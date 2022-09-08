"The Dually" is an Electric Bike With a Little Extra Power!

This eBike Has All Wheel Drive!

The Dually media by PWR

So many electric bikes are on the market today, making it difficult to sort through the various features and benefits to riders. “The Dually” is one such bike that offers something somewhat unique. This electric bike has an all-wheel drive with dual motors supplying power to both the front and rear tires.

Rear Hub Motor media by PWR

This bike has two 500 w hub motors integrated into the front and wheel wheels. Even more critical, this bike is configured to automatically divert power to each motor with the most grip/traction, ensuring accurate “traction control.” This feature will come in handy on wet and loose terrain, providing a solid ride.

Display media by PWR

The Digital Screen displays important operating information like battery power, speed, and distance and allows adjustment of key parameters like motor power level. You can even adjust the size of the digits to make it easier to read.

The Dually, though still heavy at 66 lbs, is surprisingly less heavy than most, even though it has two hub motors. It has a removable 48V (14ah) battery which provides up to 45 miles of range, depending on how hard you are on the throttle. Expect a full charge from empty in a little less than 6 hours. The battery can be charged directly on the bike or when removed.

As stated in the beginning, the Dually’s crowning feature is its All Wheel Drive. This is a proper fat tire bike that will provide a pretty stable and soft ride, but make note it does not have rear suspension. Most of the ride's cushion comes from the fat tires and front suspension. What else is missing? How about the lack of a kickstand? If I were to buy this bike, one of my first additions would be a robust kickstand to keep this bike upright.

Also of note is no sign of a front headlight and rear brake light. I have come to expect these as standard on most electric bikes today, so it was surprising to see these had not made the cut. These are both available on the PWR site as optional add-ons.

Optional Lighting media by PWR

When the Dually was first released, you could expect to pay close to $3000 for this feature-rich bike. Today this bike is available for under $2000, making it much more appealing!

Additional Features:

26" x 4" fat tires for all-terrain riding

6061 Aluminum Alloy Frame

9-Speed Shimano derailleur

Hydraulic Disc Brakes (With Regenerative Braking)

Front Fork Suspension

8 Assist Levels