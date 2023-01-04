The Electric Silent 60 is Luxury Yachting at its Best!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUJ5Z_0k2tM9Jd00
Silent 60Photo bymedia by Silent Yachts

If you had a never-ending supply of money, you would most likely entertain this electric yacht called the Silent 60 from Silent Yachts. First, why is it called the Silent 60? Not to be too obvious, but this 60ft electric-powered water vessel is silent in operation, with no engine noise, fumes, vibrations, and emissions of any kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QW0C_0k2tM9Jd00
Silent 60Photo bymedia by Silent Yachts

The engines are powered by lithium batteries, recharged by the 16 kWp solar panels strewn about the vessel's surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBQSF_0k2tM9Jd00
Solar PanelsPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts

The watercraft is also equipped with an onboard range extender generator, should it ever be needed. You can choose from three different power package options installed into your new vessel. If you can afford the Silent 60, you can opt for the high-end E-Power+ package, which includes two 340kW motors, a 286 kWh battery, and a 145 kW backup generator. This top package can operate for up to 12 hours on a single charge and has a range of 750 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 7 knots. But let’s be honest: if you can afford a Silent 60 with the E-Power+ package, you will not be chugging along at 7 knots! It has a top speed of 20 knots (23mph) and can do 0–20 in just six minutes thanks to its two electric motors.

One thing that intrigued me was the option of adding an automatic towing sail like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuFyx_0k2tM9Jd00
Towing SailPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfrds_0k2tM9Jd00
Towing SailPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts

What are the benefits of a towing sail?
The first benefit of a sail is another option for sustainable energy. Using the power of the wind and allowing your solar panels to top off the energy reserves is a great feature. Given this is a kite sail, it will not obstruct the solar panels. Unobstructed sunlight is of great concern when relying on solar energy. The second benefit, and most importantly, is that the kite travels several hundred feet above where the wind is prevalent. Ultimately this kite sail is ten times more efficient than a similar-sized boat sail. Couple this with less maintenance and less maintenance cost, and you have the ideal package.

What other features do they have?
The boat also features impressive tech with an integrated desalination system that produces fresh water from seawater. There’s even an algae-based filtration system that recycles grey water for the toilets. And if that wasn’t enough, the whole thing is controlled by an artificial intelligence system that monitors everything from the weather to the vessel’s batteries and autopilot settings.

Regarding accommodations, the Silent 60 can sleep up to 10 people in four double cabins and one twin cabin, or you can opt for one primary cabin and three doubles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crxeC_0k2tM9Jd00
BathroomPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dog1H_0k2tM9Jd00
Primary BedroomPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts

There’s also a kitchen, dining area, and lounge should you need to relax after a long day spent sailing around silently enjoying the view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NFHq_0k2tM9Jd00
LoungePhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bidnd_0k2tM9Jd00
Galley DiningPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts

Are Silent Yachts Utilizing Sustainability?
The company uses solar power in its manufacturing facilities as well as sustainable materials in the construction of its yachts. The customer can choose between premium materials such as bamboo, flax fiber, basalt fiber, and cork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOKkg_0k2tM9Jd00
Stern ViewPhoto bymedia by Silent Yachts

Conclusion:
The Silent 60 is truly a work of art masquerading as a boat. This electric yacht is changing the game entirely from sleek design to innovative technology. Even more exciting, the Silent 60 is CE-A certified, meaning it is ocean-crossing capable. If you’re in the market for a luxurious yacht and have $3,000,000 burning a hole in your pocket, the Silent 60 should be at the top of your list!

