Eelex 8000: Bringing Luxury to the Electric Boating Market!

This Boat Costs a Small Fortune

Two Eelex Boats racing side by side. media by X Force

The Eelex 8000 electric boat is built for high performance and offers a truly unique boating experience, and it better be for a price tag to the tune of over $250,000. This is the model that put X Force into the spotlight and gave them the driving force to manufacture the much more affordable yet still quite expensive “X Shore 1" I wrote about here:

XShore: Bringing Electric Boating to the Masses!

Introducing the “Affordable” X Shore 1?

With its silent electric motor and modular design, the Eelex 8000 is unlike any other boat on the market today. Its environmentally-friendly features make it a perfect choice for those looking to minimize their impact on the planet. If you’re an early adopter looking for a new and exciting way to enjoy the outdoors, the Eelex 8000 is worth considering.

The Eelex 8000 media by X Force

The Silent Electric Motor

One of the most impressive features of the Eelex 8000 is its silent electric motor. This allows you to enjoy nature without being disruptive or causing any damage to the environment. The 170kW motor (300hp equivalent) is extremely powerful, allowing you to reach top speeds of up to 30 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. And because it’s electric, you’ll never have to worry about fumes or noise pollution.

Open Water Boating media by X Force

The Modular Design

Another great feature of the Eelex 8000 is its modular design. With 10+ layouts available, you can quickly adapt the boat to your needs. Whether you’re looking to fish, entertain guests, or enjoy a day out on the water, there’s a perfect layout. And because the boat can be easily disassembled and transported on a trailer, you can take it wherever your adventures take you.

Additional Features

126kWh battery with enough power to take you 100 nautical miles (115 miles)

This boat was built with sustainability in mind. You will find cork decking throughout the build.

Sustainability media by X Force

The Eelex measures 26 feet in length and was inspired and designed with the South American Electric Eel in mind. In X Force’s own words:

The Eelex 8000 was modeled after the eel’s robust head and its sleek, streamlined body. Creating the safety of a solid bow, and the silence of a dynamic, powerful vessel, run entirely on electric energy.

Conclusion

Whether you’re an early adopter or simply someone who’s looking for a unique boating experience, the Eelex 8000 is worth considering. Its silent electric motor and modular design are unlike any other boat on the market today. So if you’re looking for a cutting-edge product that offers an eco-friendly and fun way to enjoy the outdoors, be sure to check out the Eelex 8000.