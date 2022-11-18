Project Hercules: Triton Submarines Brings us the Luxury Submersible!

Inyerself

Comfort at High Speeds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwCug_0jFSlzXJ00
Herculesmedia by Triton Submarines

Triton Submarines and Espen Øino International have teamed up to create Project Hercules, a first-of-its-kind luxury submersible. By reimagining how they use the patent-pending AVA (Advanced Versatile Acrylics) hull, designers at EOI and Triton Submarines’ design partner Dark Ocean DeepSea have combined comfort with speed to create Triton’s first-ever high-speed submersible. Project Hercules offers guests a completely different user experience, revolutionizing how we travel underwater.

How Project Hercules Was Created
The idea for Project Hercules came about when Triton Submarines’ CEO Robert McCallum approached Espen Øino International with the idea of a high-speed submersible. Together, they began to conceptualize what such a vessel might look like and how it would differ from other submersibles on the market. They knew they wanted to create a comfortable and fast submersible, which had never been done before.

To make this dream a reality, they reached out to Dark Ocean DeepSea, Triton’s design partner, and together they began to bring the project to life. The EOI team worked on the vessel's exterior design while Dark Ocean DeepSea focused on the interior. They wanted to create a space that was both luxurious and functional, a place where guests could relax and enjoy the underwater views.

What Makes Project Hercules so Special?
One of the things that makes Project Hercules so unique is its AVA hull. This hull allows the vessel to reach such high speeds while maintaining a comfortable ride and superior view for the guests. In addition, the hull is also designed to minimize drag, which means that less energy is needed to propel the vessel through the water. This makes Project Hercules not only fast but also efficient.

Submarine Ocean Breachmedia by Triton Submarines

How fast and how deep can Hercules go? This vessel can achieve depths of 200 meters (656 feet). It is beyond the 200-meter threshold that the sunlight begins to dwindle at a very rapid pace. Given the four large thrusters, Hercules can travel at 8 knots (9.2mph). It is essential to note the Hercules is powered by a 60kWh battery and is expected to provide 10 hours of power. Even more exciting is the possibility of up to four days of life support for extended stays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPB2q_0jFSlzXJ00
Adjustable Ballastmedia by Triton Submarines

The retractable ballast (above) will have a couple of purposes. First, it will act as a barrier of protection against accidental collisions. Second, it will help balance the horizontal trim. Couple this with an inward-facing camera, and you can capture the passenger's experience throughout the ride.

Another unique feature of Project Hercules is its spacious interior. Unlike other submersibles on the market, which can feel cramped and claustrophobic, Project Hercules has been designed with comfort in mind. The vessel can accommodate one pilot and six passengers in its spacious cabin, which features large windows that offer panoramic views of the underwater world. Don’t worry; it has a dynamic climate control system and a premium sound system to add to your ride soundtrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTcOx_0jFSlzXJ00
Project Herculesmedia by Triton Submarines

Conclusion:
If you are looking for a new way to travel underwater, you must check out Project Hercules from Triton Submarines and Espen Øino International. This revolutionary new vessel offers guests a completely different user experience, sure to revolutionize how we travel underwater. With its spacious interior and high-speed capabilities, Project Hercules is unlike any other submersible on the market today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Innovation# Technology# Transportation# Electric Vehicles# Water

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4668 followers

More from Inyerself

Michigan State

Is the "Flex Snowbike" the Ultimate In Traversing Snow Landscapes?

This past week it was reported parts of Michigan were going to get their first snowfall of the year, just what you want to hear in the Fall. For many people, that means the start of hunkering down and staying indoors until spring arrives. But for others, it’s an opportunity to get out and explore the winter wonderland that is the Midwest. And what better way to do that than on a Snowbike?

Read full story

The XPENG X2 Flying Car is Another Entry Into the Flying Car Market!

XPENG X2(media by XPENG AERO HT) We’ve all seen flying cars in futuristic movies and TV shows and dreamed of a day when we could zoom around the city without being stuck in traffic. Well, that day may be sooner than we think. Xpeng AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, has announced the successful first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2.

Read full story
1 comments

Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!

It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:

Read full story

The Adventure 1 is Another Addition to the Growing eUTV Market!

Potential Motors Creation is Here to Take You Off the Beaten Path. A new startup company, Potential Motors, is shaking up the automotive industry with its all-new electric utility terrain vehicle, the Adventure 1. This off-road-ready machine is perfect for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors, and with seating for up to 4 individuals, it’s ideal for groups too! Best of all, Adventure 1 can handle whatever back road conditions you throw at it.

Read full story

The Jetcycle Max: Hybrid Kayaking and Cycling All-In-One!

I am always amazed when a new form of transportation is introduced to the masses. For example, hydrofoiling isn’t that new, but a company like Jetcycle has found yet another way to utilize it “recumbent-style.” I have looked at hydrofoiling boats like the Quadrofoil:

Read full story

The Riva Iseo- Electric Power Comes to the World of Luxury Yachts!

Going Green Without Sacrificing Style or Performance. In today’s developing landscape, more and more manufacturers are turning to electric technologies to build their latest innovations. Italian builder Riva is no different, as it has announced a new electric version of its famed 27-foot Iseo. The E1-Iseo is also available with conventional power.

Read full story

Meet the Eli Zero Neighborhood Electrical Vehicle!

Meet Eli ZERO, the newest Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) on the market. The Eli ZERO is a US street-legal vehicle with a maximum speed of 25 mph and can legally be driven on most roads posted at 35 mph or less. What sets the Eli ZERO apart from other NEVs is its sleek design, comfortable interior, and cutting-edge features. The Eli ZERO is affordable, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of owning a NEV. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new transportation option.

Read full story
4 comments

The Future of Boating is An Electric Catamaran!

We live in a world where innovation in transportation takes a different form daily. This particular means of transport is the perfect example of innovation in the form of the Caracat, an all-electric catamaran that doubles as a land/water camper. The Caracat is not only fun but also eco-friendly and practical. This makes it the perfect choice for those who love spending time on the water and are looking for an option that won’t harm the environment. Let’s take a closer look at this groundbreaking new invention.

Read full story
1 comments

The Nautilus: An Extraordinary Hybrid Superyacht/Submarine

Above Water Travel, Coupled with Underwater Exploration. Meet the Nautilus, U-Boat Worx’s design for a hybrid superyacht submarine. This state-of-the-art vessel is the best of both worlds, combining the luxury and amenities of a superyacht with the exploration capabilities of a submarine. This is a ship worth considering if you have plenty of disposable income!

Read full story

Robo.Systems Introduces Us to a New Utility Electric Vehicle

The Gladiator 4x4 is the latest release from Robo.Systems, and it’s safe to say that they’ve outdone themselves yet again. This electric vehicle is equipped with four powerful motors, one for each mammoth wheel, making it a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. It’s also got some seriously impressive individual suspension to support these monster tires that make it look ready to take on anything. In short, the Gladiator 4x4 is an absolute beast of a machine.

Read full story

The Wisk Aero Air Taxi is Passenger-Ready

In the race to create a commercially viable air taxi service, and let me be clear it is a race, Boeing-backed startup Wisk Aero has unveiled its latest eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off or Landing) aircraft. This offering from Wisk is an all-electric four-seater, which happens to be their sixth generation. Even more surprising, it doesn’t require a human pilot.

Read full story

The Revolution XX: Add This to the List of Stupidly Fast E-Bike!

HPC Bikes, known for its high-performance electric bikes, has outdone itself with the new Revolution XX. With a top speed of 70+ MPH, this is the fastest bike they’ve ever produced. And not only that, but the operator can physically pedal along at that speed thanks to a Schlumpf High-Speed Drive. I need to preface the following article because only 20 of these bikes will be made, so get in on the action early!

Read full story

Welcome to the Future of Surfboarding!

Kinetic Option’s New Electric Surfboard Launches Now!. For years, surfing has been one of the most popular Extreme Sports. It’s an exciting way to spend a day at the beach but can also be hazardous. Thanks to Singapore-based company Kinetic Option, a new electric surfboard allows for surfing without ocean waves or being towed by a boat.

Read full story
1 comments

Is the Lilium Electric Jet the Future of Flight?

The First Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Jet. German manufacturer Lilium has announced their latest innovation in aviation: the electric vertical take-off and landing jet, or eVTOL. This game-changing aircraft promises to be more versatile and efficient than anything that has come before, with a range of configurations to suit any need. Whether you’re looking for a private luxury jet or a efficient way to travel with six of your friends, the Lilium Jet is sure to revolutionize the way you fly. Read on to learn more about this exciting new development in aviation technology.

Read full story

The Coyote 4WD Electric ATV is a Solution For All Riders

Outrider USA believes that everyone should be able to enjoy the great outdoors. That’s why they’ve developed the Coyote 4WD electric ATV, a compact and lightweight vehicle designed for both able-bodied and disabled riders. This adaptive solution ensures that everyone can experience the freedom of the open road, regardless of disability.

Read full story

The Hydrofoiling Electric Passenger Ferry of the Future!

Atremis EF-24 Side Viewmedia by Artemis Technologies. Say goodbye to emissions and hello to the future of transportation with the Artemis Technologies EF-24 Passenger Ferry. The EF-24 Passenger Ferry is a 100% electric flying ferry that uses hydrofoil technology to raise itself out of the water and navigate above the waves. With a maximum speed of 38 knots or about 44 miles per hour, the EF-24 Passenger Ferry is a fast, efficient, cheaper, and environmentally friendly way to travel.

Read full story
1 comments

Great Sound is Just a "Clip" Away

The JBL Clip 4 — The Most Portable Speaker Yet!. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

CityQ e-Bike: Not a Car and Not a Bike!

Do you hate being stuck in traffic? Do you wish you could find a way to get around town that was both fast and convenient? Well, your prayers have been answered! Introducing the CityQ eBike. This revolutionary new mode of transportation has all the comfort and features of a small car but without the hassle or expense. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing new product.

Read full story
12 comments

Solar Buses? Sono Motors is Not Just About Cars

With the rise of electric cars, it’s easy to forget that other modes of transportation are also going green. One such example is the use of solar power to power buses. In this blog post, we’ll discuss how one company, Sono, is helping make this a reality.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy