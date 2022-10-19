Airiva: Wind Turbines With a Feel For Design!

More Than Just an Energy Generator

Wind Turbine Wall media by Joe Doucet

We are all familiar with traditional wind turbines. They are often found in remote areas sitting on bare ridgelines or near the coast where the wind is consistently strong. Entrepreneur Joe Doucet has developed an incredible “wind turbine wall” that could work wonders in urban environments.

Instead of an eyesore like this:

Typical Rooftop Wind Turbine media by Attainable Home

You get something pretty remarkable and functional like this:

Artistic Rooftop Design media by Airiva

The Wind Turbine Wall is a system of small wind turbines that can be mounted on the exterior walls of buildings. The turbines are connected to the power grid and can generate electricity for the building while also reducing the building’s carbon footprint.

The beauty of the Wind Turbine Wall is that it takes advantage of an often-overlooked source of renewable energy: urban wind. Urban areas are full of obstacles that can block or redirect the flow of wind, making it challenging to harness energy production. But by mounting turbines on buildings or the sides of busy roads, the Wind Turbine Wall is able to capture urban wind and turn it into clean, renewable energy.

Busy Roads media by Airiva

What’s more, the Wind Turbine Wall is virtually invisible when installed on a building. The turbines are small and sleek, blending in with the building’s facade. This makes them ideal for use in urban areas, where space is at a premium and aesthetics are essential.

Each of these walls could have upwards of 25 vertical turbines. Like a rooftop solar setup, these could either be connected to the grid or run through a battery system for storage. Each would be connected to a 400-watt generator for a total peak power output of 10 kW.

Even more important, these little turbines are safe to use around children and animals. The turbines can easily be stopped and have no pinch points making them extremely safe.

Conclusion:

The Wind Turbine Wall is a groundbreaking new technology that has the potential to revolutionize urban renewable energy production. By harnessing the often-overlooked power of urban wind, the Wind Turbine Wall can help cities reduce their carbon footprints and become more sustainable. I encourage you to learn more about this exciting new technology and consider how it could benefit your city or town.