Dow Gardens in Midland, Michigan Should Not Be Missed!

Plan a Day Excursion to this Beautiful Stop!

Lady Bug Sculpture media by JC

Nestled in the heart of Midland, Michigan, Dow Gardens is a 110-acre public garden, not unlike the Frederick Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan is filled with beautiful perennials and annuals. Visitors can also take in the splendor of DAVID ROGERS’ BIG BUGS, which are created with all-natural recycled (and sustainably-harvested) materials. Several of these are strategically placed amongst the gardens providing a fun finding activity for all. Dow Gardens is definitely worth visiting if you’re looking for a place to commune with nature!

Ant Sculpture media by JC

Damsel Fly media by JC

History of Dow Gardens

Dow Gardens was founded in 1899 by Herbert Dow, the same man who would go on to establish The Dow Chemical Company. What started as a simple 16-acre plot of land quickly grew into the 110-acre public garden we know and love today. In addition to being home to a plethora of plant life like this:

Plants media by JC

Butterfly Garden media by JC

Pedestrian Bridge at Exploration Garden media by JC

Dow Gardens also contains several gardens within its grounds, including a Japanese Garden and a Butterfly House.

Highlights of Dow Gardens

There are many things to see and do at Dow Gardens, making it an excellent destination for travelers of all ages. In addition to taking in the beauty of the flowers and plants, visitors can also tour the Butterfly House (open from May through September), stroll through the Japanese Garden, or take a ride on the Whistle Stop Railroad. There are also several walking trails on the grounds, allowing visitors to explore every inch of this Michigan gem.

Waterfall media by JC

Not to be forgotten is the Whiting Forest walk. This stroll encompasses 54 acres of woodlands, ponds, an apple orchard, meadows, and a stream. Even more exciting is a total immersion in the forest on the nation’s longest canopy walk, 1,400 feet long, roughly 40 feet above the ground.

Tree Canopy Walk From Above media by JC

Tree Canopy Walk From Below media by JC

You come across this beautiful pond at the end of the canopy walk.

Reflection Pond media by JC

When the family is done exploring above the trees, you can stop off at the nearby playground and Cafe for a beverage and a breather.

Playground media by JC

If you find yourself in Midland, Michigan, be sure to swing by Dow Gardens! This public garden is teeming with natural beauty, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From the Butterfly House to the Whistle Stop Railroad, Dow Gardens is worth adding to your travel itinerary. Trust me— you won’t be disappointed!