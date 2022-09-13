The Meyers Manx 2.0: An Electric Vehicle Like No Other!

The "Speedbuggy" Reintroduced and Reimagined!

Meyers Manx 2.0 media by Meyers Manx

I woke up the other day with news of a reintroduction of sorts to the Meyers Manx 2.0 pictured above. I was overcome, almost immediately, with a sense of nostalgia and memories of Hanna-Barbera’s animated show “Speedbuggy.” The opening credits show a kit builder creating his Speedbuggy. In the animated show, it was fast and durable, and the vehicle even talked. Things have changed since 1973 when Speedbuggy was introduced to the masses. Since then, there have been numerous advances, but the aesthetics of the vehicles still look similar.

A quick history lesson on the original dune buggy and the inspiration for “Speedbuggy.” Bruce Meyers was the builder and architect of this unique fiberglass ride. Bruce was skilled in the art of boat building and decided to bring his gifts into the world of dune buggies. This entailed retrofitting a Volkswagen bug with a fiberglass kit. His actions soon ignited the late-1960s craze for off-road riding and a stream of copycat manufacturers in the industry. His creation is one of the most exploited automobiles of all time.

Bruce Manx media by Meyers Manx

The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV is the company's first new vehicle in 50 years, and it is just in time for the current electric revolution. As the name suggests, this is the Manx 2.0 version with an electric powertrain. The vehicle will come with two battery-size options, with the largest battery (40kWh) promising an estimated range of 300 miles. This specific option will provide 202 horsepower and up to 240 pound-feet of torque. Battery option number two is half the size at 20kWh with an estimated range of 150 miles.

Outdoors media by Meyers Manx

This newest version of the Manx remains light with a claimed weight of 1650 pounds while maintaining its resiliency throughout the ride. Also, as a sign of continued innovation, you can expect to find independent rear suspension and regenerative braking in this latest iteration.

The Meyers Manx 2.0 EV will be involved in a beta test program as soon as 2023. As detailed on Meyersmanx.com

The first 50 pre-production cars will be distributed to people whose experiences and data collection will help make the production car the best it can be. Beta customers will be expected to drive their vehicles in all types of conditions for a pre-assigned minimum mileage over a 12-month period and will be discussing their findings on a regular basis with the Meyers Manx team.

The company is currently taking pre-orders for this newest version, with pricing still unknown. I imagine there are still some tweaks and surprises they will have to make before finalizing all of the necessary details. Perhaps this reintroduction of the original dune buggy will also spur a return of the “Speedbuggy.” I can only hope!

Additional Features:

Expect to go from 0 to 60mph in 4.5 seconds

The car can be charged at 6kW on AC power or the optional 60kW at a DC fast charger

A removable top will be included