Apple Cider Mills: Especially Popular in Michigan!

Inyerself

The Allure of Cider Mills in the Midwest!

Living in Michigan for as long as I have, nearly 50 years, you develop a passion for visiting certain mainstays. One of these popular mainstays is Cider Mills. A Cider Mill is an establishment with on-site equipment to crush and process apples into the delicious elixir Apple Cider. This unfiltered and unsweetened drink is not to be confused with the alcoholic beverages one can find on store shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Cv3a_0iee0zUN00
Cider Millmedia by JC

Specific Cider Mills are located on farms and are actual apple orchards. These mills can process the apples they grow right from the orchard. There is nothing better than being able to pick your apples. This is, of course, assuming it was a good season. This year, for example, was not a particularly good year for Michigan apples. Speaking with one of the owners, they had to bring out-of-state apples to satisfy the demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUN9g_0iee0zUN00
Apple Cut Outmedia by JC

For as long as I can remember, we could not wait until the start of Fall and a possible Sunday trip to visit a Cider Mill. Fresh-made donuts always accompanied the promise of a nice cup of cider. The wax-like bag holding the donuts was still radiating the heat. Often the Cider Mill offered a choice of plain, cinnamon sugar, or powdered donuts if you fancied. While at it, you could peruse the store for a bag of pre-picked apples, apple butter, caramel apples, bread, dumplings, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2VZl_0iee0zUN00
Hay Ridemedia by JC

No trip to the Cider Mill was complete without participating in a hayride. Jumping onto a hay-covered wagon was always a thrill growing up. There was a particular allure with being conveyed on a tractor-driven wagon to the world ahead. Couple this with taking pictures with the cutouts; this is always a big hit with the kids.

Over the years, Cider Mills started competing for the customer. In Michigan alone, the last I checked, there are over sixty Cider Mills, all with various activities. These activities include bounce houses, petting farms, play gyms, corn pits, corn mazes, apple guns, karaoke, fire engine rides, pumpkin patches, and the lists go on. It wasn’t enough to process the apples and provide apple cider. Cider Mills have become “Big Business,” and competition is fierce given their short two-month window, generally ranging from September to October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ka5Z_0iee0zUN00
Sunflowermedia by JC

Photographers began using the locations, as farms are always a prime backdrop. Now, in addition to apples, sunflowers have become a prevalent staple for growing. Who wouldn’t want a sunflower selfie with a possible barn in the background?

I will continue to visit the Cider Mill for the promise of fresh donuts and cider. I’ll stick to the simplicity of a nice hayride and try to snap the perfect picture in the provided cutouts. The Cider Mill will continue to be one of my favorite Pastimes on a pleasant Sunday afternoon.

