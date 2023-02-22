Introducing Tatamel: A Transforming Electric Bike

It Folds to the Size of a Suitcase

Transforming Bike Photo by media by Icomo

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular as an efficient, eco-friendly way to get around cities. But the market is always looking for ways to make electric bikes even more convenient and portable, and it’s never been more true than with the introduction of the Tatamel by Icomo. This incredible folding electric bicycle claims to be able to fold up into a size small enough to fit into a suitcase!

The Build of the Tatamel

Make no mistake; there is a reason the wheels are still usable when in the folded position.

Wheels Photo by media by Icomo

It will not take any awards for being the lightest folding bike on the market. The Tatamel is made from Japanese sheet metal, not the aluminum we have become accustomed to. It weighs 110 lbs (50 kilograms), making it heavy. When storing or charging, you will need the wheels to maneuver this bike into place. Another reason for the heaviness of the vehicle is the inclusion of front and back suspension (pictured below). I was surprised to see they included this on such a small bike.

Suspension Photo by media by Icomo

The Tatamel has a top speed of 25 mph (40km/hr) and a battery life lasting up to 30 kilometers (18 miles). The battery can be charged to capacity within three hours. There will be a small round display to show battery strength and speed. The bike will also have a headlight accompanied by a back taillight.

Front Headlight Photo by media by Icomo

Taillight Photo by media by Icomo

Buyer Beware

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a few details I picked up when researching this bike. First and foremost, do not expect this bike to function well in wet conditions. I do not believe this bike was designed with any IP54 specification in mind. Second, if you buy this vehicle, it will not have a warranty. The company notes they will replace any parts damaged during shipping, but that is the extent of their concern. Third, when the bike is available for order, you will not receive it any sooner than three months from the initial order (optimistically).

Finally, Icomo is still working on the bike's overall design to gear it up for mass production. To put it simply, the specifications could change!

Innovative Design Features

The Tatamel does not just stand out because of its diminutive size but also because of its innovative design features. The frame is cleverly designed so that when folded up, it forms a large rectangular shape — this makes it super easy to transport and store away when not in use! It also features front-wheel and rear-wheel suspension, which helps absorb bumps from rough roads and pavements — giving you a smoother ride overall.

Folding Photo by media by Icomo

Conclusion: The Tatamel by Icomo is set to take urban commuting by storm with its small but mighty design that transforms into the size of a large suitcase! You can expect a starting price of $3,999 when it hits the market later this year. With its frame, suspension, and power station capability — this ebike has what you need for convenient transportation around town.