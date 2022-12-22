The Creator Burger Maker: The Search for the Perfect Burger is Over

Inyerself

The Future of Hamburgers is Here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PMEb_0jrAX65f00
Creator V1 Burger MakerPhoto bymedia by Creator

I am a self-proclaimed foodie. I love trying new foods and exploring different cuisines. So, you can imagine my excitement when I learned about a machine that can create the perfect hamburger. This new device brings new meaning to the word fresh!

What is the Creator?
The Creator V1 Burger Maker is a machine that can create the perfect hamburger. This machine was made by a company called Momentum Machines. The company’s goal was to create a device that could do everything a human cook could, but faster and more efficiently. And they succeeded! The Creator can make burgers at a rate of over 100 per hour! That is amazing!

How does it work?
The system has over 150 sensors, twenty computers, and fifty devices or actuators that cause things to happen (i.e., slicing a bun or a tomato). Couple this with eleven thermal sensors to ensure you have a perfectly cooked burger, and you have one insanely brilliant permanent hamburger cook. All of this is made possible by the tremendous amount of programming/coding and several years of trial and error to create the perfect burger.

The Creator works by grinding the meat, slicing and toasting the bun (brioche roll), slicing the vegetables, and cooking the burgers all at once. This allows for a more consistent product. It also reduces the need for human labor, which reduces costs. In addition, the machine can be programmed to make burgers to order. Due largely to the previously mentioned thermal sensors, if you like your burger rare, medium, or well done, the Creator can accommodate your request!

Walk Us Through the Steps.
The first stage starts with a whole brioche roll which isn’t exposed to air, thereby maintaining its freshness. The roll is sliced, buttered, and then toasted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWzYm_0jrAX65f00
Bun Slicer/ToasterPhoto bymedia by Bring Me

Next, 15 different sauces are applied to the roll and measured by milliliter for accuracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyEy8_0jrAX65f00
SaucesPhoto bymedia by Bring Me

A fridge is located in the middle of the machine to ensure the toppings are fresh and ready for slicing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCuXx_0jrAX65f00
ToppingsPhoto bymedia by Bring Me

Don’t forget to add the freshly grated cheese, which is then melted under concentrated heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsxV4_0jrAX65f00
Cheese ApplicationPhoto bymedia by Bring Me

Keep in mind, during this entire process, the burger has been ground, formed into a strategically formed patty for optimum chewing, and cooked to perfection. Did I mention the spices and seasonings were also fresh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BC2Vu_0jrAX65f00
Burger CompletePhoto bymedia by Bring Me

What are the benefits?
There are many benefits to using the Creator. First of all, it reduces costs. Labor is one of the most expensive and unreliable components of running a restaurant. By reducing the need for human cooks, restaurants can move this labor to other duties, saving a lot of money. Additionally, it increases efficiency and consistency. When you have a machine that can cook over 100 burgers per hour, you can keep most customers satisfied! And, because each burger is cooked perfectly every time, you don’t have to worry about under or overcooking your food. Finally, it is better for the environment. The Creator uses less energy than traditional cooking methods and produces less waste. That’s a win-win in my book!

Where can I see this machine in action?
The only Creator Restaurant location is in San Francisco, California. Here in Daly City, you can order one of these delectable burgers for a surprisingly inexpensive $7.00/burger. The company is a self-professed farm-to-table advocate and proposes to do this at as low a cost as possible. This would explain the long lines during lunch and dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpJRR_0jrAX65f00
Finished BurgerPhoto bymedia by Creator

Creator has taken the technology one step further with their latest automatic burger iteration. To include the customer in more of the experience, the Creator V2 Machine will allow the customer to interact and customize their burger through the Creator application by taking control. Their burger artistry can then be stored for future orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xI9Ve_0jrAX65f00
Creator ApplicationPhoto bymedia by Creator

Conclusion:
I am excited about this new technology and what it means for the future of hamburgers! The Creator is a game-changer in the hamburger industry and has tremendous potential to revolutionize how we make burgers! Can you imagine having one of these in your home? I can’t wait to see where this technology goes next!

