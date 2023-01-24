Go With the Fllow Electric Motorcycle!

The Thrill and Practicality of Your Dream Urban Commuter

Fllow eMotorcycle Photo by media by Fuell

Do you want the thrill of a superbike with the practicality of a large scooter? Then Fllow is your ideal commuter. It has the luggage capacity, and usefulness of a large scooter yet appears and feels like a mid-size motorcycle. It is nimble and agile for threading through heavy traffic yet accelerates like a superbike. And it has an urban range of 150+ miles/240+ km! Let’s explore this dream commuter in more detail.

Design & Performance

Fllow has been designed to combine minimalist elegance with superior performance. It has an extremely low center of gravity, making it easy to maneuver through busy streets while still providing an exhilarating experience on the open road. Its acceleration is comparable to a superbike, so you can easily outrun other traffic when needed. The company states the vehicle can hit highway speeds, which translates to a top speed of around 85mph. Its 50L storage capacity allows you to take all your belongings wherever you go!

Side View Photo by media by Fuell

Additional Features

Fllow also has several additional features, such as an Advanced Braking System with a combination of hydraulic disc brakes on the front and computer-controlled regenerative braking in the rear. Additionally, Fllow was designed to be upgradeable. The battery pack, rear wheel motor, and fast charging socket can be upgraded as new options become available. The connected dashboard also receives regular updates, so you’ll always have access to the latest technology.

Connected Dash Photo by media by Fuell

Environmentally Friendly

The best part about Fllow is that it’s silent and clean! Unlike traditional motorcycles or electric scooters, Fllow does not produce harmful emissions, making it much more environmentally friendly than its competitors. Plus, its silent motor means you won’t have to worry about disturbing your neighbors when you come home late at night!

Fllow Ride Photo by media by Fuell

Conclusion:

With its superior performance and convenience features, Fllow is genuinely the ultimate dream commuter for those who are looking for both thrills and practicality in one package. It provides a thrilling ride while still being nimble enough to navigate city streets; plus, its 50L storage capacity ensures you never have to leave anything behind!

Best of all, since Fllow runs on electricity instead of gasoline, it produces no harmful emissions while offering an impressive urban range of 150+ miles/240+ km, meaning that your daily commute will be both silent and clean! With the fast charging capability, you can be back on the road in less than 30 minutes with a full charge. You can pre-order this thrilling ride for $11,995 with a $200 deposit. For those early birds that jump in line, you will receive a $2,000 discount off the MSRP price and a Fuell carbon helmet. If you’re looking for something new and exciting, Fllow is worth checking out!