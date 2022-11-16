Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!

It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJvT5_0jCdlUNC00
Pininfarina Battistamedia by Top Gear

In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:

But despite its long history in the automotive industry, Pininfarina has never actually manufactured a car of its own…until now.

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Pininfarina unveiled the Battista — an all-electric hypercar that is said to be the most powerful Italian road car ever made. With a top speed of 217 mph and a 0–60 time of under 2 seconds, it’s easy to see why.

Drivingmedia by Top Gear

But all that power comes at a price. The Battista has a starting price of $2 million, which makes it one of the most expensive cars on the market. So, what does all that money buy you? Let’s take a closer look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uqpl_0jCdlUNC00
Open Roadmedia by Top Gear

Design and Performance
The Battista was inspired by Formula E racing cars, like the Ferrari 458 Italia, and is meant to be a proper driver’s car. It has a sleek, aerodynamic design with unique features like butterfly doors and active aerodynamics that adjust based on driving conditions.

Under the hood, the Battista is powered by four electric motors that produce 1,877 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque. That’s enough power to propel the Battista from 0–60 mph in under 2 seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph. The car also has a range of over 300 miles on a single charge — impressive for an electric vehicle with a 120 kWh battery. To engage the system, you need only press the power button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31T1bg_0jCdlUNC00
Power Buttonmedia by Top Gear

Luxury Features
In addition to its impressive performance, the Battista comes loaded with luxury features befitting its hefty price tag. The interior is upholstered in hand-stitched leather and features an infotainment system with voice control and a head-up display. The vehicle has several driving modes, with Furiosa having access to the full 1900 hp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3qrF_0jCdlUNC00
Furiosa Modemedia by Top Gear

The exterior is made from carbon fiber, which helps keep the weight down (despite its large size) and makes the car more aerodynamic. The vehicle is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes, airbags, and seatbelts. The price of the car also includes a three-year warranty and roadside assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSLU7_0jCdlUNC00
Pininfarina Battistamedia by Top Gear

Conclusion:
The Pininfarina Battista is an impressive feat of engineering — but its high price tag means it’s out of reach for all but the most wealthy buyers. If you’re looking for an electric car with luxury features and unparalleled performance, it might be worth your while to save up for this one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Drivingmedia by Top Gear

