Geneinno S2 Underwater Scooter: Underwater Exploration Made Easy

Water Was Never This Fun!

S2 Underwater Scooter Photo by media by Geneinno

If you’re looking to explore the depths of the ocean's shallows, look no further than the Geneinno S2. This underwater scooter is designed to provide you with more power and less bulk. It is ideal for scuba divers and snorkelers who want an easy and efficient way to explore the unknown depths of our oceans. Take a closer look at this revolutionary device from China-based company Geneinno.

How it works

The Geneinno S2 has been designed with a dual-thrust system that allows it to move up and down in the water quickly. Its two thrusters are powered by two brushless electric motors, which generate an impressive amount of power for its size. The S2 also has an intuitive control panel that gives you complete control over your underwater adventure — you can easily adjust your speed, depth, and direction and even monitor your battery life.

What sets it apart?

The most impressive feature of the S2 is its lightweight design; weighing in at just 5.9 lbs (2.7kg), it is one of the lightest underwater scooters on the market today. With its airline-approved battery and minimal size, you can pack this in your luggage and bring it to your destination. Despite its small size, it packs quite a punch — the S2 can reach speeds up to 2.7/mph (1.68km/hr) and dive depths up to 98ft (30 meters)! Its lithium batteries can last up to 45 minutes on a single charge, giving you plenty of time to explore all that lies beneath your feet. Once depleted, the unit can be recharged within 2 hours for your next adventure.

Underwater Scooter Photo by media by Geneinno

Geneinno takes it a step further with its custom application, allowing the user to control certain aspects of the S2 remotely. The company mentions the ability of a parent to control and limit the speed of the S2 in instructional settings for their learning swimmer (pictured below).

Instructional Photo by media by Geneinno

The latest model from Geneinno also features an ergonomic design that makes it easy and comfortable to hold and maneuver in the water. Its handles have been designed for maximum comfort so you can focus on exploring rather than worrying about how uncomfortable your hands are getting! There is even a place for a third-party light for night diving or an optional camera (GoPro) to film your ocean voyage.

Optional GoPro Photo by media by Geneinno

Conclusion:

Whether you’re a professional diver or just starting in snorkeling, there’s no denying that the Geneinno S2 will make exploring underwater easier and more enjoyable than ever before. With its powerful motor system and intuitive control panel, this revolutionary device takes underwater exploration to a new level! So if you’re looking for an effortless way to discover what lies beneath our oceans, and you have $400 to part with, check out what Geneinno offers with their latest model –the S2!