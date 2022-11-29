Outisan: An Electric Assisted Wagon Makes Short Work of Heavy Loads

A Utility Wagon Brings the Power

In a world where everything seems to be getting some form of electric power, Outisan has brought power to the typical wagon. No longer will those overstuffed wagons be too heavy to roll from point a to point b. You will be able to pull this e-wagon with ease. And what’s more, this power wagon can go anywhere a regular wagon can go…and then some! For a more in-depth look, check out the Outisan E-Wagon below.

Design and Functionality

The first thing you’ll notice about the Outisan E-Wagon is its sleek design. This isn’t your grandpappy’s wagon! The folks at Outisan have thought about how to make this wagon function well and look good doing it.

With a foldable design, IP66 waterproofing, and removable internal fabric, the Outisan wagon is as functional and portable as they come.

This E-Wagon is available in three colors (golden sunshine, glacier gray, and warm sand), so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

As for functionality, the E-Wagon can carry up to 180 pounds of cargo, making it perfect for hauling all your gear on your next camping trip or hunting excursion. With its powerful electric motor powered by a removable handle battery, the E-Wagon can go anywhere a regular wagon can go…and then some! You can expect roughly 7 miles of travel out of one full battery charge. The battery can be recharged in as few as three hours. The E-Wagon can even climb hills and traverse rough terrain that would leave a regular wagon stranded.

Uphill assist, coupled with Downhill control, ensures those precious heavy loads make it up the hill with minimal effort and down the slope without becoming an unstoppable runaway force. This is controlled with the intuitive handle, which is also equipped with reverse.

The E-Wagon has built-in front and back lighting to add a little ambiance to your campsite or light your way on a dimly lit path.

Finally, if you need to charge your phone or other electronic devices, no problem! The E-Wagon has built-in USB-A and USB-C ports for just that purpose.

Conclusion:

The Outisan E-Wagon is the perfect solution for anyone needing extra help hauling their stuff around. Whether you’re taking it camping or tailgating, this wagon will get the job done…and then some! With its sleek design, powerful electric motor, and built-in lighting, the Outisan E-Wagon is sure to make your life easier…and a lot more fun!

The Outisan E-Wagon has an early backer pricing of $499.99. Considering all this wagon can do, that’s a pretty fair price. So what are you waiting for? Order your Outisan E-Wagon today, and you should receive it by the first quarter of 2023!