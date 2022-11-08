The Nautilus: An Extraordinary Hybrid Superyacht/Submarine

Above Water Travel, Coupled with Underwater Exploration

The Nautilus media by U-Boat Worx

Meet the Nautilus, U-Boat Worx’s design for a hybrid superyacht submarine. This state-of-the-art vessel is the best of both worlds, combining the luxury and amenities of a superyacht with the exploration capabilities of a submarine. This is a ship worth considering if you have plenty of disposable income!

First, a little information about U-Boat Worx, a company based in the Netherlands: started in 2005 by Bert Houtman; the company has grown to become the largest private builder of submersibles worldwide. On average, they produce ten submarines yearly and expect to increase this by at least double in the next few years. Their line-up consists of 20 different models, including the famous Nemo 2-person submarine seen here:

Nemo 2 media by U-Boat Worx

U-Boat Worx took their lead from Jules Verne's classic book 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as the name Nautilus implies. Inspiration from this:

Original Nautilus media by 20000leaguesunderthesea.com

Gave birth to this:

The Nautilus media by U-Boat Worx

The U-Boat Worx Nautilus is 1230 feet long (375 meters) and can accommodate up to 10 guests and seven crew. To give you some scale on this vessel's size, picture it next to this building, only 20 feet shorter.

Empire State Building media by History.com

When functioning as a yacht, the Nautilus will offer a massive sundeck equipped with a freshwater pool, a bar, and an elegant dining table. This al fresco arrangement will be retracted before the submersible slips below sea level.

The Nautilus is no small endeavor, ever apparent with the vehicle’s heft of 1250 tons. This behemoth is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system and will have a cruising range of 3,682 miles (3200 nautical miles). Expect it to reach up to 9 knots (10mph) on the surface and 4 knots (4.6 mph) underwater. It’s not fast, but the real selling point of this vessel is its ability to take its passengers on underwater adventures 656 feet below.

The submarine portion of the Nautilus is equipped with enough oxygen and air conditioning to support up to 36 hours of submerged operations. It has sonar, radar, and GPS for navigation and can even be outfitted with a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) for exploration. In other words, the Nautilus covers you whether you want to cruise in style or explore the ocean's depths.

Yacht Mode media by U-Boat Worx

When it’s time to wind the party down, the guests and crew can retire to the rooms below, which consist of the main suite, four staterooms, four bathrooms, and sleeping quarters for up to 6 crew (someone still has to pilot this ocean vessel). There is a big dinner and lounge area with four windows to enjoy underwater splendor.

Underwater Viewing media by U-Boat Worx

Conclusion:

If you’re in the market for a hybrid superyacht submarine, there’s only one option worth considering, assuming you can pay the $25,000,000 starting price: U-Boat Worx’s Nautilus design. This state-of-the-art vessel has all the luxury and amenities of a superyacht combined with the exploration capabilities of a submarine. Fully expect to be able to customize many of this ship's amenities as each of these is custom-built. Just don’t expect delivery for the next 30 months. So if you have money to burn, don’t hesitate to add this beauty to your fleet!