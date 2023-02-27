The "District Scrambler" is an All-In-One Electric 2-Wheeler

Inyerself

Land Energy Introduces True Versatility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zqu4O_0l10e6cG00
District ScramblerPhoto bymedia by Land Energy

Are you an outdoor enthusiast who loves to explore and experience the world around you? How about someone who appreciates motorbikes or is looking for a way to get to work in style? Cleveland, Ohio-based Land Energy has released its latest bike, the District Scrambler. It’s an all-in-one bike that can also be transformed into an electric bike, moped, motorcycle, and performance motorcycle with the touch of a button. Let’s take a look!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwmXg_0l10e6cG00
Off-RoadingPhoto bymedia by Land Energy

The Basics of the Scrambler
At its core, the Scrambler is a striking bike made by Land Energy. It has four modes — eBike, eMoped, eMotorcycle, and eMotorcycle Performance— each capped at speeds starting at 27mph, 37mph, and exceeding 70mph, respectively. Each mode is powered by a 17kW Peak Power DC brushless motor and features a removable battery for easy storage and charging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pdp1a_0l10e6cG00
Removable Battery `Photo bymedia by Land Energy

Its frame is lightweight yet sturdy, making it perfect for city streets and dirt roads. The bike also features front and rear hydraulic brakes for quick stopping power and adjustable air shock suspension for pesky bumps along your journey.

Creating Your Dream Bike with Unlock Access
Things get really interesting when you use the various modes to unlock access for more power, allowing you to reach speeds over 70 mph. This enables you to customize your ride according to your needs making it street-legal or pushing the envelope. Whether you want it to be your daily commuter or weekend warrior, the District has you covered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRTJ5_0l10e6cG00
ScramblersPhoto bymedia by Land Energy

Customization:
The District Scrambler from Cleveland brand Land Energy is one of the most versatile bikes I have seen today. That being said, it comes with a starting price of $7,800. Starting price because this amount can quickly rise with the customization capability. Start by choosing from the three available colors, carbon black, seafoam green, and lunar gray. The included 72-volt core battery has a range of 40 miles but can be upgraded to double or even triple your capabilities (120 miles) while increasing the vehicle’s weight. The batteries, weights, and ranges are pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZakY_0l10e6cG00
RangesPhoto bymedia by Land Energy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BIOm_0l10e6cG00
BatteryPhoto bymedia by Land Energy

The tailoring of the bike to be a street-legal bike or more of an off-roader will also affect your pricing structure. Not to worry, there is the option of adding a street-legal headlight for night riding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqLph_0l10e6cG00
DOT Approved HeadlightPhoto bymedia by Land Energy

With the available options, shipping, and taxes, you can expect to pay somewhere north of $10,000 for the District Scrambler.

Conclusion:
The District Scramblers' simple yet powerful design can easily switch between all four modes of transportation. If you are looking for a means of transport that checks off several boxes, this two-wheeler stands in a class of its own. Whether you want it as your daily commuter or weekend warrior companion -the District has you covered! Early adopters rejoice — adventures await!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Vehicles# Transportation# Innovation# Technology# Business

Comments / 2

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
6K followers

More from Inyerself

Fliteboard Series 3 eFoil Boards Are Hitting the Waves!

E-foiling has become popular as an exciting way to enjoy the outdoors. The story starts with surf foiling or foil surfing, with a hydrofoil affixed rather than a fin. E-foiling took this up a notch by incorporating a propeller and battery. Waves have now become “optional”! Companies like XFoil, Lift, and Australia’s Fliteboard are all introducing their versions with the latest innovations and improvements. Fliteboard is making waves with its Series 3 eFoils, including the world’s lightest performance eFoil and the most lightweight lithium-ion eFoil battery. Let’s take a closer look at what makes this e-foil special.

Read full story

A Crossover Coupe Concept From Audi: The ActiveSphere

If you’re looking for a truly unique car, then the Audi ActiveSphere may just be your vehicle. What intrigued me when researching this vehicle was something out of the ordinary. This concept combines the luxury of a sedan with the versatility of a pickup truck, making it an ideal choice for commuters, workers, and drivers looking for something different. Let’s take a closer look at this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Read full story

The EvoBot is a Robotic Buddy for Workers

Introducing a New Generation of Autonomous Mobile Robot Systems (AMR) We’ve all seen robots in movies used for various purposes. But what about in real life? Could robots help people with their day-to-day tasks? Thanks to the evoBOT, it looks like the answer is yes! This innovative robot has been designed to help cargo workers with their heavy loads, and it’s already undergoing an entire evolution. Let’s take a look at what this robotic buddy can do.

Read full story
1 comments

The Kymco CV3 is a Unique Three-Wheeler

If you’re looking for a maxi-scooter that stands out from the crowd, the Kymco CV3 is a must-see. This model is one of the most interesting yet out of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s assembly line. It has a split LED headlight upfront and a large windscreen hinting at its long-distance touring capabilities while boasting generous proportions with lots of space for a pillion (extra rider). Let’s take a closer look at this revolutionary three-wheeler!

Read full story
5 comments

Mayla Yachts Introduces its First All-Electric Performance Boats

Get ready for some serious boating! German start-up Mayla Yachts is close to launching the first of its outrageous all-electric performance boats called the Mayla FortyFour. This ultralight carbon fiber electric boat promises top speeds of over 70 knots (80mph), and power comes from an all-electric 500kWh lithium-ion battery. Let’s learn more about this exciting new vessel.

Read full story
2 comments

An Intelligent Snow Removal System to Control Winter!

With winter in full force, it’s time to start thinking about how you will clear your walkways and driveways of snow. If you’re not a big fan of shoveling or don’t have the time or energy, then investing in an automated snow blower might be the right move for you. We have all seen semi-automatic snow removal systems with a fencing system. What happens when technology comes full circle and snow removal almost becomes an afterthought? Enter the Yarbo Snow Blower S1 — a fully autonomous 21" snow blower that will do the work for you. Let’s break down what this state-of-the-art device can do.

Read full story
9 comments

Eviation Aircraft Sheds Some Light on the Future of Air Travel

First Electric Commercial Flights Earmarked for 2027. The future of air travel is here, and it is becoming apparent electric aircraft is taking front and center. Eviation Aircraft has designed Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft. This nine-seater aircraft produces no emissions and is much cheaper than similarly sized jets and turboprops. Let’s explore how this revolutionary commuter plane works and what it could mean for the future of air travel.

Read full story
3 comments

Kawasaki Introduces the World to a Robotic Goat

We’ve all heard of robotic dogs, cats, and even turtles, but how about a robotic ibex? That’s right, the folks at Kawasaki have developed a robotic ibex — named “Bex” — or goat, to help Japan’s aging population with transportation needs and transporting heavy materials. Let’s take a closer look at this unique invention.

Read full story
1 comments

Bugatti Brings Their Name to Personal Scooters

While luxury car companies are known for producing large, expensive vehicles, they’re now dipping their toes in the pedestrian pool by producing much more affordable scooters. One example is Mclaren’s recently released electric scooter. Now, Bugatti has followed suit by unveiling their own limited edition scooter. Let’s take a closer look at this scooter and why luxury car companies are getting into this scene.

Read full story

Introducing Tatamel: A Transforming Electric Bike

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular as an efficient, eco-friendly way to get around cities. But the market is always looking for ways to make electric bikes even more convenient and portable, and it’s never been more true than with the introduction of the Tatamel by Icomo. This incredible folding electric bicycle claims to be able to fold up into a size small enough to fit into a suitcase!

Read full story

Introducing the Lightyear 2: A Solar Electric Car People Can Afford

A few months ago, the world was introduced to the Lightyear 0 — the solar electric car that promised an entirely new way of driving. Unfortunately, it was too expensive for most people to be a real option if you didn't have a few hundred thousand dollars. But now, with the announcement of the Lightyear 2 model, all that could change. This game-changing vehicle offers a more affordable option for those looking to get in on the electric car revolution and switch from gas-powered cars.

Read full story
48 comments

Scubajet: Underwater Transportation at its Best!

A Personal Conveyor for Every Water Adventure You Take!. Personal conveyance can take all forms, and a majority of what I write about focuses on land and sky, but now and then, it shifts to water. In this case, it focuses on water propulsion, and to do this, look no further than the Scubajet! This innovative device allows you to explore your favorite water spots more efficiently. Whether you’re a kayaker, scuba/snorkeler, or SUP enthusiast, the Scubajet is the perfect accessory for whatever adventure you take. Let’s find out more about this incredible personal underwater device!

Read full story
5 comments

Cake's Aik Electric Bike: The Search for the Perfect Urban Commuter

If you’re looking for the perfect cargo vehicle to get around your city, look no further than the Cake Åik electric bike. This stylish yet practical two-wheeler is designed with urban commuters in mind and has plenty of features that make it an excellent choice for those who want to move around town efficiently and in style. Let’s take a closer look at the Åik electric bike and what makes it unique.

Read full story

The R30 Electric Boat Will be Hitting the Open Water in 2024

Get ready because a revolution in boating is coming! The Blue Innovations Group (BIG), founded by former Tesla global head of manufacturing Chuan “John” Vo, is working on a 30-foot-long boat powered by only electricity. The Florida-based company, showcased the aluminum hull and propulsion system of its first boat, called the R30, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas recently, and it’s expected to hit the waters in 2024. Let’s take a closer look at this revolutionary new product.

Read full story

The Aehra is an Electric Sports Utility Vehicle With Range

The future of electric vehicles just got brighter! AEHRA, an electric car startup based in Milan, Italy has unveiled its first model — a unique and stunning SUV with a range of up to 500 miles (800 kms). It’s one of the most expensive electric cars on the market, but it offers features that make it worth every penny. Let’s take a closer look at this game-changing ride.

Read full story
17 comments

Introducing the Unitree GO1| Is There Room For a Robotic Dog in Your Life?

Technology is advancing faster than ever, and robots are becoming increasingly commonplace. But do we really need robotic dogs? Unitree Robotics is a world-renowned robotics company specializing in high-performance quadruped robots, and they believe the answer is yes. Their latest innovation is the Unitree Go1, and it is the friend you never had. Let’s look at why robotic dogs could be the future of pet ownership.

Read full story
3 comments

The Ree XBW: Introducing the Most Flexible Electric Vehicle

Have you ever wanted a vehicle that can easily maneuver tight spaces, make sharp turns, and easily parallel park? Look no further than the REE XBW by Ree Automotive. This electric bus concept is equipped with unique independent-wheel-drive technology that allows each of its four wheels to move independently through drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and steer-by-wire technology. And the best part? You can place the steering wheel virtually anywhere you want! Read on to learn more about how this revolutionary vehicle works.

Read full story

Rion 2RE70 Thrust: This Hyperscooter is no Ordinary Kid's Toy!

Let's Explore the Possibilities of this Electric Scooter. We’ve all heard of electric scooters, and I have written about several. I even wrote about the Kaaba Wolf King GT Pro, a production hyperscooter capable of hitting 62mph. It seemed to be a bit excessive then, but have you ever heard of one that can hit a maximum speed of 80 mph? That’s right; I’m talking about the Rion 2RE70 Thrust Electric Scooter. This beefed-up version of a skateboard has a powerful motor and an impressive battery life, making it perfect for thrill seekers, and private riders. Let’s explore the possibilities this electric scooter offers.

Read full story
1 comments

The Munro MK1| This Electric Utility Vehicle is Coming to North America

All-electric vehicles (EVs) have been gaining traction in recent years, and now one of Europe’s most popular electric utility vehicles is coming stateside. The Munro MK1 offers a unique blend of practicality and sustainability, making it an ideal vehicle for workers, outdoor lovers, commercial motorists, and early adopters alike. Let’s find out more about this exciting new EV.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy