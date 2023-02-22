Bugatti Brings Their Name to Personal Scooters

Inyerself

Now Everyone Can Own a Bugatti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLak2_0kvderl800
Bugatti Car and ScooterPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

While luxury car companies are known for producing large, expensive vehicles, they’re now dipping their toes in the pedestrian pool by producing much more affordable scooters. One example is Mclaren’s recently released electric scooter. Now, Bugatti has followed suit by unveiling their own limited edition scooter. Let’s take a closer look at this scooter and why luxury car companies are getting into this scene.

The Bugatti Scooter
Bugatti’s latest scooter is a luxurious ride that features a magnesium alloy frame bringing the scooter's weight to a manageable 35 lbs. Ultimately this vehicle can be folded, carried, and stored rather easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dhRq_0kvderl800
FoldedPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

Befitting of a luxury scooter, this ride is equipped with a powerful 600-watt maximum motor able to take on slopes and terrain with up to a 15-degree slope. Bugatti has included 9" run-flat tires for various terrains should you experience a puncture along the way. You can continue to ride on these until the tire is replaced or patched.

The bright LED display with speedometer, battery life, riding mode and headlights is front and center. And if that wasn’t enough, it even comes with a safety bell to alert other riders or pedestrians of your impending arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkNow_0kvderl800
LED DisplayPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

The battery in the scooter will provide up to 25 miles of range, which will be greatly diminished should you tool around in the fastest mode all day. This model has three speeds (9 mph Economy, 12.5 City, and 18.5 mph Sport) and cruise control. Once the battery is depleted the scooter can be recharged back to full capacity within four hours.

Bugatti Exemplifies Safety
Bugatti’s primary concern with this scooter is with the rider’s safety and never was this more apparent with the attention to lighting around and throughout this scooter. It is fair to say Bugatti wants the rider to be seen, which is the number one concern when out on the open road.

Starting with a headlight and left and right turn signals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YB3i7_0kvderl800
Headlight and Turn SignalsPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

This is carried on through the side deck lighting and the bright taillights, which signal right and left turns and braking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMKvl_0kvderl800
Rear/Side Badge LightPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

Make a note of the Bugatti logo projection light emitted onto the road behind the rear tire. Nice touch, Bugatti!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g272Y_0kvderl800
Side Lighting and Bugatti LogoPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

Safety wouldn’t be complete without a strong means of stopping this scooter. Bugatti has included a dual braking system controlled by a front left-hand brake lever and a rear E-ABS electronic brake.

What Does a Luxury Bugatti Scooter Cost?

If you buy the Bugatti Scooter from the source, you can expect to shell out $1,200 for the luxury scooter. If you are looking for a discount, the Bugatti scooter is available at Costco for $939.00.

Why Luxury Car Companies Are Embracing Scooters
As cities become more congested and pedestrians increasingly take over streets, luxury car companies are looking for ways to make their mark in this new transportation landscape. By introducing stylish yet practical electric scooters like this one from Bugatti, they can not only provide commuters with another means of transportation but also get their name out there in the process. Plus, these companies get to tap into new markets, such as early adopters who want to show off their status symbol on two wheels instead of four!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qe9T5_0kvderl800
RidingPhoto bymedia by Bugatti

Conclusion:

Luxury car companies are getting into the scooter scene by introducing stylish yet practical models like Bugatti’s limited edition electric scooter. Not only do these models provide commuters with another means of transportation, but they also allow these companies to get their name out there in a market full of early adopters who want something sleek and stylish to ride on two wheels instead of four. Whether you’re looking for a convenient way to get around town or just want something fun and flashy to show off your status symbol, these luxury car companies have got you covered!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Transportation# Electric Vehicles# Innovation# Technology# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
6K followers

More from Inyerself

The "District Scrambler" is an All-In-One Electric 2-Wheeler

Are you an outdoor enthusiast who loves to explore and experience the world around you? How about someone who appreciates motorbikes or is looking for a way to get to work in style? Cleveland, Ohio-based Land Energy has released its latest bike, the District Scrambler. It’s an all-in-one bike that can also be transformed into an electric bike, moped, motorcycle, and performance motorcycle with the touch of a button. Let’s take a look!

Read full story
2 comments

An Intelligent Snow Removal System to Control Winter!

With winter in full force, it’s time to start thinking about how you will clear your walkways and driveways of snow. If you’re not a big fan of shoveling or don’t have the time or energy, then investing in an automated snow blower might be the right move for you. We have all seen semi-automatic snow removal systems with a fencing system. What happens when technology comes full circle and snow removal almost becomes an afterthought? Enter the Yarbo Snow Blower S1 — a fully autonomous 21" snow blower that will do the work for you. Let’s break down what this state-of-the-art device can do.

Read full story
7 comments

Eviation Aircraft Sheds Some Light on the Future of Air Travel

First Electric Commercial Flights Earmarked for 2027. The future of air travel is here, and it is becoming apparent electric aircraft is taking front and center. Eviation Aircraft has designed Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft. This nine-seater aircraft produces no emissions and is much cheaper than similarly sized jets and turboprops. Let’s explore how this revolutionary commuter plane works and what it could mean for the future of air travel.

Read full story
3 comments

Kawasaki Introduces the World to a Robotic Goat

We’ve all heard of robotic dogs, cats, and even turtles, but how about a robotic ibex? That’s right, the folks at Kawasaki have developed a robotic ibex — named “Bex” — or goat, to help Japan’s aging population with transportation needs and transporting heavy materials. Let’s take a closer look at this unique invention.

Read full story
1 comments

Introducing Tatamel: A Transforming Electric Bike

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular as an efficient, eco-friendly way to get around cities. But the market is always looking for ways to make electric bikes even more convenient and portable, and it’s never been more true than with the introduction of the Tatamel by Icomo. This incredible folding electric bicycle claims to be able to fold up into a size small enough to fit into a suitcase!

Read full story

Introducing the Lightyear 2: A Solar Electric Car People Can Afford

A few months ago, the world was introduced to the Lightyear 0 — the solar electric car that promised an entirely new way of driving. Unfortunately, it was too expensive for most people to be a real option if you didn't have a few hundred thousand dollars. But now, with the announcement of the Lightyear 2 model, all that could change. This game-changing vehicle offers a more affordable option for those looking to get in on the electric car revolution and switch from gas-powered cars.

Read full story
48 comments

Scubajet: Underwater Transportation at its Best!

A Personal Conveyor for Every Water Adventure You Take!. Personal conveyance can take all forms, and a majority of what I write about focuses on land and sky, but now and then, it shifts to water. In this case, it focuses on water propulsion, and to do this, look no further than the Scubajet! This innovative device allows you to explore your favorite water spots more efficiently. Whether you’re a kayaker, scuba/snorkeler, or SUP enthusiast, the Scubajet is the perfect accessory for whatever adventure you take. Let’s find out more about this incredible personal underwater device!

Read full story
5 comments

Cake's Aik Electric Bike: The Search for the Perfect Urban Commuter

If you’re looking for the perfect cargo vehicle to get around your city, look no further than the Cake Åik electric bike. This stylish yet practical two-wheeler is designed with urban commuters in mind and has plenty of features that make it an excellent choice for those who want to move around town efficiently and in style. Let’s take a closer look at the Åik electric bike and what makes it unique.

Read full story

The R30 Electric Boat Will be Hitting the Open Water in 2024

Get ready because a revolution in boating is coming! The Blue Innovations Group (BIG), founded by former Tesla global head of manufacturing Chuan “John” Vo, is working on a 30-foot-long boat powered by only electricity. The Florida-based company, showcased the aluminum hull and propulsion system of its first boat, called the R30, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas recently, and it’s expected to hit the waters in 2024. Let’s take a closer look at this revolutionary new product.

Read full story

The Aehra is an Electric Sports Utility Vehicle With Range

The future of electric vehicles just got brighter! AEHRA, an electric car startup based in Milan, Italy has unveiled its first model — a unique and stunning SUV with a range of up to 500 miles (800 kms). It’s one of the most expensive electric cars on the market, but it offers features that make it worth every penny. Let’s take a closer look at this game-changing ride.

Read full story
17 comments

Introducing the Unitree GO1| Is There Room For a Robotic Dog in Your Life?

Technology is advancing faster than ever, and robots are becoming increasingly commonplace. But do we really need robotic dogs? Unitree Robotics is a world-renowned robotics company specializing in high-performance quadruped robots, and they believe the answer is yes. Their latest innovation is the Unitree Go1, and it is the friend you never had. Let’s look at why robotic dogs could be the future of pet ownership.

Read full story
2 comments

The Ree XBW: Introducing the Most Flexible Electric Vehicle

Have you ever wanted a vehicle that can easily maneuver tight spaces, make sharp turns, and easily parallel park? Look no further than the REE XBW by Ree Automotive. This electric bus concept is equipped with unique independent-wheel-drive technology that allows each of its four wheels to move independently through drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and steer-by-wire technology. And the best part? You can place the steering wheel virtually anywhere you want! Read on to learn more about how this revolutionary vehicle works.

Read full story

Rion 2RE70 Thrust: This Hyperscooter is no Ordinary Kid's Toy!

Let's Explore the Possibilities of this Electric Scooter. We’ve all heard of electric scooters, and I have written about several. I even wrote about the Kaaba Wolf King GT Pro, a production hyperscooter capable of hitting 62mph. It seemed to be a bit excessive then, but have you ever heard of one that can hit a maximum speed of 80 mph? That’s right; I’m talking about the Rion 2RE70 Thrust Electric Scooter. This beefed-up version of a skateboard has a powerful motor and an impressive battery life, making it perfect for thrill seekers, and private riders. Let’s explore the possibilities this electric scooter offers.

Read full story
1 comments

The Munro MK1| This Electric Utility Vehicle is Coming to North America

All-electric vehicles (EVs) have been gaining traction in recent years, and now one of Europe’s most popular electric utility vehicles is coming stateside. The Munro MK1 offers a unique blend of practicality and sustainability, making it an ideal vehicle for workers, outdoor lovers, commercial motorists, and early adopters alike. Let’s find out more about this exciting new EV.

Read full story

Club Car Introduces Their CRU Neighborhood Electric Vehicle

Cruise the Neighborhood With This Electric Vehicle. If you’ve been looking for an efficient and stylish way to get around your neighborhood, look no further than the latest offering from Club Car called the CRU Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV). Its unique design allows it to be used for people-hauling, grocery-getting, and sightseeing. And its customizability makes it an excellent fit for any lifestyle! Need a quick ride up to the corner store and looking to put fewer miles on your everyday car? The CRU is your ride! Let’s take a closer look at what makes this car so special.

Read full story
2 comments

Ryvid Sings Their "Anthem" Electric Motorcycle's Praises!

Move over cars; there’s a new eco-friendly vehicle in town! California-based company Ryvid has recently announced the launch of the Anthem series of personal electric motorcycles. It’s time to take electric mobility to a new level — say hello to simplistic motorcycling! Let’s dive into what makes this series so unique.

Read full story
3 comments

The Canta 2 Electric Vehicle Proves that Micro-Mobility is Thriving!

Have you heard of the Canta? It’s a new four-wheeled, two-seat vehicle that is gaining popularity in the Netherlands. Developed by Waaijenberg, the Canta 2 Urban Premium Electro is a microcar that measures just over three feet wide, making it narrow enough to be driven in the country’s wider bike lanes while also being able to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility aids. The Canta has all the main features of a car — engine, drivetrain, roof, windows, and doors — but with its compact size and accessibility, it is quickly becoming a popular form of micro-mobility for people with disabilities in the country. With a top speed of 45km/h (27.9mph), you won’t be tearing up any major roadways! Let’s take a closer look at why this vehicle is so special.

Read full story
11 comments

Diving Into the Appeal of Brekr Electric Bikes!

Why You Should Consider Brekr E-Bikes for Your Next Adventure?. Have you ever heard of Brekr? If not, then you’re in luck. Brekr is a bike manufacturer based out of the Netherlands specializing in designing and producing high-performance electric bikes. To say this electric vehicle stood out would be an understatement. When I first saw this bike, the first thing that stood out was that bold diagonal crossbar and that banana-like saddle seat. This design is carried out through Model B and the newly introduced Model F, which will be the focus of this article.

Read full story
4 comments

The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!

We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.

Read full story
97 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy