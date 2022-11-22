Do You Really Need A Hyperscooter? D-Fly Says, Yes!

Inyerself

This Unique Ride Brings the Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYOxT_0jK0mbey00
DragonflyPhoto bymedia by D-FLY

Scooters are no longer just for kids! Electric scooters have taken the world by storm, providing an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. But what exactly is a “hyperscooter”? And why should you consider getting one? In an earlier article, I wrote about the Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro (below), and I would classify the Wolf as a hyperscooter based on speed alone. Keep in mind this beast achieves speeds over 60mph.

How Fast is Too Fast? E-Scooters
I Introduce you to the Kaabo Wolf King GT Pro

The D-Fly Group believes their Dragonfly also should be classified as a “hyperscooter,” and they do not base it solely upon speed. Read on to find out why?

What is a hyperscooter?
A hyperscooter is an electric scooter designed for speed and performance. They bring automotive manufacturing, advanced materials, cutting-edge engineering, and technology to the micro-mobility sector. Some can reach high speeds, making them the perfect choice for urban travelers who want to get around town quickly and efficiently. In addition to their speed, hyperscooters also have a longer range than traditional electric scooters, so you can go further without worrying about recharging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pO5NE_0jK0mbey00
Carving StabilityPhoto bymedia by D-FLY

Unlike Kaabo’s two-wheel offering, the Dragonfly comes with four wheels for added stability. The goal is to have the rider experience a smooth, intuitive, and agile journey. The large platform will move in unison with even the most inexperienced rider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vJEZ_0jK0mbey00
TiltingPhoto bymedia by D-FLY

Again, a smooth and capable ride is what D-Fly was shooting for and never was this more apparent than the inclusion of a double-wishbone suspension system. D-Fly wants your experience to be almost cloud-like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WT0GP_0jK0mbey00
Double WishbonePhoto bymedia by D-FLY

Powering this four-wheeled transportation are two 550W motors ensuring a top speed of 25mph, hardly “hyper” but fully maintainable. The company focuses more on safety and smooth riding than blazing speed. You can expect 50 miles of range out of a fully charged battery. The battery can be recharged in 3 hours.

Keeping on point with safety, the Dragonfly has a capable stopping system with four-wheel dual braking. You can rest assured when you need to stop; you will do so quickly with minimal skidding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I53HD_0jK0mbey00
BrakingPhoto bymedia by D-FLY

How about the materials used in manufacturing the Dragonfly? They used all-premium materials like carbon fiber for the platform and 7000 series aerospace-grade aluminum for the frame. You will even find paulownia wood.

Why do you want a hyperscooter?
A Dragonfly is a perfect choice if you’re looking for an eco-friendly and fun way to get around town. Not only are they more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles, but they’re also more affordable and convenient. With a hyperscooter, you’ll never have to worry about finding a parking spot or dealing with traffic congestion. And because they’re so lightweight and compact, you can easily take your hyperscooter with you on public transportation! The Dragonfly comes in just south of 40lbs, making it lighter than most mountain bikes on the market.

It’s very apparent great attention in manufacturing the Dragonfly as it is built like a tank. Make no mistake; this hyperscooter will hold up on your city or off-road adventure. You can expect a starting price of $2386 based on the entry model DF. If you are looking for an off-road-ready model out the gate, look at the DFX starting at $2711. First deliveries are expected as soon as December 2022, just in time for Christmas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0woZ_0jK0mbey00
Dragonfly DFXPhoto bymedia by D-FLY

Conclusion:
So what makes an electric hyperscooter more than a scooter? The answer is simple: speed, range, build, and convenience. If you’re looking for a fast and efficient way to get around town, a hyperscooter is a perfect choice. They’re also more affordable and environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles. So what are you waiting for? Get your very own hyperscooter today!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Vehicles# Outdoors# Technology# Innovation# Transportation

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4746 followers

More from Inyerself

The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!

I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.

Read full story
1 comments

Small Fortune Equals Incredible Folding Outdoor Television!

When it comes to televisions, there are a lot of options on the market. But if you’re looking for something that stands out and will truly impress your friends and family, you’ll want to check out the C Seed 201 (a 201-inch set). This sculptural unfolding micro-led television is unlike any other entertainment system on the market. Here’s what you need to know about this luxury TV.

Read full story

Micro Mobility Systems Introduces the Microlino

The Promising Future of the Small Electric Vehicle that Could!. MicrolinosPhoto bymedia by Micro Mobility Systems AG. The Microlino is a bubble-shaped, electric micro-mobility vehicle taking the world by storm. The Microlino is the creation of a Swiss company called Micro Mobility Systems AG that got their start making mini-scooters. This little car has a lot of promise and is quickly gaining popularity as an alternative means of transportation. Do not let its size fool you, as the Microlino has speed, torque, and power. In this blog post, we will explore the features of the Microlino and what makes it a promising option for those looking for an alternative to traditional forms of transportation.

Read full story
15 comments
Michigan State

Is the "Flex Snowbike" the Ultimate In Traversing Snow Landscapes?

This past week it was reported parts of Michigan were going to get their first snowfall of the year, just what you want to hear in the Fall. For many people, that means the start of hunkering down and staying indoors until spring arrives. But for others, it’s an opportunity to get out and explore the winter wonderland that is the Midwest. And what better way to do that than on a Snowbike?

Read full story

Project Hercules: Triton Submarines Brings us the Luxury Submersible!

Triton Submarines and Espen Øino International have teamed up to create Project Hercules, a first-of-its-kind luxury submersible. By reimagining how they use the patent-pending AVA (Advanced Versatile Acrylics) hull, designers at EOI and Triton Submarines’ design partner Dark Ocean DeepSea have combined comfort with speed to create Triton’s first-ever high-speed submersible. Project Hercules offers guests a completely different user experience, revolutionizing how we travel underwater.

Read full story

The XPENG X2 Flying Car is Another Entry Into the Flying Car Market!

XPENG X2(media by XPENG AERO HT) We’ve all seen flying cars in futuristic movies and TV shows and dreamed of a day when we could zoom around the city without being stuck in traffic. Well, that day may be sooner than we think. Xpeng AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, has announced the successful first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2.

Read full story
1 comments

Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!

It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:

Read full story

The Adventure 1 is Another Addition to the Growing eUTV Market!

Potential Motors Creation is Here to Take You Off the Beaten Path. A new startup company, Potential Motors, is shaking up the automotive industry with its all-new electric utility terrain vehicle, the Adventure 1. This off-road-ready machine is perfect for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors, and with seating for up to 4 individuals, it’s ideal for groups too! Best of all, Adventure 1 can handle whatever back road conditions you throw at it.

Read full story

The Jetcycle Max: Hybrid Kayaking and Cycling All-In-One!

I am always amazed when a new form of transportation is introduced to the masses. For example, hydrofoiling isn’t that new, but a company like Jetcycle has found yet another way to utilize it “recumbent-style.” I have looked at hydrofoiling boats like the Quadrofoil:

Read full story

The Riva Iseo- Electric Power Comes to the World of Luxury Yachts!

Going Green Without Sacrificing Style or Performance. In today’s developing landscape, more and more manufacturers are turning to electric technologies to build their latest innovations. Italian builder Riva is no different, as it has announced a new electric version of its famed 27-foot Iseo. The E1-Iseo is also available with conventional power.

Read full story

Meet the Eli Zero Neighborhood Electrical Vehicle!

Meet Eli ZERO, the newest Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) on the market. The Eli ZERO is a US street-legal vehicle with a maximum speed of 25 mph and can legally be driven on most roads posted at 35 mph or less. What sets the Eli ZERO apart from other NEVs is its sleek design, comfortable interior, and cutting-edge features. The Eli ZERO is affordable, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of owning a NEV. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new transportation option.

Read full story
4 comments

The Future of Boating is An Electric Catamaran!

We live in a world where innovation in transportation takes a different form daily. This particular means of transport is the perfect example of innovation in the form of the Caracat, an all-electric catamaran that doubles as a land/water camper. The Caracat is not only fun but also eco-friendly and practical. This makes it the perfect choice for those who love spending time on the water and are looking for an option that won’t harm the environment. Let’s take a closer look at this groundbreaking new invention.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nautilus: An Extraordinary Hybrid Superyacht/Submarine

Above Water Travel, Coupled with Underwater Exploration. Meet the Nautilus, U-Boat Worx’s design for a hybrid superyacht submarine. This state-of-the-art vessel is the best of both worlds, combining the luxury and amenities of a superyacht with the exploration capabilities of a submarine. This is a ship worth considering if you have plenty of disposable income!

Read full story

Robo.Systems Introduces Us to a New Utility Electric Vehicle

The Gladiator 4x4 is the latest release from Robo.Systems, and it’s safe to say that they’ve outdone themselves yet again. This electric vehicle is equipped with four powerful motors, one for each mammoth wheel, making it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. It’s also got some seriously impressive individual suspension to support these monster tires that make it look ready to take on anything. In short, the Gladiator 4x4 is an absolute beast of a machine.

Read full story

The Wisk Aero Air Taxi is Passenger-Ready

In the race to create a commercially viable air taxi service, and let me be clear it is a race, Boeing-backed startup Wisk Aero has unveiled its latest eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off or Landing) aircraft. This offering from Wisk is an all-electric four-seater, which happens to be their sixth generation. Even more surprising, it doesn’t require a human pilot.

Read full story

The Revolution XX: Add This to the List of Stupidly Fast E-Bike!

HPC Bikes, known for its high-performance electric bikes, has outdone itself with the new Revolution XX. With a top speed of 70+ MPH, this is the fastest bike they’ve ever produced. And not only that, but the operator can physically pedal along at that speed thanks to a Schlumpf High-Speed Drive. I need to preface the following article because only 20 of these bikes will be made, so get in on the action early!

Read full story

Welcome to the Future of Surfboarding!

Kinetic Option’s New Electric Surfboard Launches Now!. For years, surfing has been one of the most popular Extreme Sports. It’s an exciting way to spend a day at the beach but can also be hazardous. Thanks to Singapore-based company Kinetic Option, a new electric surfboard allows for surfing without ocean waves or being towed by a boat.

Read full story
1 comments

Is the Lilium Electric Jet the Future of Flight?

The First Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Jet. German manufacturer Lilium has announced their latest innovation in aviation: the electric vertical take-off and landing jet, or eVTOL. This game-changing aircraft promises to be more versatile and efficient than anything that has come before, with a range of configurations to suit any need. Whether you’re looking for a private luxury jet or a efficient way to travel with six of your friends, the Lilium Jet is sure to revolutionize the way you fly. Read on to learn more about this exciting new development in aviation technology.

Read full story

The Coyote 4WD Electric ATV is a Solution For All Riders

Outrider USA believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the great outdoors. That’s why they’ve developed the Coyote 4WD electric ATV, a compact and lightweight vehicle designed for both able-bodied and disabled riders. This adaptive solution ensures that everyone can experience the freedom of the open road, regardless of disability.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy