Scubajet: Underwater Transportation at its Best!

Inyerself

A Personal Conveyor for Every Water Adventure You Take!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhMzO_0kpKrpOe00
ScubajetPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

Personal conveyance can take all forms, and a majority of what I write about focuses on land and sky, but now and then, it shifts to water. In this case, it focuses on water propulsion, and to do this, look no further than the Scubajet! This innovative device allows you to explore your favorite water spots more efficiently. Whether you’re a kayaker, scuba/snorkeler, or SUP enthusiast, the Scubajet is the perfect accessory for whatever adventure you take. Let’s find out more about this incredible personal underwater device!

The Scubajet is an incredibly versatile device that can serve multiple functions. It’s a powerful electric drive system with interchangeable propulsion units that allow you to easily switch between boats, kayaks, SUP (stand-up paddle boards), and more (pictured below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeuRB_0kpKrpOe00
Affixing to BoardPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

To control a kayak or SUP, you need to buy the available remote controller, which consists of the following Bluetooth system:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bwN6_0kpKrpOe00
Wireless Controller SystemPhoto bymedia by Scubajet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFUYo_0kpKrpOe00
SUPPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

When you are ready to explore the underwater world, you will need the dual-hand controller:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33S8eQ_0kpKrpOe00
Dual Hand ControllerPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

The intuitive controls and dash display will make even the most inexperienced diver a professional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179MqT_0kpKrpOe00
Hand ControllerPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

Its lightweight design and compact size make it easy to transport and store away when not in use. And best of all — the Scubajet is incredibly efficient and eco-friendly, so you won’t leave behind any carbon footprint as you explore your favorite waters. 

The greatest thing about the Scubajet is its versatility. With just one device, you can enjoy various activities on the water. Whether you’re looking for speed or want to cruise along at a leisurely pace, the Scubajet has you covered! It comes with variable speed control that allows users to go anywhere up to 11 km/h (7mph)— perfect whether you’re out fishing or simply taking in the scenery. Plus, its quiet motor means there won’t be any noise pollution to disturb other nearby explorers or wildlife. 

Finally, the Scubajet was designed with safety in mind. The device features an integrated emergency stop button that can be used in an emergency, giving users peace of mind while they explore their favorite waters. More importantly, this prevents the Scubajet from becoming a rogue runaway torpedo. Additionally, it’s equipped with an intelligent battery management system that ensures the battery never runs out during usage. These batteries are airline approved and can be transported in your carry-on. The batteries are part of a modular system and can be stacked to provide extended runtimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09M45d_0kpKrpOe00
Modular Battery SystemPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

The Scubajet is available in three models starting with the Neo (500W), Pro (1000W), and the Pro XR (1000W). These are differentiated by tube size, which then correlates to maximum runtimes starting with the NEO (1 hour), Pro (2 hours), and the PRO XR (4 hours).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOdIQ_0kpKrpOe00
Three ModelsPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

Don’t worry; each can be fitted with an LED light attachment for night diving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMRhE_0kpKrpOe00
Night DivingPhoto bymedia by Scubajet

You can expect a starting price of $1,250 for the NEO Scubajet, with the pricing rising to $2,290 for the Pro XR model. Each accessory you buy will raise that price even higher.

One thing is for sure if you're looking for an all-in-one solution for your next adventure, look no further than the Scubajet — it’s perfect for anyone who wants to explore their favorite waters effortlessly and safely. With its powerful motor, interchangeable propulsion units & intelligent battery management system — this device will ensure your every journey is fun & safe!

# Electric Vehicles# Technology# Innovation# Gadgets# Sports

