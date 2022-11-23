Micro Mobility Systems Introduces the Microlino

Inyerself

The Promising Future of the Small Electric Vehicle that Could!

Photo by Micro Mobility Systems AG

The Microlino is a bubble-shaped, electric micro-mobility vehicle taking the world by storm. The Microlino is the creation of a Swiss company called Micro Mobility Systems AG that got their start making mini-scooters. This little car has a lot of promise and is quickly gaining popularity as an alternative means of transportation. Do not let its size fool you, as the Microlino has speed, torque, and power. In this blog post, we will explore the features of the Microlino and what makes it a promising option for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation.

Photo by Micro Mobility Systems AG

Manufactured in Turin, Italy, the Microlino is a two-seater electric car filled with promise. The entry-level has a range of 91 km (56 miles), with future battery options maxing out at 230 kilometers (142 miles), and can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour (56mph). The Microlino can be charged on a standard wall socket within 4 hours based on the size battery you are opting for. There will be three options starting with 6kWh, 10.5kWh, and 14kWh.

The Microlino is unique in that it is only 2.4 meters long and 1.4 meters wide, making it smaller than a Mini Cooper. Despite its small size, the Microlino has a lot of power and can go from 0 to 50 kilometers per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

Photo by Micro Mobility Systems AG

One of the best features of the Microlino is its price tag. The base model (Urban) starts at just under USD 15,000, making it an affordable option for those looking for an alternative to traditional cars. Be aware that this price tag will quickly rise when you add options like a sunroof, alternate color, enhanced interior, upgraded hubcaps, and the premium package. That $15,000 will become $18,000 in no time.

Photo by Micro Mobility Systems AG

Currently, four trims are available, the most recent being the Pioneer available this year to early backers. This accounts for 999 units, all presently spoken for. The remaining three trims are the Urban, Dolce, and Competition, and each will be available throughout 2023. The Microlino is also environmentally friendly, emitting zero emissions, and has a low carbon footprint.

Another great feature of the Microlino is its versatility. The car can be used for city and highway driving (Although you will be slow at 56mph). It is perfect for those who live in cities and do not need a large vehicle to get around. The Microlino can also be plugged into any standard outlet to charge, making it easy to keep charged and ready to go.

Photo by Micro Mobility Systems AG

Conclusion:
The Microlino is a unique, electric micro-mobility vehicle with a lot going for it. It is perfect for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation. With its affordable price tag, environmental friendliness, and versatility, the Microlino will continue gaining popularity in the future, mostly overseas. 2023 production will focus mainly on the introduction to the European market and the resounding demand. It will be interesting to see if a vehicle like this will make any inroads into the North American market. Only time will tell!

