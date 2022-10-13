Rely on the Aging Water Infrastructure No More!

Aging Water Lines

I heard a disturbing fact the other day. On average, 14 to 18 percent of total daily treated potable water in the United States is lost through leaks, with some water systems reporting water-loss rates exceeding 60 percent. There is no doubt an immense need to fix our aging water infrastructure, but there are alternate options to explore, starting with water generators. By harvesting water vapor from the air and condensing it into liquid, atmospheric water generators can essentially pull water from the air, and these devices hold promise for solving the freshwater crisis. Here’s a look at how they work and why you should consider investing in one.


Atmospheric Water Generator

How Atmospheric Water Generators Work
Atmospheric water generators harvest water vapor from the air and condense it into liquid. The devices come in various sizes, from small tabletop units to larger industrial-size models. Smaller units can produce up to five gallons of drinking water per day, while larger units can produce hundreds or even thousands of gallons per day. Some of the latest recreational vehicles incorporate these devices to drive home off-the-grid living.

The technology behind atmospheric water generators has been around for decades, but it is only now becoming commercially viable due to materials science and energy efficiency advances. The devices use a combination of filters, fans, and coils to extract water vapor from the air. The air is then passed over a cold coil, which causes the water vapor to condense into liquid form. The condensed water is then passed through a filtration system to remove any impurities before being collected in a storage tank.

I have written about some of these technologies with companies like BLUOASIS:

BLUOASIS: A Solar/Water Generator All-In-One Solution
Solving Water and Power Shortages With Innovation!

WaterGen:

Creating Water Out of Thin or Thick Air!
Imagine the Possibilities

The Benefits of Atmospheric Water Generators
There are many benefits to using an atmospheric water generator, both for individuals and businesses. For individuals, atmospheric water generators provide a safe and reliable source of drinking water in areas where fresh water is scarce or contaminated. They also eliminate the need to purchase bottled water, which can be expensive and environmentally damaging. For businesses, atmospheric water generators can help reduce operating costs by eliminating the need to buy or transport fresh water. Additionally, they can provide a possible revenue stream by selling distilled water to customers.

Why You Should Consider Investing in an Atmospheric Water Generator
If you’re looking for an early adopter opportunity with the potential to make a difference, investing in an atmospheric water generator is a good option. Not only do these devices have the potential to solve the freshwater crisis, but they can also help save money and reduce your environmental impact. Do your research and choose a reputable company, then sit back and watch as your investment pays off — literally!


Water

