Rise Above the Waves with the Electric Valo Hyperfoil!

Introducing the Electric Valo Hyperfoil

Valo Hyperfoil Photo by media by Valo

Over the last few years, we have seen quite a few innovations when it comes to watercraft. I have written about several of these means of transportation, but now another entry marries hydrofoiling and the jet ski. The Valo Hyperfoil, by California-based startup Boundary Layer Technologies, comes with an impressive array of features to enhance any outdoor water experience.

What Makes the Valo so Special?

For starters, the 2-seater Valo is entirely electric, which means no gas-guzzling or expensive oil changes. Pumping out 108hp, this watercraft can achieve a hydrofoiling top speed of 58 miles per hour. At a cruising speed of 40mph, you can expect a range of up to 68 miles or 1.7 hours of riding time on a single charge. Not to worry, it can be fully charged within 3 hours on a Level II charger.

Level II Charging Photo by mediA by Valo

One of the most impressive features is the hydrofoil system which allows the Valo to “fly” two feet above the water. This cuts down on drag and resistance, produces little to no wake, and makes for a smoother ride.

Hydrofoil System Photo by media by Valo

The company has also included its proprietary Skyride flight control and stability system. This system measures the position, state, and behavior of the vehicle and then computes where to position each control surface and flap. In other words, it makes riding this vessel easy for people like me!

Finally, the Valo comes with an intuitive touchscreen display (below0 that gives you all the information you need at a glance. This includes speed, battery life, range, and other essential stats.

Dash Photo by media by Valo

What Materials is the Valo Comprised of?

The Valo is constructed from various materials, including incredibly stiff carbon fiber composites, titanium, and high-strength stainless steel. The company has chosen to use vegan leather to comprise the seat.

Solid Construction Photo by media by Valo

How Much Should We Expect To Pay?

The Valo Hyperfoil is a semi-autonomous electric aircraft with high-quality build materials, enhanced battery systems, hydrofoil wings, and many electronics. So all of these factors contribute to the hyperfoil’s target production price of $59,000. The first deliveries of the limited founder’s run are expected in the summer of 2023. You can plop down $1000 and reserve your place in line here.

Conclusion:

The Valo Hyperfoil is an impressive new addition to the world of electric water transportation. With its hydrofoil system, swappable batteries, and intuitive touchscreen display, it is sure to revolutionize the way we enjoy our time on the water. If you are looking for an exciting new way to experience the outdoors, look no further than the Valo Hyperfoil.