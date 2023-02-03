The Canta 2 Electric Vehicle Proves that Micro-Mobility is Thriving!

A Compact and Accessible Urban Vehicle

Canta 2 Urban Premium Electro Photo by media by Waaijenberg

Have you heard of the Canta? It’s a new four-wheeled, two-seat vehicle that is gaining popularity in the Netherlands. Developed by Waaijenberg, the Canta 2 Urban Premium Electro is a microcar that measures just over three feet wide, making it narrow enough to be driven in the country’s wider bike lanes while also being able to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility aids. The Canta has all the main features of a car — engine, drivetrain, roof, windows, and doors — but with its compact size and accessibility, it is quickly becoming a popular form of micro-mobility for people with disabilities in the country. With a top speed of 45km/h (27.9mph), you won’t be tearing up any major roadways! Let’s take a closer look at why this vehicle is so special.

Showroom Blue Photo by media by Waaijenberg

The Benefits of Having Accessibility Options

The Canta 2 was designed with accessibility in mind. Its small size allows for optimal maneuverability on city streets. Still, it also has features such as an adjustable steering column that can be moved up and down to make driving more comfortable for people with limited mobility. Its low center of gravity also helps passengers secure during sharp turns or sudden stops. And since the vehicle does not require a standard driver’s license to operate (as opposed to a motorcycle license or special permit), it is available to anyone who wants to try it!

The Canta 2 Also Has Modern Features

Despite its small size and accessible design, the Canta still packs plenty of modern features. It has Bluetooth connectivity and GPS navigation capabilities; some models even come with heated seats!

Interior Photo by media by Waaijenberg

Furthermore, its electric powertrain makes it much more efficient than traditional gas-powered vehicles. In addition to being cost-effective and environmentally friendly, its battery can be charged overnight at home or any public charging station throughout the country. All these features make the Canta 2 an appealing option for urban motorists looking for an affordable mode of transportation that won’t break their budget or harm their carbon footprint.

Open Road Photo by media by Waaijenberg

Additional Features

A range of 100km (68 miles) is standard with the Canta 2

Optional kid seats can be added to the vehicle in place of rear storage

Available options include a rear reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and a roof rack.

Rear Storage Photo by media by Waaijenberg

Conclusion:

Overall, the Canta 2 is revolutionizing mobility options in the Netherlands by providing an accessible yet modern form of transportation that caters to those who need it most. Its compact size allows it to fit comfortably into bike lanes while offering all the necessary comfort features in traditional cars. Plus, its electric powertrain provides convenience and cost savings compared to gas-powered vehicles without sacrificing performance or features like Bluetooth connectivity or GPS navigation capability. If you are looking for an affordable way to get around town without breaking your budget or harming your carbon footprint, consider giving the Canta 2 a try!