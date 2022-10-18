The Electrom LEV is Considered a Light Electric Vehicle

A Two-Wheeler Recumbent Bike

At first glance, the Electrom LEV looks like a cross between a typical two-wheeled bicycle and an electric scooter. But upon closer inspection, it’s clear that this is a uniquely designed mode of transportation that bridges the gap between bicycles and automobiles. With the incorporation of a front fairing, the rider can traverse wet and snowy terrains with minimal effect. The recumbent positioning and the comfortable mesh seat make for an enjoyable ride over lengthy periods.

Canadian cyclist/entrepreneur Fabrizio Cross created the Electrom LEV, and the vehicles are now being assembled in Vancouver, BC (Canada). His creation is a bike that’s uniquely suited to a wide variety of riding conditions and styles. Whether you’re commuting to work or riding off-road, the Electrom can handle it. Here’s a closer look at the features that make the Electrom special.

Rear Direct Drive Hub Motor

The rear, direct drive hub motor is the heart of the Electrom. It’s powerful, efficient at speed, and supports regenerative braking. That means you can recharge the battery while riding, extending your range and making the most of every ride.

Front Geared Hub Motor

The front geared hub motor is smaller than the rear motor but packs a punch. It’s used to help bring the Electrom up to speed, climb steep hills, and provide extra traction. That makes it ideal for riders who want to push their limits and take on challenging terrain.

To put it simply, at low speeds, two separate drive chains relay the rider’s pedaling power to both an onboard generator and the motorized rear wheel. This way, the rider can push hard to engage the high-geared direct-drive rear hub motor as this electric vehicle gets up to speed or climbs hills. The rider and the rear motor are assisted in their efforts by the much lower-geared front hub motor. At this point, the vehicle is in two-wheel drive.

Regenerative Braking

The Electrom is equipped with a Regenerative Braking System that captures energy when you brake and uses it to recharge the battery. That means you can go further on each charge, making the most of every ride. And because it’s integrated into the rear, direct drive hub motor, it’s reliable and always ready when you need it.

The Recumbent Positioning

Another selling point of the Electrom LEV is its recumbent positioning. This means that riders will be sitting in a more relaxed position, which is ideal for commuting over lengthy periods. Not only is this position more comfortable than traditional upright bicycles, but it’s also been shown to be more efficient in energy expenditure. In other words, you’ll be able to ride longer distances without getting tired quickly.

Front Fairing

The front faring was aerodynamically designed to minimize drag, so riders could easily zip through city streets. This bike portion protects the rider's lower body against the elements. And for those worried about being seen in low-light conditions, the front faring is also equipped with reflective materials that will make you visible to oncoming traffic.

Additional Features:

The Electrom LEV is equipped with a 2800 Wh battery

The total range of the Electrom LEV is 200km (124 miles).

The top speed of this bike is 40mph

The weight of this light electric vehicle is 125 lbs with one battery and 155 with two

This vehicle is street ready with all of the necessary lighting (Turn signals, LED headlights, brake light, and horn)

Understeer handlebars mean they are not directly attached to the wheel. A

Most of the exterior body components are comprised of carbon fiber construction.

The vehicle is capable of holding 120 liters worth of storage, or a small passenger.

Conclusion:

This vehicle has been long in the making, and it is no wonder, given all it has to offer. Electrom began limited production this year and provided prospective buyers the option of purchasing this in a “kit” option at $10,050. Buying as a kit meant the customer would have to assemble the bike but could do so in less than 8 hours. The choice of a fully assembled bike depends on this vehicle’s market demand. If you’re looking for a two-wheeler that can do it all, look no further than the Electrom.