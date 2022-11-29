The Alte Volare Electric Hydrofoil: Live a Lavish Lifestyle for a Price

Even the Rich Need to Arrive in Style

The Alte Volare Photo by media by Cockwells

The Alte Volare is part of a growing trend of electric hydrofoil tenders, with Navier and Candela producing designs over the past couple of years. However, what sets the Alte Volare apart is its innovative design that sees a large wrap-over section of glass pair the visibility of an open tender with the comfort of a limousine. Twin-reclined lounges at the rear of the boat provide an immersive experience for passengers as they skim across the water’s surface at speeds up to 40 knots.

Close-Up Photo by media by Cockwells

This blog post will take a closer look at the Alte Volare concept and what sets it apart from other electric hydrofoil tenders on the market. We’ll also explore its potential uses and who might benefit from owning one.

Design and Innovation

The brainchild of Italian designer Marco Serafini, the Alte Volare was inspired by aircraft wings and features a carbon fiber hull and aluminum foil wings. The result is a sleek and futuristic-looking vessel that will turn heads when out on the water.

Rear View Photo by media by Cockwells

The large wrap-over glass section provides panoramic views for passengers, while the twin reclined lounges offer a comfortable and relaxing experience. Using foil wings means the Alte Volare can skim across the water’s surface at high speeds, making it perfect for those who want to get from A to B quickly. And thanks to its electric propulsion system, it is much quieter than traditional petrol or diesel-powered boats.

View From Above Photo by media by Cockwells

Who Might Benefit from Owning an Alte Volare?

With its cutting-edge design and impressive performance, the Alte Volare would make an excellent tender for superyachts or luxury motor yachts. In other words, wealthy people! Its ability to reach high speeds means it can easily keep up with larger vessels when underway, while its sleek design means it won’t look out of place alongside a luxury yacht. Check out this interior:

Interior Photo by media by Cockwells

The Alte Volare would also be ideal for those who want to make a style statement when out on the water. Its unique design gives the vessel charming appeal, while its luxurious interior would make it perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a day out on the water.

Cruising Photo by media by Cockwells

As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, we see more and more companies produce designs for electric hydrofoil tenders. The Alte Volare is one such example, and its innovative design sets it apart from other electric hydrofoil tenders on the market. With its sizeable wrap-over section of glass and twin reclined lounges, the AlteVolare offers an immersive experience for passengers as they skim across the water’s surface at high speeds. If you’re looking for an electric hydrofoil tender with a difference and have a “Boatload of Extra Cash,” check out the AlteVolare.