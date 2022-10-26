CityQ e-Bike: Not a Car and Not a Bike!

The Best Way to Get Around Town

Parking media by CityQ

Do you hate being stuck in traffic? Do you wish you could find a way to get around town that was both fast and convenient? Well, your prayers have been answered! Introducing the CityQ eBike. This revolutionary new mode of transportation has all the comfort and features of a small car but without the hassle or expense. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing new product.

How the CityQ eBike Works

The CityQ eBike is designed for urban commuters who want a fast, convenient way to get around town. It can be driven on car and bike lanes and has a top speed of 25km (15.5mph). I don’t know how many car lanes will appreciate a vehicle that travels at this speed. The eBike is also highly customizable and can be configured to carry 1–2 adults, one adult and two children or cargo. Moreover, the CityQ eBike comes with all the safety features you would expect from a small car, including airbags and seatbelts.

CityQ In Motion media by CityQ

What Features Can We Expect?

The CityQ also has several features that make it more comfortable and convenient to use than a traditional bicycle. These include an LCD that shows information such as speed, battery life, and distance traveled; LED headlights and taillights; and an integrated lock that can be used to secure the bike when it’s not in use.

Display media by CityQ

Not to be forgotten is the inclusion of two batteries to power the 250W motor. With the two batteries, you can expect a maximum range of up to 100km (62 miles). Expect a standard charge of the battery to take 5 hours.

Side By Side media by CityQ

Why You Need the CityQ eBike

If you’re tired of being stuck in traffic, the CityQ eBike is the perfect solution. With its fast top speed and ability to drive on both car and bike lanes, the CityQ eBike will get you where you need to go in no time. And because it’s so versatile, you’ll be able to use it for short and long trips around town. Whether you’re running errands or taking the family out for a day of fun, the CityQ eBike has you covered. So what are you waiting for? Order your CityQ eBike today!



Conclusion:

The CityQ eBike is the perfect solution for anyone who wants a fast, convenient way to get around town. The CityQ eBike is ideal for short and long trips with its many configurable options and safety features. Expect to pay roughly $7,500 for this remarkable vehicle before tax and delivery. So if you’re tired of being stuck in traffic, order your own CityQ eBike today!