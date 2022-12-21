The Ossby GEO eBike: Sustainable and Foldable Bike Option

A Lot to Offer in a Small Package

Ossby Geo Photo by media by Ossby

In 2011, Ossby, a company founded in Madrid, Spain, had a mission to design and manufacture folding bikes. Given that “innovation” was their ultimate focus, it is not surprising to see their latest offering teaming with it. I’ll admit that when I first saw the Ossby GEO eBike, I didn’t know how to process what I saw. This is not your typical electric bike. It’s futuristic, sleek, and, dare I say…shapely? But the actual claim to fame for the Ossby GEO eBike is what it is comprised of and just how innovative the process is.

How about an electric bike made from recycled and plant-based materials? To be more precise, the frame is made of vegetable resins and recycled fibers. What you get is a bike that is lighter and stronger than aluminum. They took these materials and incorporated them into this design:

Sustainable Frame Photo by media by Ossby

And the finished package is this:

Ossby Geo Photo by media by Ossby

Ossby has a patent on the “EasyUp” system on Geo and has focused on portability. The bike can be folded in a few seconds, as seen here.

Folding Photo by media by Ossby

I mentioned this folding e-bike was lightweight, but at just 24 lbs (11kg), it’s fair to say the Ossby Geo comes in as one of the lightest electric bikes on the market. I will be adding this one to the list below.

These are the Lightest Folding E-Bikes On The Market!

How much lighter can they get?

The Ossby GEO eBike has a 250W motor giving you a top speed of 15.5 mph. This is not overwhelmingly fast but adheres to the EU biking regulations. The 36V battery is hidden within the frame and provides a range of up to 30 miles on a single charge. The bike includes a charger and will bring the battery back to full within four hours. You can purchase the optional fast charger bringing the recharge time to two hours.

Folding Photo by media by Ossby

The Geo comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a high-end electric bike, including LED lights for the front headlight and rear brake. The rear brake light has a stop detector that brightens when you brake. Speaking of braking, the Geo has front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, making sure you can stop on a dime.

What eBike would be complete without a connected App? The Ossby application is available on IOS or Android and will allow you to connect to the Geo through Bluetooth. The application will enable you to monitor battery percentage, the five-level pedaling assist, and other features. This system is to be used instead of an inclusive bike display, which Geo has opted to bypass.

Ossby Application Photo by media by Ossby

The Ossby GEO eBike isn’t just good for the environment; it’s also good for your wallet. An electric bike's average price can range from $1,000 to $5,000. The Ossby GEO eBike comes at a much more reasonable $1,899 at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). The bike is even more exciting and is available on a pre-sale for $1,234 as an early bird special. Now for the bad news. The cycle is not slated for production before April of 2023, and actual shipping is “earmarked” for June. As always, this is subject to change. You can take solace in the fact that Ossby is a well-established company.

Ossby Geo Photo by media by Ossby

Conclusion:

The Ossby GEO eBike is a sustainable dream come true for urban cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts alike. It’s affordable, eco-friendly, and packed with features that make it a joy to ride. If you’re looking for an electric bike that doesn’t sacrifice style or performance, look no further than the Ossby GEO eBike!