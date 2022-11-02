Welcome to the Future of Surfboarding!

Kinetic Option’s New Electric Surfboard Launches Now!

Electric Surfboard media by Kinetic Option

For years, surfing has been one of the most popular Extreme Sports. It’s an exciting way to spend a day at the beach but can also be hazardous. Thanks to Singapore-based company Kinetic Option, a new electric surfboard allows for surfing without ocean waves or being towed by a boat.

Experience Surfing Without the Waves!

The nearly six-foot-long TKO 001 is made from carbon fiber and weighs under 40 pounds minus the battery. A handheld remote controls speed, and the TKO 001 is pretty fast — top speed is 34 MPH over the water, with 40 minutes of riding per charge. The waterproof remote also shows info like speed and remaining battery level, so the day doesn’t end up with paddling back to shore. Snowboard-style adjustable foot bindings keep feet on the deck for better stability, while a leash cuts power if a rider goes overboard. Kinetic Option is taking orders now, with deliveries supposedly starting in late 2022, with the current estimate being October.

Jumping a wave media by Kinetic Option

The TKO 001 is an objectively cool piece of technology, but is it worth the $13,000 price tag? The answer is probably yes for diehard surfers who live for the sport and are always looking for new ways to progress. The TKO 001 would allow them to surf in places that don’t have good waves or where there are no waves. It would also allow them to practice more without worrying about being pulled by a boat all day. And because the TKO 001 is so lightweight and easy to transport, it opens up a new world of possibilities for where and when they can surf.

Carving media by Kinetic Option

However, for casual surfers who only go out a few times a year, the TKO 001 might not be worth the investment. While it is fun and relatively easy to use, it’s still an expensive toy that most people would only use occasionally. And because it requires particular conditions (flat water with no wind), it’s not something that can be used spontaneously like traditional surfing. So unless you’re a serious surfer willing to pay top dollar for cutting-edge technology, the TKO 001 might not be for you.

Drone Footage media by Kinetic Option

Conclusion:

The TKO 001 is a fantastic new piece of technology that has the potential to change the way we surf forever. It could be worth the investment for diehard surfers who are always looking for new ways to progress. However, it might not be worth the high price tag for casual surfers who only go out a few times a year.