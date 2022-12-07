Radio Flyer Makes Electric Bikes: Not Just Wagons Anymore!

The Radio Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike is the Latest Addition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9nh4_0jZn3lOH00
Radio Flyer Electric Folding Cargo BikePhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

I have always thought of Radio Flyer solely as the manufacturer of those wagons we loved as kids. I had a steel red one that my parents kept in their garage as recently as a few years ago, and they haven’t changed that much over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1Pk2_0jZn3lOH00
Red WagonPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

Imagine my surprise when I learned the Radio Flyer product line now consists of a full range of products, not the least of which are electric bikes. Of course, the “Flyer” is the company’s line of electric adult bikes, with the latest being their first folding cargo electric bike. From what I see, it will be a welcome addition to this growing market segment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4pJC_0jZn3lOH00
Happy RidePhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

The First Impression
The first thing that struck me about the Radio Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike was its affordability. This is a high-quality bike that is priced at just under $1,700. That puts it within reach for many people who might be interested in an electric bike but have been put off by the high price tags attached to many of them.

The second thing that impressed me was the design. This is a well-thought-out bike designed with the user in mind. Everything from the comfortable seat to the easy-to-use controls is placed perfectly for maximum efficiency and comfort. The display will even charge your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMquX_0jZn3lOH00
LED DisplayPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

The third thing that caught my eye was that this bike can fold up its aluminum frame for easy storage and transport. That makes it perfect for people who live in cramped quarters or want to take their bikes on vacation or business trips. It looks to fold down relatively compactly to fit into most vehicles' cargo spaces or cramped garages. Be warned, this bike still comes in at 70 lbs, so it can’t be considered a featherweight, but it does look less cumbersome than most models. I love the wishbone kickstand and wish I had it on my folding bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYp7M_0jZn3lOH00
Compact FoldingPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

A Closer Look at the Features
The Radio Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike comes with a 350-watt brushless hub motor that gives you plenty of power to get up to speed quickly. You can achieve a maximum speed of 20mph using the all-throttle mode.

This bike is equipped with a 48V 10ah battery to provide you with ample power throughout and make a note of the secured placement. It can be fully charged with the included charger within 7 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vJZa_0jZn3lOH00
48V BatteryPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

It also has a range of 40 miles depending on how much pedal assist (5 levels) and throttle you use. If you are heavy on the throttle, expect somewhere closer to 20 miles, which should be more than enough for most people’s daily needs.

The bike also has a well-constructed rear cargo rack, making it easy to haul groceries or small passengers (80lbs) with you on your ride. There are optional kid seats available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz0a1_0jZn3lOH00
Rear Cargo RackPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

If you need extra storage, you can add on the optional front rack if you are inclined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlrIW_0jZn3lOH00
Optional Front RackPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

The Flyer Folding Cargo Bike comes in various colors, including black, red, white, or green. Don’t worry; this bike can be ridden in the dark as it has both a front LED headlight and rear LED brake light, so oncoming traffic will see you coming and going. I would still recommend an illuminated helmet for added safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxBF3_0jZn3lOH00
Rear Tail LightPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lqYC_0jZn3lOH00
Front HeadlightPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6zmG_0jZn3lOH00
UnfoldingPhoto bymedia by Radio Flyer

Conclusion:
The Radio Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike is an impressive addition to an already impressive product lineup. This is a viable option as an urban cargo bike, but I wouldn’t tout it as an off-road option. It was constructed to be portable (folding) and city-road worthy.

It is affordable, well-designed, and has several convenient features and accessories that will appeal to many users. Even more exciting is the first shipments begin in November 2022. If you are in the market for an electric bike, give the Radio Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike a close look. You won’t be disappointed.

