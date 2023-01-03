Even MINI Cooper Has an Electric Offering!

Another Addition to the Growing Electric Segment

Mini Electric In Blue Photo by media by MINI

I recently came across an advertisement for the Mini Cooper, and I was pleasantly surprised to see even this little ride had an electric option now available. I guess I shouldn’t be too taken aback, given this is the ultimate micro-mobility vehicle and has been for quite some time. In a world that’s becoming increasingly focused on sustainability, it’s nice to see that even our most miniature cars are getting an eco-friendly makeover.

Micro-mobility vehicles are all the rage these days, and for a good reason. They’re affordable and efficient, and most importantly, they help reduce our reliance on automobiles that require large amounts of resources to build and maintain. The Mini Cooper has long been one of the most popular micro-mobility vehicles on the market, thanks to its elegant size and fuel efficiency. Now, with the addition of an electric option, the Mini Cooper is poised to lead the pack in eco-friendly transportation. Let’s take a closer look at this new electric Mini Cooper and what it has to offer.

Mini Electric Photo by media by MINI

The Electric Mini Cooper: A Closer Look

The Mini Cooper has always been the perfect car for city living. It’s small enough to quickly zip in and out of traffic and parallel park, but it’s also big enough to seat four adults comfortably. And with a range of approximately 114 miles on a full charge, you can rest assured knowing you won’t get stranded if you venture a little outside the city limits. Plus, with multiple charging options available — including Level 1 (standard 120-volt outlet), Level 2 (240-volt EVSE), and DC fast charge (0 to 80% in 36 minutes) — it’s easy to keep this little car charged up and ready to go.

How about a 135kW (181hp) motor with 270Nm of torque? This will get you from 0 to 60mph in less than 7 seconds. Just zippy enough for such a small ride!

One of the best things about the electric mini cooper is that it doesn’t sacrifice style for sustainability. This car is still undeniably cute, with its retro good looks and many fun exterior color options.

Mini Side-View Photo by media by MINI

While exterior color schemes and changes to roof color are exciting, there will still be plenty of drivers more interested in what this ride’s interior has to offer. In MINI’s own words:

We amped up the interior with ambient lighting, a visually updated dashboard design, and brand-new designs for the steering wheel and air vents.

Interior Photo by media by MINI

Safety has always been at the forefront of the MINI, and the 2023 offering takes this a step further by including Lane Departure Warning as standard. They have also included their Active Driving Assistant with Pedestrian and Front Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation.

Upholstery and vehicle headliners can be changed to fit your style, with the seating available in a leatherette or leather option. The dash is available in a variety of trims.

Interior Photo by media by MINI

Not to worry, Apple Carplay and a new 8.8" touchscreen display are included.

8.8" Display Photo by media by MINI

And while the starting price tag of $34,225 might seem a bit steep, keep in mind that you could be eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits. An electric mini cooper is a great option for anyone who wants the freedom and flexibility of a car without all the environmental guilt. Taking their commitment even further, MINI partnered with Polar Bears International to protect their natural habitat. Apparently, they are the official drivers of Polar Bears as well!

Polar Passenger Photo by media by MINI

Conclusion:

The electric mini cooper is an excellent example of how even our most miniature vehicles are going green. The electric Mini Cooper should be at the top of your list if you're in the market for a new micro-mobility car. Its quick recharge time and affordable price tag make it hard to beat. Plus, you’ll do your part to reduce your carbon footprint by driving an eco-friendly vehicle. So why not give the electric Mini Cooper a try? You might just be surprised by how much you love it.