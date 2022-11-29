Outisan: An Electric Assisted Wagon Makes Short Work of Heavy Loads

Inyerself

A Utility Wagon Brings the Power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHtzT_0jQtCFcq00
Outisan WagonPhoto bymedia by Outisan

In a world where everything seems to be getting some form of electric power, Outisan has brought power to the typical wagon. No longer will those overstuffed wagons be too heavy to roll from point a to point b. You will be able to pull this e-wagon with ease. And what’s more, this power wagon can go anywhere a regular wagon can go…and then some! For a more in-depth look, check out the Outisan E-Wagon below.

Design and Functionality
The first thing you’ll notice about the Outisan E-Wagon is its sleek design. This isn’t your grandpappy’s wagon! The folks at Outisan have thought about how to make this wagon function well and look good doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GPvu_0jQtCFcq00
Outisan DesignPhoto bymedia by Outisan

With a foldable design, IP66 waterproofing, and removable internal fabric, the Outisan wagon is as functional and portable as they come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jg42T_0jQtCFcq00
FoldablePhoto bymedia by Outisan

This E-Wagon is available in three colors (golden sunshine, glacier gray, and warm sand), so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLhgL_0jQtCFcq00
Color OptionsPhoto bymedia by Outisan

As for functionality, the E-Wagon can carry up to 180 pounds of cargo, making it perfect for hauling all your gear on your next camping trip or hunting excursion. With its powerful electric motor powered by a removable handle battery, the E-Wagon can go anywhere a regular wagon can go…and then some! You can expect roughly 7 miles of travel out of one full battery charge. The battery can be recharged in as few as three hours. The E-Wagon can even climb hills and traverse rough terrain that would leave a regular wagon stranded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtIMR_0jQtCFcq00
Removable BatteryPhoto bymedia by Outisan

Uphill assist, coupled with Downhill control, ensures those precious heavy loads make it up the hill with minimal effort and down the slope without becoming an unstoppable runaway force. This is controlled with the intuitive handle, which is also equipped with reverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtLwg_0jQtCFcq00
Handle ControlPhoto bymedia by Outisan

The E-Wagon has built-in front and back lighting to add a little ambiance to your campsite or light your way on a dimly lit path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubYpS_0jQtCFcq00
LightingPhoto bymedia by Outisan

Finally, if you need to charge your phone or other electronic devices, no problem! The E-Wagon has built-in USB-A and USB-C ports for just that purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9yBk_0jQtCFcq00
USB ChargingPhoto bymedia by Outisan

Conclusion:
The Outisan E-Wagon is the perfect solution for anyone needing extra help hauling their stuff around. Whether you’re taking it camping or tailgating, this wagon will get the job done…and then some! With its sleek design, powerful electric motor, and built-in lighting, the Outisan E-Wagon is sure to make your life easier…and a lot more fun!

The Outisan E-Wagon has an early backer pricing of $499.99. Considering all this wagon can do, that’s a pretty fair price. So what are you waiting for? Order your Outisan E-Wagon today, and you should receive it by the first quarter of 2023!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Vehicles# Innovation# Technology# Gadgets# Outdoors

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4828 followers

More from Inyerself

Stromer's ST5: An Electric Bike with ABS Brakes?

eBikes are all the rage these days, and for a good reason. They’re environmentally friendly, help you get around without breaking a sweat, and are just fun to ride. But one of the biggest concerns people have with eBikes is safety. After all, when you’re riding something that can go up to 20 miles per hour, and sometimes even faster, you want to be sure that you can stop on a dime if you need to. That’s where the new Stromer ST5 eBike comes in. This bad boy is the first eBike on the market with ABS brakes, making it the safest option.

Read full story

The Navier 27: An Exciting Entry Into Electric Hydrofoil Boating

The playing field in electric boating continues to expand, and the Navier 27 is no different. This luxurious hydrofoiling watercraft is the latest addition to the Navier lineup, and it does not disappoint. The Navier 27 will turn heads on the water with a sleek design and top-of-the-line performance. Here’s a closer look at this electric boating marvel.

Read full story

City Transformer's CT-1: A Micro-Mobility Looker!

City Transformer, a new player in the urban transportation game, is shaking things up with its innovative CT-1 vehicle. The CT-1 is an enclosed, two-seater tandem-style car, not unlike the Renault Duo, that is designed to replace bikes and scooters as the primary mode of transportation in cities. City Transformer says the CT-1 is much safer than its two-wheeled counterparts thanks to its enclosed design and impact-absorbing materials. Plus, with 17 cubic feet of interior space, the CT-1 has more storage capacity than a bike or scooter, making it a more practical option for city dwellers. Could the City Transformer CT-1 be the future of urban transportation?

Read full story

The Alte Volare Electric Hydrofoil: Live a Lavish Lifestyle for a Price

The Alte Volare is part of a growing trend of electric hydrofoil tenders, with Navier and Candela producing designs over the past couple of years. However, what sets the Alte Volare apart is its innovative design that sees a large wrap-over section of glass pair the visibility of an open tender with the comfort of a limousine. Twin-reclined lounges at the rear of the boat provide an immersive experience for passengers as they skim across the water’s surface at speeds up to 40 knots.

Read full story

The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!

I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.

Read full story
1 comments

Small Fortune Equals Incredible Folding Outdoor Television!

When it comes to televisions, there are a lot of options on the market. But if you’re looking for something that stands out and will truly impress your friends and family, you’ll want to check out the C Seed 201 (a 201-inch set). This sculptural unfolding micro-led television is unlike any other entertainment system on the market. Here’s what you need to know about this luxury TV.

Read full story

Micro Mobility Systems Introduces the Microlino

The Promising Future of the Small Electric Vehicle that Could!. MicrolinosPhoto bymedia by Micro Mobility Systems AG. The Microlino is a bubble-shaped, electric micro-mobility vehicle taking the world by storm. The Microlino is the creation of a Swiss company called Micro Mobility Systems AG that got their start making mini-scooters. This little car has a lot of promise and is quickly gaining popularity as an alternative means of transportation. Do not let its size fool you, as the Microlino has speed, torque, and power. In this blog post, we will explore the features of the Microlino and what makes it a promising option for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation.

Read full story
15 comments

D-Fly Introduces Us to the Hyperscooter

Scooters are no longer just for kids! Electric scooters have taken the world by storm, providing an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. But what exactly is a “hyperscooter”? And why should you consider getting one? In an earlier article, I wrote about the Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro (below), and I would classify the Wolf as a hyperscooter based on speed alone. Keep in mind this beast achieves speeds over 60mph.

Read full story
Michigan State

Is the "Flex Snowbike" the Ultimate In Traversing Snow Landscapes?

This past week it was reported parts of Michigan were going to get their first snowfall of the year, just what you want to hear in the Fall. For many people, that means the start of hunkering down and staying indoors until spring arrives. But for others, it’s an opportunity to get out and explore the winter wonderland that is the Midwest. And what better way to do that than on a Snowbike?

Read full story

Project Hercules: Triton Submarines Brings us the Luxury Submersible!

Triton Submarines and Espen Øino International have teamed up to create Project Hercules, a first-of-its-kind luxury submersible. By reimagining how they use the patent-pending AVA (Advanced Versatile Acrylics) hull, designers at EOI and Triton Submarines’ design partner Dark Ocean DeepSea have combined comfort with speed to create Triton’s first-ever high-speed submersible. Project Hercules offers guests a completely different user experience, revolutionizing how we travel underwater.

Read full story

The XPENG X2 Flying Car is Another Entry Into the Flying Car Market!

XPENG X2(media by XPENG AERO HT) We’ve all seen flying cars in futuristic movies and TV shows and dreamed of a day when we could zoom around the city without being stuck in traffic. Well, that day may be sooner than we think. Xpeng AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, has announced the successful first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2.

Read full story
1 comments

Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!

It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:

Read full story

The Adventure 1 is Another Addition to the Growing eUTV Market!

Potential Motors Creation is Here to Take You Off the Beaten Path. A new startup company, Potential Motors, is shaking up the automotive industry with its all-new electric utility terrain vehicle, the Adventure 1. This off-road-ready machine is perfect for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors, and with seating for up to 4 individuals, it’s ideal for groups too! Best of all, Adventure 1 can handle whatever back road conditions you throw at it.

Read full story

The Jetcycle Max: Hybrid Kayaking and Cycling All-In-One!

I am always amazed when a new form of transportation is introduced to the masses. For example, hydrofoiling isn’t that new, but a company like Jetcycle has found yet another way to utilize it “recumbent-style.” I have looked at hydrofoiling boats like the Quadrofoil:

Read full story

The Riva Iseo- Electric Power Comes to the World of Luxury Yachts!

Going Green Without Sacrificing Style or Performance. In today’s developing landscape, more and more manufacturers are turning to electric technologies to build their latest innovations. Italian builder Riva is no different, as it has announced a new electric version of its famed 27-foot Iseo. The E1-Iseo is also available with conventional power.

Read full story

Meet the Eli Zero Neighborhood Electrical Vehicle!

Meet Eli ZERO, the newest Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) on the market. The Eli ZERO is a US street-legal vehicle with a maximum speed of 25 mph and can legally be driven on most roads posted at 35 mph or less. What sets the Eli ZERO apart from other NEVs is its sleek design, comfortable interior, and cutting-edge features. The Eli ZERO is affordable, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of owning a NEV. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new transportation option.

Read full story
4 comments

The Future of Boating is An Electric Catamaran!

We live in a world where innovation in transportation takes a different form daily. This particular means of transport is the perfect example of innovation in the form of the Caracat, an all-electric catamaran that doubles as a land/water camper. The Caracat is not only fun but also eco-friendly and practical. This makes it the perfect choice for those who love spending time on the water and are looking for an option that won’t harm the environment. Let’s take a closer look at this groundbreaking new invention.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nautilus: An Extraordinary Hybrid Superyacht/Submarine

Above Water Travel, Coupled with Underwater Exploration. Meet the Nautilus, U-Boat Worx’s design for a hybrid superyacht submarine. This state-of-the-art vessel is the best of both worlds, combining the luxury and amenities of a superyacht with the exploration capabilities of a submarine. This is a ship worth considering if you have plenty of disposable income!

Read full story

Robo.Systems Introduces Us to a New Utility Electric Vehicle

The Gladiator 4x4 is the latest release from Robo.Systems, and it’s safe to say that they’ve outdone themselves yet again. This electric vehicle is equipped with four powerful motors, one for each mammoth wheel, making it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. It’s also got some seriously impressive individual suspension to support these monster tires that make it look ready to take on anything. In short, the Gladiator 4x4 is an absolute beast of a machine.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy