The BoB Electric Vehicle is a Fun Surprise!

It Looks Large and Bulky, but It Has to be Fun!

K1S BoB Photo by media by BoB

I recently came across a vehicle that intrigued me. Consider the K1S BoB a mix between an electric bike or scooter. Even more exciting is the vehicle’s ability to self-balance. This means I can hop on, zip off to my destination of choice, and jump off without having to prop it against a wall or flip out a kickstand. Of course, this is a nice feature, but there has to be more behind this appealing mode of transportation. Let’s take a closer look.

What is the K1S BoB?

The K1S BoB is an all-electric transportation device manufactured in the Netherlands and shipped worldwide. This scooter/bike/moped hybrid can reach up to 20 mph speeds. The K1S BoB can travel up to 40 miles on a single charge. And as mentioned before, one of its most appealing features is its ability to self-balance.

Self Balancing Photo by media by BoB

How does it work?

The K1S BoB uses four gyroscopes and four sensors to stay upright. The gyroscopes begin spinning when you get on the vehicle and start moving. This causes an electric current that powers the vehicle’s motor. The sensors constantly collect data about the vehicle’s position and use that information to ensure that it stays balanced.

What are the benefits?

Using the K1S BoB as a primary mode of transportation has many potential benefits. For starters, it emits no carbon emissions, so it’s better for the environment than gasoline-powered vehicles. Additionally, it’s much cheaper to operate than a car since you only need to charge it up rather than buy/use gas. And, since it doesn’t produce emissions, you can ride it indoors without worrying about air pollution. I can envision some large factories bringing in a fleet of these. Plus, since it has no moving parts, there’s less that can break down or require maintenance.

The battery is substantial at 48V and 20AH feeding a 1200-watt hub motor (1500 W peak power). Ultimately, this means you can tackle sharp inclines and maintain full speed throughout. With a maximum distance of 40 miles per charge, the BoB K1S also can swap out batteries to keep the ride going.

The display on the left handlebar shows the vehicle's speed and battery capacity.

LED Display Photo by media by BoB

The K1S is not equipped with suspension, but the massive wheels absorb most bumps and hills.

Fat Wheel Photo by media by BoB

How about a fleet of these on the golf course?

Golfing Photo by media by Christopher Tang

Additional Features

The K1S BoB has hydraulic front and back disc brakes, ensuring excellent stopping capability. As an added measure, when the brakes have engaged, all power to the motor is halted for safety measures.

The rider is provided with an RFID card, making them the only person to activate the vehicle. Without the card, the rear wheel remains locked and unable to be rolled away by unwanted visitors.

Conclusion:

The K1S BoB is an intriguing new mode of transportation that brings fun to how we get around. It’s environmentally friendly, efficient, easy to use and maintain, and light enough at just over 90 lbs to take with you anywhere you go. Even the frame is made from 6061 aluminum alloy making it pretty resilient to the world around us. Considering all this ride offers, the price tag of $3,450 seems reasonable. This will not include taxes and delivery, but it should be a good starting point. I certainly can’t wait to see these flooding our streets!