Spend a Small Fortune on this E-Bike!

Inyerself

Almost $19,000 For This EVEREST R22 E-Bike, but Is It Worth the Price?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qA9OL_0hfJO7Zy00
Elite Series R22 E-Bikemedia by Optibike

Make no mistake, the above electric bike called the OPTIBIKE R22 Everest starts at nearly $19,000. This doesn’t consider any additional upgrades, tax, or delivery. You could potentially spend close to $25,000 before everything is said. The R22 Everest is part of OPTIBIKE’s Elite Series, and yes, it is packed with several “bells and whistles.”

So back to the title question, is it worth the price, and who exactly is OPTIBIKE? To be as transparent as possible, I had never heard of OPTIBIKE before this writing. At first, I thought they were another start-up company, so I was surprised to find out they had been in business since 2007. Jim Turner, a former Ford Motor Advanced Control Engineer, found working on bikes less stifling and more innovative. He took his knowledge and engineering capabilities and channeled them into his company, OPTIBIKE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iS9qy_0hfJO7Zy00
Founder Jim Turnermedia by OPTIBIKE

In Jim’s own words:

I love that e-bikes are good for your health and the environment, with OPTIBIKE, I get a chance to directly impact the lives of others

It makes sense that OPTIBIKE’s primary focus is on mountain bikes, provided they are situated in the heart of Paonia, Colorado, and the Rockies. Jim is passionate about designing and manufacturing these bikes and likes to ride and test them.

So what does $19,000 buy when purchasing the R22 Everest? First, it is important to note these bikes are not mass-produced. They are hand built, which is most likely why the New York Times called OPTIBIKE “The Ferrari of Electric Bikes.” A hand-built bike means the consumer will pay a premium immediately!

Now for the details:

Carbon Fiber Frame

Downhill Crown Fork

Carbon Fiber Swing Arm

Four Piston Hydraulic Brakes

14-Speed Rohloff Internally Geared Speedhub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efhoS_0hfJO7Zy00
Rohloff Speedhubmedia by OPTIBIKE

One of the crowning features of the R22 Everest bike is the twin 3300 Wh (3.3kWh) 52V batteries to reach 300 miles of range or the height of Mount Everest (If there was a road). Note the machined case (below) that houses the two batteries. The case was customized from a billet of 6061 aluminum to give structural stability to the twin heavy batteries. They call this “Out and Back” technology, given the independent switch between batteries going out and coming back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgQLY_0hfJO7Zy00
Dual Battery Aluminum Casemedia by OPTIBIKE

Here is a close-up of the aluminum battery housing placed at a low point on the bike to maintain a solid center of gravity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6AUz_0hfJO7Zy00
Aluminum Housing Battery Placementmedia by OPTIBIKE

With such capable batteries, this bike needs an exceptional motor provided with the MBB (Motorized Bottom Bracket).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdfxK_0hfJO7Zy00
Motorized Bottom Bracket (MBB)media by OPTIBIKE

It is essential to detail the motor and its components, like the battery case, are also machined from solid billet 6061 aluminum. As self-proclaimed by OPTIBIKE, they are the only bike company making their motors as they needed “performance.”

Breaking it down further to just the motor itself (pictured below)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmMCD_0hfJO7Zy00
mid-drive electric Powerstorm Motormedia by OPTIBIKE

These were custom built by OPTIBIKE to provide enough torque for climbing without overheating to the tune of 190nm. Expect the R22 Everest to climb a 40% grade off-road slope which is pretty extreme. This bike has 1700 W Continuous Power/2500 W PeakTop with a maximum speed of 36mph.

With such extended range and high performance, this ride would not be complete without comfort. OPTIBIKE ensured the rear suspension (200mm of travel), in addition to the long travel of the front suspension fork, will keep the bike planted on the ground and the rider’s fatigue at a minimum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa0Aw_0hfJO7Zy00
Rear Suspensionmedia by OPTIBIKE

Judging by a few reviews by experienced riders, which I am not and never have claimed to be, this bike is worth the price if you are a serious rider. As I have mentioned throughout, this is a custom bike experience. If you place an order, they don’t have these on a shelf ready to ship out. The $19,000 purchase buys you a made-to-order bike tuned to your body dimensions. (I imagine you provide these to them for an even more customized experience). Before the unit is complete, everything is tested and tuned for efficiency.

I also mentioned that $19,000 was the starting price. You have several options of add-ons, including:

  1. Various custom colors schemes
  2. Accent Stickers
  3. Upgraded brakes (More extreme bikers)
  4. Additional Battery Chargers
  5. Added Frame Brace (More aggressive riders)
  6. Added Frame Protection Guards
  7. Lighting (Currently, no front or tail lights included)
  8. Kickstand
  9. Tire Inserts (reduce flats)

Again, if you are a serious and experienced rider, the R22 Everest is most likely the bike for you. This capable mountain climber will leave 99% of other mountain bikes in the dust and a heavy dent in your pocketbook. I would love to take this one for a ride, but I will stick to my considerably less expensive bike and non-Everest size off-road hills!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qYzV_0hfJO7Zy00
Optional Trailermedia by OPTIBIKE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# transportation# electric bikes# innovation# technology# outdoors

Comments / 6

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4511 followers

More from Inyerself

Check Out This 3-Wheeled Electric Hybrid Vehicle!

Anxiously Awaiting the Successor to the Vanderhall Edison 2. The Vanderhall Edison 2media by Vanderhall Motor Works. First, I have to start this article with the disclaimer that the Vanderhall Edison 2 (pictured above) is sold out and can’t be bought now. Second, they are supposedly going to announce the successor to this model soon. As you can see from the pictures, this is a 3-wheeled vehicle, electric in nature, based on the popular gas-powered Venice (pictured below) they currently sell.

Read full story

The Taiga Orca Personal Watercraft is Production Ready!

You Can Take Delivery of this Electric Powercraft Today!. With a starting price of $17,940 for the Taiga Sport, this personal watercraft has to offer something special for the user to get the biggest bang for the buck. Lucky for us, these offerings from Taiga do precisely that! As of today, these personal watercraft by Taiga Motors(which include jet-skis, wave runners, or water scooters as they are known) are the first all-electric production models on the market.

Read full story

Technology is Making Batteries Out of Sand!

Polar Night Energy is Bringing Us This Innovation!. To put this all simply, Polar Night Energy wants to upscale solar and wind energy to meet everyone’s heating and electricity demands. To achieve this, they patented high-temperature, large-scale heat storage.

Read full story
1 comments

It's Time For an Affordable Solar Powered Car!

The Sion(media by Sono Motors) While all-electric vehicles are the rage at the moment, only a few manufacturers are exploring incorporating solar panels onto the vehicles. Sono Motors is one such company that has installed 456 half cells seamlessly into the body of the car (pictured above). Even more interesting is Sono Motors used every body panel for solar.

Read full story

A Smart Pedal Vehicle is Not Just a Bike!

Mocci, also known as the Magic Ride, was designed and manufactured in Munich, Germany, with the idea coming as early as 2014. Today, Mocci prides itself on having developed a new category for e-bikes. The Smart Pedal Vehicle (SPV) will supply energy to the rear wheel motor while the rider pedals. Even more surprising, all of this is achieved without a belt or chain.

Read full story

The Benefits of a WaterGen System!

In a previous article, I wrote about a recreational vehicle (Living Vehicle) incorporating the patented WaterGen system. WaterGen is an atmospheric water generator that creates potable drinking water out of the surrounding air. This particular piece of technology completed the missing piece of the off-grid puzzle: our dependency on clean water.

Read full story

What is a "Living Vehicle"?

In full disclosure, I had started writing about the Living Vehicle just before the announcement of the new 2023 model. As someone always looking for the latest and greatest, I was pleased to see this recreational vehicle bring something exciting and promising with its latest announcement. Think of the Living Vehicle as an RV or recreational vehicle to end all RVs. It is more of a “tiny home” on wheels.

Read full story
13 comments

Ammonia as a Possible Alternative Fuel in Commercial Transportation?

The month of May marked a significant milestone for the company known as Amogy. It was at this time they were able to prove a portable carbon-free energy system using ammonia as a renewable fuel. Even more important, they were able to decarbonize a piece of commercial transportation in the form of a tractor using this new ammonia-based system.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!

In an earlier article, I described a vehicle that envisions traveling at a hypersonic (Mach 9) speed called the Stargazer. We are nowhere close to meeting this mark as great as this is. Perhaps we should set our sights on a more attainable goal, and that is where the “Overture” by Boom Supersonic comes in. The Overture is a supersonic (Mach 1.7) aircraft meant to deliver passengers in half the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Make Your Next Watercraft a Quadrofoil!

Every summer, when it starts to get hot, I begin to think about the open water and the watercraft we use to traverse it. People tend to flock to the water to cool down when it's hot. What better way to experience the water than to find new watercraft to take advantage of it? Several years in the making, the latest such watercraft is the Q2S Quadrofoil, an electric hydrofoil watercraft that seats two.

Read full story
1 comments

Harley Jumps Into Electric Motorcycles!

LiveWire’s latest electric motorcycle, called the LiveWire One, is available at a time when people are flocking to any things electric. With the promise of reduced or zero emissions and the thrill of riding past an expensive gas station, now is the time to push these alternative technologies and transportation. The LiveWire has a host of good features, not the least of which is an internal powertrain system manufactured by Harley Davidson. Let’s not forget that LiveWire was spun off as its own brand by Harley in 2021!

Read full story
5 comments

Racing The World's First Flying Electric Car!

Welcome the Airspeeder to the Racetracks in the Sky!. If this vehicle looks like a big, flying car, it is precisely what the manufacturer was looking to achieve. The Alauda eVTOL (electric vertical and take-off & Landing vehicle) takes to the open sky and the endless amount of racetrack it can supply.

Read full story

Keep the Coyotes Out and Your Dogs In!

Here is a gadget long in the making. A doggy/cat door with built-in facial recognition. In short, your family’s pet has secure access to your home, and any other animal or unwanted visitor does not.

Read full story

Tearing Up The Waterways With an Aquatic Utility Vehicle (AUV)!

Everyone has heard the saying “bigger is better!” The team at Shadow Six Racing took this to heart and posed the question of what would make water sports better, along with sea transportation? They decided to kick it up to overdrive and came up with something unique: the world’s first aquatic utility vehicle, the Typhoon. At first, I thought this was a joke, but I looked further into it and couldn’t have been more wrong.

Read full story
3 comments

The Zephyr is a Stratospheric Aircraft that May Never Come Down!

Airbus introduced the Zephyr, an unmanned aircraft, and I immediately had a million questions. This Solar-Electric Stratospheric UAS (unmanned aircraft system) mainly aims to provide new See, Sense, and Connect capabilities to military, commercial and institutional customers.

Read full story
3 comments

An Electric Recreation Vehicle (eRV) from Thor Industries Has Range!

Thor Industries, not to be left out of the discussion, has developed their concept eRV (Electric Recreation Vehicle), the Thor Vision Vehicle. This particular means of transportation has an industry-leading range due mainly to the high-capacity battery pack and integrated multi-fuel cell. The actual fuel source has yet to be decided but is expected to be either propane or hydrogen. Also, a major contributing factor to the long-range is increased aerodynamics. This vehicle has streamlined the entire outside of the recreational vehicle by removing and concealing the A/C unit, and the side mirrors are replaced with sharp cameras. Overall, they have reduced the amount of drag to the tune of around 30%.

Read full story
9 comments

A Motorcycle Inspired by Ikea?

No, This is Not a Moped, and Ikea Does Not Make It!. When I first glanced at the Cake Osa+, it sure looked like a moped and looked Scandinavian in its design. I equate anything and everything Scandinavian with IKEA. Call it right, wrong, or whatever, but IKEA is always in my psyche. (Perhaps it's the colors or the general minimalist design?) No, the Cake OSA+ is not an IKEA-produced product and has no connection to IKEA whatsoever.

Read full story
3 comments

Winnebago eRV: Electric Recreation Vehicles

Here we are in the midst of summer, and people are taking to the open road to take advantage of the weather and experience a little of the outdoors. Winnebago is looking to lure a new generation of outdoor campers with the promise of an electric RV (recreational vehicle). This appeals to those who wish to preserve nature in all her glory rather than emitting carbon emissions or to experience something a bit different.

Read full story
1 comments

Can You Really Pilot this Air Vessel Without a License?

Several innovations have been made about eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicles as of late. Ryse Aero Tech’s eVTOL is pretty simplistic in its approach and designed with non-flyers in mind. The Recon (pictured above) can be flown with minimal training and in areas with very little room for take-off or landing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy