Mercedes Benz EQT Marco Polo: Rise of the Micro-Camper Van

Camping Never Looked So Appealing

EQT Micro Camper Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

For those who love the outdoors but don’t want to rough it, micro-camping in style with the all-electric Concept EQT Marco Polo camper by Mercedes Benz is the perfect solution! This bad boy has many amenities of a full-sized RV without the bulk or fuel consumption, making it ideal for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without leaving a huge carbon footprint. Here’s what we know so far about this fantastic new camper!

Side View Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

What is Micro-Camping?

Micro-camping, also known as “stealth camping” or “wild camping,” is done in small spaces using minimal equipment. This means no large RVs or trailers, and often no tents either — just you, your sleeping bag, and whatever you can fit on your vehicle. Micro-camping is perfect for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without all the hassle (and expense) of traditional camping.

Rear View Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

Why Choose the Mercedes Benz EQT Marco Polo Camper?

The Mercedes Benz EQT Marco Polo camper is the perfect choice for those who want to enjoy home comforts while micro-camping. This all-electric camper has everything you need to make your outdoor adventure comfortable, including a kitchenette, recessed washing facility, and sleeping area. Plus, with its sleek design and incredible features (drawer storage system), this camper can turn heads wherever you go!

The vehicle has a pop-up roof with a roof bed that measures roughly 6.5 feet long by 3.2 feet wide. Adding to that is a sleeping area available by folding the rear seats of the vehicle. Even more exciting is the possibility that the rear can be reconfigured as a living and cooking area. Here you will find a small fridge (16 liters), sink, and stovetop (removable gas cartridge). There’s even room to stand when the pop-up roof is open. There’s also a 3.2-gallon water tank at the rear.

Kitchen Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

Bed Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

Cooler Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

How Much Does It Cost?

The Mercedes Benz EQT Marco Polo camper starts at $52,000. While this may seem like a lot at first glance, keep in mind that it’s still cheaper than buying a full-sized RV — and it’s much easier to transport and store. Plus, with its all-electric powertrain, you’ll save money on fuel costs in the long run. The EQT Marco Polo camper is an excellent value for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without breaking the bank.

Set Up Photo by media by Mercedes Benz

Conclusion:

If you love camping but don’t want to rough it, micro-camping in style with the Mercedes Benz EQT Marco Polo camper is the perfect solution! With its all-electric powertrain and sleek design, this camper can turn heads wherever you go. Its affordable price tag makes it an excellent value for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without breaking the bank. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start micro-camping today!