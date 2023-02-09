Rion 2RE70 Thrust: A Hyperscooter With Ridiculous Speed

Let's Explore the Possibilities of this Electric Scooter

Rion 2RE70 Thrust Photo by media by Rion

We’ve all heard of electric scooters, and I have written about several. I even wrote about the Kaaba Wolf King GT Pro, a production hyperscooter capable of hitting 62mph. It seemed to be a bit excessive then, but have you ever heard of one that can hit a maximum speed of 80 mph? That’s right; I’m talking about the Rion 2RE70 Thrust Electric Scooter. This beefed-up version of a skateboard has a powerful motor and an impressive battery life, making it perfect for thrill seekers, and private riders. Let’s explore the possibilities this electric scooter offers.

Performance & Battery Life: The Rion 2RE70 Thrust Electric Scooter comes equipped with a 100,000 Watt dual brushless motors, and a massive

88.2V 30Ah Lithium-Ion battery. This makes it one of the most powerful scooters on the market and allows it to reach speeds up to 80mph in only 5 seconds! The battery life is also impressive, with up to 50 miles on a single charge at 30–35 mph (ECO Mode). If you push the pedal to the medal in turbo mode, the range is closer to 18 miles.



Built for Safety & Portability: Besides its impressive performance specs, this electric scooter also boasts a robust braking system. It is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and rear. Couple this with the slick racing tires, and this scooter is made for cruising.

Slick Tires Photo by media by Rion

The brakes better be strong, and the tires better be grippy when whipping down the street at over 80 mph. The Rion will fold to half its size when the handle is retracted, and given its chassis, stem pole, and handlebar are made entirely of carbon, it weighs only 69 lbs. The front and rear arms are made of aluminum.

Folded Photo by media by Rion

Lack of Features: What the Rion 2RE70 Thrust lacks in features, it makes up in power and performance— you won’t find LED headlights, a kickstand, turn signals, or brake lights. The scooter is not water resistant, and they don’t market it as all-weather capable. It is clear that Rion, the Los Angeles-based company, is focused on speed and performance.

Close-Up Photo by media by Rion

Conclusion:

The Rion 2RE70 Thrust Electric Scooter is a potent tool for thrill seekers looking to take their riding experience to new heights. With its impressive performance specs, safety, and portability features, this electric scooter offers something for everyone from commuters to urban motorists looking for an exciting way to get around town. So what can one expect to pay for a machine of this caliber? The price tag of $10,000 does not include shipping, and even worse, you will not take delivery of this unit for 365 days. They have an incredible demand. In either case, whether you want to cruise through private streets or race across open roads at top speeds — the possibilities are endless with the Rion 2RE70 Thrust Electric Scooter!