The Nireeka Revenant is An Electric Mountain Bike Game Changer!

Plenty of Promise For a Price

Revenant Red Photo by media by Nireeka

I marvel at the innovation one can see almost daily surrounding electric bikes. You can see it in the many available options in these latest offerings, and in the case of the Nireeka Revenant, you can see it in the bike’s design. The Revenant’s carbon fiber frame immediately caught my gaze as it looked simple and complex.

Frame Design Photo by media by Nireeka

This is one of the latest electronic mountain bikes with full suspension and optional ABS brakes. Let’s take a closer look at what this bike has to offer!

Revenant Black Photo by media by Nireeka

The features of the Nireeka Revenant don’t stop at just the frame. This bike has a 1000W motor and an available 840Wh removable battery that’s integrated into the downtube.

Battery Removal Photo by media by Nireeka

The battery gives this bike a range of up to 50 miles on a single charge, which is incredible considering its size. Even more surprising, the Revenant’s speed maxes out at close to 35mph when other bikes in this category limit the rider to 28mph. Added note: You can fully charge the battery with the regular charger within 6 hours. This can be reduced to 4 hours if you purchase the fast charger.

If that wasn’t enough, the Revenant also has hydraulic disc brakes to ensure the bike stops. To kick this bike up a notch, Nireeka has added an optional ABS (anti-lock braking system) for $308. Long available on four-wheeled vehicles, you can now bring this technology to your two-wheeled bike, ensuring stability during sudden stops. Are you looking for confidence when descending at high speeds? The ABS is a must-have feature!

In terms of riding, the Nireeka Revenant is just as impressive as it looks. The full suspension soaks up all the bumps on even the roughest trails.

Suspension Demo Photo by media by Nireeka

You may want to opt for the torque sensor option, as the current configuration only includes a speed sensor. A torque sensor determines how hard you press on the pedals and adjusts accordingly to eliminate “jerky” rides.

I was happy to see that a tail light was included with the Revenant, but I was surprised to see a headlight was not. I am told the company is designing one to complement the bike’s design, but they recommend various third-party options for now.

Tail Light Photo by media by Nireeka

The Nireeka Revenant is available in four color options which include white, black, blue, and red. If you consider the pearlescent color upgrades, this brings the total color options to eight.

Conclusion:

The Nireeka Revenant is an electric mountain bike changing the game with its innovative design and impressive array of features. With a starting cost of $2,362, this premium bike comes at a very affordable price, but be warned the pricing does not include shipping and taxes. Several upgrades (throttle?) could bring your new purchase well north of the $3000 price point. I, for one, would opt for the color display upgrade at $103.

Color Display Photo by media by Nireeka

Ultimately, If you’re looking for an e-bike that can take on just about anything, this is one to consider!