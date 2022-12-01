The Navier 27: An Exciting Entry Into Electric Hydrofoil Boating

An Electric Boating Masterpiece?

Navier 27 Photo by media by Navier

The playing field in electric boating continues to expand, and the Navier 27 is no different. This luxurious hydrofoiling watercraft is the latest addition to the Navier lineup, and it does not disappoint. The Navier 27 will turn heads on the water with a sleek design and top-of-the-line performance. Here’s a closer look at this electric boating marvel.

Hydrofoiling Photo by media by Navier

Design and Performance

The Navier 27 was designed with luxury and performance in mind. This boat was built to impress, from its carbon fiber hull to its powerful electric motors. And impress it does. The Navier 27 can reach speeds of up to 30 knots (34mph), making it one of the fastest electric boats on the market. Additionally, the hydrofoiling capability means that this boat can easily handle choppy waters and waves over 4 feet high. With 15x greater fuel economy, this hydrofoil was built with efficiency in mind. Whether cruising along the coast or taking a dip in the lake, the Navier 27 will get you there in style. You can expect a range of 75 nautical miles (86 miles) based on a cruising speed of 20 knots (23mph).

Navier 27 Photo by media by Navier

Features and Amenities

In addition to its impressive performance, the Navier 27 has features and amenities that will make your time on the water even more enjoyable. The customizable launch design will be available with two options: a cabin or hardtop configuration.

Cabin and Hardtop Configuration Photo by media by Navier

You’ll find a comfortable lounge area, a wet bar, and a state-of-the-art sound system inside the cabin. On deck, there’s plenty of space for entertaining, sunbathing, or simply relaxing in the fresh air. And if you’re looking to add even more luxury to your experience, various customization options are available. From custom upholstery to an upgraded sound system, you can tailor the Navier 27 to suit your specific needs and taste.

An impressive, hi-tech autopilot system has been incorporated into the Navier 27, turning the most novice boaters into confident captains. With future OTA (Over the Air) updates, this particular boat will become even more intuitive with self-driving capabilities. All this, along with assisted docking & hazard detection, proves the Navier 27 is one of the market's most technologically advanced electric boats.

Navier 27 Photo by media by Navier

Conclusion:

If you’re in the market for an electric boat, check out the Navier 27 but be warned it starts at $300,000. Also of note is the Pioneer Program of early adopters has filled up. Unless you were one of the early sign-ups, you wouldn’t be receiving your Navier 27 in 2023, but a 2024 delivery may be in the cards.

This luxurious hydrofoiling watercraft will turn heads on the water while delivering an unforgettable experience. With its sleek design, powerful motors, and impressive features and amenities, the Navier 27 is sure to exceed your expectations.