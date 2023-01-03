Breathing Underwater Was Never So Easy!

A Small Underwater Breather!

The SMACO S300+ Photo by media by SMACO Sports

I remember seeing a few James Bond movies several years ago where our hero could get around underwater using only a tiny mouth device which provided a good deal of time underwater. It was fun to believe this technology existed, but as we later learned, most of these were movie props.

Movie Prop Photo by media by Alert Diver

This made me wonder what was available today, and I was pleasantly surprised to find the SMACO S300 was close to fitting the bill. Coming in at a humble $149.00, I must first say this is precisely as it seems. This is a small tank system with several minutes of available air. In a previous article, I wrote about the Airbuddy, a tethered system meant for more extended periods of underwater time (See below).

The SMACO S300 lightweight breathing apparatus provides air supply between 5 and 10 minutes. The tank is .5 liters, and it’s designed for recreational use. Think of it as a perfect companion for snorkeling, swimming, and other water sports. I was curious to see what it offered, so I researched it further. Here’s what I found.

Ease of Use:

From what I gather, the SMACO S300 is very easy to use. The silicone mouthpiece was made with comfort in mind and can be easily inserted and removed. A built-in filter system ensures foreign materials don’t enter the device. The filling of the tank can be done in one of three ways. First, you can use a typical scuba oxygen tank so long as you fill the SMACO S300 tank with no more than 200 bar or 3000PSI. These tanks range from $150 and go up from there. You can either fill these yourself or pay your local dive shop around $10 for a fill.

Oxygen Tank Photo by media by Divers Direct

You will need the Scuba Tank Refill Adaptor to fill the S300.

Scuba Tank Refill Adaptor Photo by media by SMACO Sports

This next option comes at a higher cost of around $559.00 and involves using an electric pump, shown here.

Electric Pump Photo by media by SMACO Sports

The final, least expensive option would be a high-pressure hand pump shown here. This option would be best as it would be more portable. Also, it comes in at about $130.00.

High Pressure Hand Pump Photo by media by SMACO Sports

If so inclined, several of these units could be purchased and filled for an extended water experience.

Backup Photo by media by SMACO Sports

Conclusion:

The apparatus also comes with clear instructions on how to use it correctly. Overall, the SMACO S300 seems to be very user-friendly. Be warned that the deeper you swim, the less air you have (use time).

If you’re looking for an underwater breathing apparatus to keep up with your adventures, then the SMACO S300 is a great option. It’s easy to use, performs well, and is very affordable. So if you’re looking for a way to extend your time underwater, the SMACO S300 is worth checking out!