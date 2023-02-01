The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!

Introducing the twentyfive by nanoFlowcell

The Quantino twentyfive Photo by media by nanoFlowcell

We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.

twentyFive Photo by media by nanoFlowcell

How the Quantino TwentyFive Works

The Quantino twentyfive uses nano-structured bi-ION molecules from seawater or industrial water waste instead of batteries. This biofuel is stored in six cells that hold 33 gallons and power four low-voltage 60 kW electric motors. The fuel efficiency is comparable to that of modern lithium-ion batteries, with no emissions or noise pollution. Biofuel is non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-hazardous.

Refuel Time Photo by media by nanoFlowcell

A compact electrolytic capacitor initially powers up the low voltage nanoFlowcell® 48VOLT E-drive. Before the nanoFlowcell® then takes over the job of supplying energy to the four low-voltage e-motors and the 48-volt on-board electronics. You get a vehicle that can hit the 0–60 mph mark within 2.5 seconds. The promise of a 2000 km (1243 miles) range is even more impressive.

Interior Photo by media by nanoFlowcell

What Makes This EV Different?

The idea behind the Quantino twentyfive isn’t necessarily revolutionary; after all, EVs have been around since the 19th century and are becoming more popular. What makes this EV different is its approach to energy storage and use. By replacing traditional batteries with bi-ION molecules, NFC has eliminated one of the most significant challenges faced by today’s EVs — which is finding ways to store energy efficiently and safely. And since these molecules can be produced from seawater or industrial water waste, there’s no need for expensive recharging systems. Instead, drivers can refill their tanks when needed, just like filling up any other vehicle at the gas station.

Open Road Photo by media by nanoFlowcell

Conclusion:

The arrival of another EV brand may not be too surprising these days. Still, nanoFlowcell is worth taking a closer look at due to its unique approach to EV batteries and energy storage solutions. By replacing traditional batteries with bi-ION molecules from seawater or industrial water waste, nanoFlowcell has managed to eliminate one of the most significant challenges faced by today’s EVs — which is finding ways to store energy efficiently and safely — while still achieving impressive levels of efficiency comparable to that of modern lithium-ion batteries with zero emissions or noise pollution. For any early adopters or luxury enthusiasts out there looking for something different than your typical EV, NFC’s Quantino twentyfive might be worth keeping an eye on!