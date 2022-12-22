There Could Be a Charge For Your Holiday Home Cooked Meal!

The New Normal for Holiday Meals?

For the most part, the upcoming holidays are a time to spend with the family and partake in a spectacular, if not overblown, meal. This was not the case with a recent story that caught my eye “Should You Charge Your Family For Christmas Dinner.” Are we to consider this will be the new normal? I had described a situation where leftovers had become a hot commodity around Thanksgiving. How long before families start to charge for dinners and now those payees are “entitled” to take home the leftovers? They contributed to the purchase of the food, after all.

Then you get into the debate about who cooked what and contributed more. With an average increase of 20% over last year for a party of 10 based on a survey from the American Farm Bureau, the topic of meal costs may become hotter. Nearly every ingredient has increased, with beef being at the top. So as you can see, the cost of holiday meals is no laughing matter.

The Real Cost of Holiday Meals

While some may find the concept of charging for holiday meals absurd, there is some merit when you think about all that goes into preparing such a feast. The cost of groceries has increased significantly over the past year, with no end. This means that families spend more money on holiday meals than ever. Add in the travel and other expenses associated with hosting guests, and it’s easy to see why some families might feel inclined to charge for holiday meals.

Of course, only some people are on board with this idea. Some people feel that holiday meals should be free of charge, arguing that it’s a time for families to come together and share in the spirit of giving. Others believe that charging for holiday meals is simply tacky and rude. No matter where you stand on this issue, there’s no denying that it’s becoming more common for families to charge for holiday meals. So, if you’re planning on attending a holiday dinner this year, don’t be surprised if you’re asked to contribute financially.

Conclusion:

What do you think? Is charging for holiday meals tacky or understandable? Let us know in the comments below! Regardless of your opinion, it’s important to remember that family matters most during this time of year. So whether you’re paying for your Christmas dinner or not, enjoy quality time with your loved ones!