Do You Really Need A Hyperscooter? D-Fly Says, Yes!

This Unique Ride Brings the Fun

Scooters are no longer just for kids! Electric scooters have taken the world by storm, providing an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. But what exactly is a “hyperscooter”? And why should you consider getting one? In an earlier article, I wrote about the Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro (below), and I would classify the Wolf as a hyperscooter based on speed alone. Keep in mind this beast achieves speeds over 60mph.

The D-Fly Group believes their Dragonfly also should be classified as a “hyperscooter,” and they do not base it solely upon speed. Read on to find out why?

What is a hyperscooter?

A hyperscooter is an electric scooter designed for speed and performance. They bring automotive manufacturing, advanced materials, cutting-edge engineering, and technology to the micro-mobility sector. Some can reach high speeds, making them the perfect choice for urban travelers who want to get around town quickly and efficiently. In addition to their speed, hyperscooters also have a longer range than traditional electric scooters, so you can go further without worrying about recharging.

Unlike Kaabo’s two-wheel offering, the Dragonfly comes with four wheels for added stability. The goal is to have the rider experience a smooth, intuitive, and agile journey. The large platform will move in unison with even the most inexperienced rider.

Again, a smooth and capable ride is what D-Fly was shooting for and never was this more apparent than the inclusion of a double-wishbone suspension system. D-Fly wants your experience to be almost cloud-like.

Powering this four-wheeled transportation are two 550W motors ensuring a top speed of 25mph, hardly “hyper” but fully maintainable. The company focuses more on safety and smooth riding than blazing speed. You can expect 50 miles of range out of a fully charged battery. The battery can be recharged in 3 hours.

Keeping on point with safety, the Dragonfly has a capable stopping system with four-wheel dual braking. You can rest assured when you need to stop; you will do so quickly with minimal skidding.

How about the materials used in manufacturing the Dragonfly? They used all-premium materials like carbon fiber for the platform and 7000 series aerospace-grade aluminum for the frame. You will even find paulownia wood.

Why do you want a hyperscooter?

A Dragonfly is a perfect choice if you’re looking for an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. Not only are they more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles, but they’re also more affordable and convenient. With a hyperscooter, you’ll never have to worry about finding a parking spot or dealing with traffic congestion. And because they’re so lightweight and compact, you can easily take your hyperscooter with you on public transportation! The Dragonfly comes in just south of 40lbs, making it lighter than most mountain bikes on the market.

It’s very apparent great attention in manufacturing the Dragonfly as it is built like a tank. Make no mistake; this hyperscooter will hold up on your city or off-road adventure. You can expect a starting price of $2386 based on the entry model DF. If you are looking for an off-road-ready model out the gate, look at the DFX starting at $2711. First deliveries are expected as soon as December 2022, just in time for Christmas!

Conclusion:

So what makes an electric hyperscooter more than a scooter? The answer is simple: speed, range, build, and convenience. If you’re looking for a fast and efficient way to get around town, a hyperscooter is a perfect choice. They’re also more affordable and environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles. So what are you waiting for? Get your very own hyperscooter today!