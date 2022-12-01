The Navier 27: An Exciting Entry Into Electric Hydrofoil Boating

Inyerself

An Electric Boating Masterpiece?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCRtw_0jTZ6rXQ00
Navier 27Photo bymedia by Navier

The playing field in electric boating continues to expand, and the Navier 27 is no different. This luxurious hydrofoiling watercraft is the latest addition to the Navier lineup, and it does not disappoint. The Navier 27 will turn heads on the water with a sleek design and top-of-the-line performance. Here’s a closer look at this electric boating marvel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0Llj_0jTZ6rXQ00
HydrofoilingPhoto bymedia by Navier

Design and Performance
The Navier 27 was designed with luxury and performance in mind. This boat was built to impress, from its carbon fiber hull to its powerful electric motors. And impress it does. The Navier 27 can reach speeds of up to 30 knots (34mph), making it one of the fastest electric boats on the market. Additionally, the hydrofoiling capability means that this boat can easily handle choppy waters and waves over 4 feet high. With 15x greater fuel economy, this hydrofoil was built with efficiency in mind. Whether cruising along the coast or taking a dip in the lake, the Navier 27 will get you there in style. You can expect a range of 75 nautical miles (86 miles) based on a cruising speed of 20 knots (23mph).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA3Mh_0jTZ6rXQ00
Navier 27Photo bymedia by Navier

Features and Amenities
In addition to its impressive performance, the Navier 27 has features and amenities that will make your time on the water even more enjoyable. The customizable launch design will be available with two options: a cabin or hardtop configuration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RO5Nx_0jTZ6rXQ00
Cabin and Hardtop ConfigurationPhoto bymedia by Navier

You’ll find a comfortable lounge area, a wet bar, and a state-of-the-art sound system inside the cabin. On deck, there’s plenty of space for entertaining, sunbathing, or simply relaxing in the fresh air. And if you’re looking to add even more luxury to your experience, various customization options are available. From custom upholstery to an upgraded sound system, you can tailor the Navier 27 to suit your specific needs and taste.

An impressive, hi-tech autopilot system has been incorporated into the Navier 27, turning the most novice boaters into confident captains. With future OTA (Over the Air) updates, this particular boat will become even more intuitive with self-driving capabilities. All this, along with assisted docking & hazard detection, proves the Navier 27 is one of the market's most technologically advanced electric boats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N6mN_0jTZ6rXQ00
Navier 27Photo bymedia by Navier

Conclusion:
If you’re in the market for an electric boat, check out the Navier 27 but be warned it starts at $300,000. Also of note is the Pioneer Program of early adopters has filled up. Unless you were one of the early sign-ups, you wouldn’t be receiving your Navier 27 in 2023, but a 2024 delivery may be in the cards.

This luxurious hydrofoiling watercraft will turn heads on the water while delivering an unforgettable experience. With its sleek design, powerful motors, and impressive features and amenities, the Navier 27 is sure to exceed your expectations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Vehicles# Transportation# Boating# Outdoors# Innovation

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4892 followers

More from Inyerself

Canoo Introduces Their Unique Electric Pickup!

Canoo, the company that brought us the innovative and stylish electric lifestyle vehicle, is at it again. They’re taking on the pickup truck market with their electric version this time. That’s right, folks; an electric pickup truck designed for those who want to live life to the fullest and enjoy all that nature has to offer.

Read full story
19 comments

Volkwagen's ID. Buzz: An Electric Reintroduction to the Microbus

The Volkswagen Bus is an icon. If you were born in the 60s or 70s, chances are good that you have fond memories of road-tripping in one of these boxy beauties. Now, Volkswagen is paying tribute to the original microbus with the all-new ID. Buzz. This modern take on a classic vehicle is sure to be a hit with early adopters and technophiles alike. Here’s everything you need to know about the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

Read full story

Stromer's ST5: An Electric Bike with ABS Brakes?

eBikes are all the rage these days, and for a good reason. They’re environmentally friendly, help you get around without breaking a sweat, and are just fun to ride. But one of the biggest concerns people have with eBikes is safety. After all, when you’re riding something that can go up to 20 miles per hour, and sometimes even faster, you want to be sure that you can stop on a dime if you need to. That’s where the new Stromer ST5 eBike comes in. This bad boy is the first eBike on the market with ABS brakes, making it the safest option.

Read full story

City Transformer's CT-1: A Micro-Mobility Looker!

City Transformer, a new player in the urban transportation game, is shaking things up with its innovative CT-1 vehicle. The CT-1 is an enclosed, two-seater tandem-style car, not unlike the Renault Duo, that is designed to replace bikes and scooters as the primary mode of transportation in cities. City Transformer says the CT-1 is much safer than its two-wheeled counterparts thanks to its enclosed design and impact-absorbing materials. Plus, with 17 cubic feet of interior space, the CT-1 has more storage capacity than a bike or scooter, making it a more practical option for city dwellers. Could the City Transformer CT-1 be the future of urban transportation?

Read full story

Outisan: An Electric Assisted Wagon Makes Short Work of Heavy Loads

In a world where everything seems to be getting some form of electric power, Outisan has brought power to the typical wagon. No longer will those overstuffed wagons be too heavy to roll from point a to point b. You will be able to pull this e-wagon with ease. And what’s more, this power wagon can go anywhere a regular wagon can go…and then some! For a more in-depth look, check out the Outisan E-Wagon below.

Read full story

The Alte Volare Electric Hydrofoil: Live a Lavish Lifestyle for a Price

The Alte Volare is part of a growing trend of electric hydrofoil tenders, with Navier and Candela producing designs over the past couple of years. However, what sets the Alte Volare apart is its innovative design that sees a large wrap-over section of glass pair the visibility of an open tender with the comfort of a limousine. Twin-reclined lounges at the rear of the boat provide an immersive experience for passengers as they skim across the water’s surface at speeds up to 40 knots.

Read full story

The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!

I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.

Read full story
1 comments

Small Fortune Equals Incredible Folding Outdoor Television!

When it comes to televisions, there are a lot of options on the market. But if you’re looking for something that stands out and will truly impress your friends and family, you’ll want to check out the C Seed 201 (a 201-inch set). This sculptural unfolding micro-led television is unlike any other entertainment system on the market. Here’s what you need to know about this luxury TV.

Read full story

Micro Mobility Systems Introduces the Microlino

The Promising Future of the Small Electric Vehicle that Could!. MicrolinosPhoto bymedia by Micro Mobility Systems AG. The Microlino is a bubble-shaped, electric micro-mobility vehicle taking the world by storm. The Microlino is the creation of a Swiss company called Micro Mobility Systems AG that got their start making mini-scooters. This little car has a lot of promise and is quickly gaining popularity as an alternative means of transportation. Do not let its size fool you, as the Microlino has speed, torque, and power. In this blog post, we will explore the features of the Microlino and what makes it a promising option for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation.

Read full story
15 comments

D-Fly Introduces Us to the Hyperscooter

Scooters are no longer just for kids! Electric scooters have taken the world by storm, providing an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. But what exactly is a “hyperscooter”? And why should you consider getting one? In an earlier article, I wrote about the Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro (below), and I would classify the Wolf as a hyperscooter based on speed alone. Keep in mind this beast achieves speeds over 60mph.

Read full story

Is the "Flex Snowbike" the Ultimate In Traversing Snow Landscapes?

This past week it was reported parts of Michigan were going to get their first snowfall of the year, just what you want to hear in the Fall. For many people, that means the start of hunkering down and staying indoors until spring arrives. But for others, it’s an opportunity to get out and explore the winter wonderland that is the Midwest. And what better way to do that than on a Snowbike?

Read full story

Project Hercules: Triton Submarines Brings us the Luxury Submersible!

Triton Submarines and Espen Øino International have teamed up to create Project Hercules, a first-of-its-kind luxury submersible. By reimagining how they use the patent-pending AVA (Advanced Versatile Acrylics) hull, designers at EOI and Triton Submarines’ design partner Dark Ocean DeepSea have combined comfort with speed to create Triton’s first-ever high-speed submersible. Project Hercules offers guests a completely different user experience, revolutionizing how we travel underwater.

Read full story

The XPENG X2 Flying Car is Another Entry Into the Flying Car Market!

XPENG X2(media by XPENG AERO HT) We’ve all seen flying cars in futuristic movies and TV shows and dreamed of a day when we could zoom around the city without being stuck in traffic. Well, that day may be sooner than we think. Xpeng AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, has announced the successful first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2.

Read full story
1 comments

Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!

It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:

Read full story

The Adventure 1 is Another Addition to the Growing eUTV Market!

Potential Motors Creation is Here to Take You Off the Beaten Path. A new startup company, Potential Motors, is shaking up the automotive industry with its all-new electric utility terrain vehicle, the Adventure 1. This off-road-ready machine is perfect for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors, and with seating for up to 4 individuals, it’s ideal for groups too! Best of all, Adventure 1 can handle whatever back road conditions you throw at it.

Read full story

The Jetcycle Max: Hybrid Kayaking and Cycling All-In-One!

I am always amazed when a new form of transportation is introduced to the masses. For example, hydrofoiling isn’t that new, but a company like Jetcycle has found yet another way to utilize it “recumbent-style.” I have looked at hydrofoiling boats like the Quadrofoil:

Read full story

The Riva Iseo- Electric Power Comes to the World of Luxury Yachts!

Going Green Without Sacrificing Style or Performance. In today’s developing landscape, more and more manufacturers are turning to electric technologies to build their latest innovations. Italian builder Riva is no different, as it has announced a new electric version of its famed 27-foot Iseo. The E1-Iseo is also available with conventional power.

Read full story

Meet the Eli Zero Neighborhood Electrical Vehicle!

Meet Eli ZERO, the newest Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) on the market. The Eli ZERO is a US street-legal vehicle with a maximum speed of 25 mph and can legally be driven on most roads posted at 35 mph or less. What sets the Eli ZERO apart from other NEVs is its sleek design, comfortable interior, and cutting-edge features. The Eli ZERO is affordable, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of owning a NEV. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new transportation option.

Read full story
4 comments

The Future of Boating is An Electric Catamaran!

We live in a world where innovation in transportation takes a different form daily. This particular means of transport is the perfect example of innovation in the form of the Caracat, an all-electric catamaran that doubles as a land/water camper. The Caracat is not only fun but also eco-friendly and practical. This makes it the perfect choice for those who love spending time on the water and are looking for an option that won’t harm the environment. Let’s take a closer look at this groundbreaking new invention.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy