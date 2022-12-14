The Jackrabbit Micro eBike- Mobility Gets Smaller

A Step Above a Scooter

At first glance, the Jackrabbit Micro Bike is a sight to behold. Call this a cross between a small electric bike and a sit-down scooter. First, you will find platforms to rest your feet rather than pedals. Relying only on battery power to get you from point A to point B, it looks like a fun little ride disguised as a bicycle. What’s more, it weighs less than 30 lbs making it one of the lightest means of transportation you can take anywhere. So if you’re looking for a new way to get around, the Jackrabbit Micro Bike might be what you’re looking for. Let’s take a closer look.

How the Jackrabbit Micro Bike Works
The Jackrabbit Micro Bike is powered by a 300-watt motor located in the rear wheel. To get started, step on the platforms and press the power button on the handlebar. Then, use the throttle to start moving forward. The bike can reach up to 20 miles per hour and can range over 11 miles on a single charge. I say possible but let’s call it what it is! If you are heavy on the throttle or experience plenty of inclines on your trip, expect 30 to 40% less range.

The rear-only brake lever is on the handlebars, so you can quickly slow down or stop when necessary. The company took note to eliminate the possibility of flipping over the front handlebars by removing a front brake possibility. This is reinforced by the rider's weight over the rear wheel and the larger rear tire. It looks to be an intelligent decision by the manufacturer based on safety alone.

One of the best features of the Jackrabbit Micro Bike is that it folds up for easy storage and transport. This bike is usually small and light enough to transport “as is,” but the Jackrabbit can fold flat if needed. Press the release button on the handlebars, move them to the bike’s side, rotate the front wheel, and fold up the foot pedals. Call this another convenient feature. When folded, the cycle is just 48" x 21" x 39", making it easy to take with you on public transportation, in your car, or even on an airplane. And at just 24 lbs, it’s one of the lightest electric bikes on the market, making it perfect for travelers or anyone who wants an easy-to-use mode of transportation that doesn’t weigh them down.

I must warn you that Jackrabbit will not win you any awards for the best-looking ride. The taller you are, the more awkward you will look when riding this, but you won’t be able to say it wasn’t fun! In a day and age where tiny houses and micro-mobility are kings, the Jackrabbit fits right in. Circling back to safety, I don’t recommend riding this at night as it is not equipped with any lighting. You can certainly add an aftermarket light, but I am sure they are looking to max out every bit of power from the small 151.2Wh battery included in the bike. (Yes, the battery is removable, and you can buy a spare at the cost of $199)

Conclusion:
The Jackrabbit Micro Bike is revolutionizing how we get around thanks to its compact size, lightweight, and easy portability. If you’re looking for an alternative to walking or biking, or if you’re looking for a fun way to get around town, then this is worth checking out at a price tag of $999, including shipping. Head to their website and check out all the specs for yourself — you’ll be impressed!

