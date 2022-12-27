Introducing the DEX Mobile Platform: Changing the Way We Work!

The Future is Starting to Take Shape!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1Cqn_0jvWWwqr00
DEXPhoto bymedia by Schaeffler Group

Whenever something promises to make jobs and rudimentary tasks more manageable, you must stop and take in all that is being relayed to you. Such is the case with this promising technology from the Schaeffler Group called DEX. Short for dual extendable legs, this mobile platform could do wonders for the workplace.

This versatile machine was designed with warehouse managers in mind. It can be used in conjunction with human workers for countless applications. These duties include but are not limited to loading and unloading trucks, stocking shelves, picking orders, and transporting loads from start to finish. Moreover, it’s electric, so there are no emissions and very little noise. Could this be the answer to our prayers? Let’s take a closer look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pYSp_0jvWWwqr00
DEX Side ViewPhoto bymedia by Schaeffler Group

DEX is a battery-operated mobile platform with bi-directional extendable legs to raise and lower itself. This gives it a wide range of motion and makes it incredibly versatile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIGV6_0jvWWwqr00
DEX DexterityPhoto bymedia by Schaeffler Group

The operator stands on a platform and can use a joystick, speech, or actual hand gestures to control its movements (see below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxEaA_0jvWWwqr00
Dex MovementPhoto bymedia by Schaeffler Group

DEX can travel at speeds of up to 10 m/s (20mph) and carry loads of up to 100 kg (220 lbs). Even better, it can traverse and avoid obstacles due mainly to the various sensors and 3D object recognition the company has equipped it with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bnX4_0jvWWwqr00
Obstacle DetectionPhoto bymedia by Schaeffler Group

One of the best features of DEX is that it can be used indoors or outdoors. This makes it perfect for warehouses or any other business with indoor and outdoor presence. Also, DEX is very maneuverable and can easily navigate tight spaces. DEX can even travel up and down stairs to get to its destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dCN3_0jvWWwqr00
Self LevelingPhoto bymedia by Schaeffler Group

The Schaeffler Group has done it again! With their latest innovation, DEX, they are changing the way we work for the better. This mobile platform is perfect for businesses with both indoor and outdoor operations. Its versatility, maneuverability, and lack of emissions make it a winner in our book. I am anxious to see how this technology improves the workplace!

