrill Ride Experience

Performance Series Hybridboard Photo by Scubajet

Are you an outdoor enthusiast who loves surfing and foiling but don’t want to lug around two separate boards? If so, you’ll be excited to hear about the new release from Scubajet, the Austrian-based company that produces water-jet systems for various activities. They’ve just announced their Performance Series Hybridboard, a board that seamlessly transitions between eFoil board and e-surf board so you can enjoy both sports with minimal equipment. Let’s take a closer look at this innovative new product.

Performance Series Hybridboard Photo by Scubajet

What is the Performance Series Hybridboard?

The Performance Series Hybridboard is precisely what it sounds like — a hybrid board that allows you to easily switch between eFoil and e-surf. This revolutionary new board features Scubajet’s patented technology that instantly switches between modes at the push of two buttons on the remote control — no additional tools necessary! It also has a powerful electric engine and a flexible foil unit, making it easy to customize your ride. Plus, this impressive tech is designed to be lightweight yet durable, making it perfect for all types of riders and conditions.

Close Up e-Surf Photo by Scubajet

What makes this so special?

This hybrid board is truly one-of-a-kind. It combines two popular sports into one convenient device and offers a unique set of features that make it stand out from other boards on the market. For example, its adjustable foil unit allows you to easily adjust your ride height to find the perfect balance between speed and stability. The maximum e-Foil speed will hit 50 km/h (31mph). When you switch to e-Surf mode, the top speed is 45km/h or 28mph.

Water Sport Photo by Scubajet

Additionally, its dual-mode feature will enable you to maximize your efficiency by quickly transitioning between surf and foil, depending on your preference or the conditions of the water. And if you ever encounter any issues while out on the water, this hybrid board comes with an intuitive remote system that troubleshoots any problems in real-time!

With the board’s ability to use up to two high-performance batteries, you will get the extended ride you are looking for. The rider will be able to e-foil for up to 3 hours and e-surf for up to 40 minutes. You can fully recharge a battery within 3.5 hours.

Batteries Photo by Scubajet

Are there any drawbacks?

While this hybrid board is packed with impressive features and has plenty of potential for all kinds of riders, there are some drawbacks worth mentioning. First, this board isn’t cheap; its price tag starts at $17k USD which may be too expensive for some people’s budgets. This can be attributed in large part to the full-carbon makeup.

Overall Board Photo by Scubajet

Secondly, as with most high-tech products, there is always a risk of malfunction due to unforeseen circumstances such as software bugs or hardware failures. Finally — and perhaps most importantly — the user should have some experience in either surfing or foil before using this product since it can be pretty tricky (and dangerous) for those without prior knowledge or experience in either sport.

Beach Photo by Scubajet

Conclusion: Scubajet’s Performance Series Hybridboard looks like a game changer for those who love surfing and foiling but don’t want to carry multiple boards or invest in expensive gear each time they hit the waves. With its advanced technology and intuitive design features, this hybrid board promises an enjoyable experience regardless of your skill level or budget constraints. However — as always — it’s essential to keep safety in mind when using any new product, so make sure you understand how this device works before taking it out onto open waters! All things considered, though — this looks like an excellent new release from Scubajet!