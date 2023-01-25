Razor Brings Versatility to the Electric EcoSmart Cargo Scooter

Is it Worth the Investment?

EcoSmart Scooter Photo by media by Razor

Are you looking for a fun yet reliable electric scooter? Then you may have come across the Razor EcoSmart Cargo. It’s one of the most versatile and powerful electric scooters available. It offers some unique features you won’t find with other models, such as a handy basket and adding a second seat for your passenger. With an impressive top speed of 19.9 miles per hour, this electric scooter is perfect for commuters or those looking for an alternative way to get around town. But is it worth the hefty $1000 price tag? Let’s take a closer look at why this electric scooter ranks among the best in its class.

Side Profile Photo by media by Razor

Powerful Performance

The Razor EcoSmart Cargo packs quite a punch when it comes to performance. It has a robust 1000-watt motor and a range of 16.6 miles on one charge, so you can cruise around town without worrying about running out of battery power. And with its extra-large 16-inch pneumatic tires, you can easily tackle any terrain. Let’s face it; the wide tires will help stabilize the ride, given this scooter's overall lack of suspension.

Riding With Passenger Photo by media by Razor

The rechargeable 46.8V lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 50 minutes of continuous use, depending on the pace you put this scooter through. With five levels of speed control, the rider can choose how fast or slow they wish to ride. Added Note: This scooter can be fully recharged within 5 to 6 hours.

Unique Features

Not only does this electric scooter offer powerful performance, but it also comes with some unique features that make it stand out from other models in its class. For starters, it has a large basket behind the driver’s seat, making carrying items such as groceries or luggage easy and convenient. Plus, if you need more room for passengers, you can purchase an optional second seat that attaches directly to the back of the scooter — perfect for family outings!

Cargo Options Photo by media by Razor

The passenger option comes with a nicely padded seat which you will need on the beaten path. The company advertises a maximum payload not to exceed 300 lbs.

Passenger Seating Photo by media by Razor

An added benefit is a little storage compartment under the passenger seat to hold some essentials.

Secret Storage Photo by media by Razor

Rest assured, the passenger will have a place to rest their dangling feet during their ride. Take notice of the fold-down pegs in the picture below.

Folding Foot Pegs Photo by media by Razor

I wouldn’t call having this feature unique, but I would call it essential. This vehicle can be ridden at night and in fog, and onlookers will see you coming and going with a rear-led taillight and a bright front headlight.

Front Headlight Photo by media by Razor

Additional Specification:

Equipped with a rear disc braking system

Retractable kickstand for easy parking

Quick-release padded front seat is adjustable for height and position

Bright LED display shows speed and battery life

Bright LED Display Photo by media by Razor

High-Quality Design

In addition to its powerful performance and unique features, the Razor EcoSmart Cargo is built with high-quality materials designed to last. Its frame is made from high-grade steel, making it strong enough to handle any terrain. Plus, its durable rubberized grips make sure you stay comfortable while riding, no matter how long your journey may be. I especially like the bamboo inset in this scooter’s expansive floor deck and the grip texture on either side. Call it an excellent addition:

Bamboo Deck Inset Photo by media by Razor

Conclusion: If you want an electric scooter that offers powerful performance, unique features, and high-quality design, look no further than the Razor EcoSmart Cargo — at 1000 dollars, this model certainly isn’t cheap, but its thoughtful design and impressive specs make it well worth every penny! Whether you’re looking for an alternative way to get around town or need something fun and reliable for outdoor adventures — this electric scooter will not disappoint!