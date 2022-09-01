Technology is Making Batteries Out of Sand!

Inyerself

Polar Night Energy is Bringing Us This Innovation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKtnA_0hdl9COa00
Silomedia by Polar Night Energy

To put this all simply, Polar Night Energy wants to upscale solar and wind energy to meet everyone’s heating and electricity demands. To achieve this, they patented high-temperature, large-scale heat storage.

In Polar Night Energy’s own words:

WE USE REALLY, REALLY HOT SAND AS THE STORAGE MEDIUM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yi0G4_0hdl9COa00
Wind and SolarPhoto by Nazrin Babashova on Unsplash

Polar Night Energy takes sustainable electricity from solar and wind power (above) and converts it to heat stored in 100 tons of sand for later usage. They found the best way to keep this heat was with sand. Since sand is plentiful and can be heated to extreme temperatures (600 degrees C), it has become the perfect storage means.

The magic is all in the heat transfer system within the sand. They can transfer to and from with minimal heat losses due to the enhanced insulation between the environment and the storage container. Even more exciting, this heat can be stored for months and potentially longer when the heat is needed.

The most exciting part of this technology is that it is already being used. The first commercial sand battery in the world is in a town called Kankaanpää, Western Finland, and it is used in district heating providing heat to homes, offices, and even swimming pools.

Most cities are already equipped with district heating, and Polar Night Energy aims to connect to this existing system and provide heat. So what exactly is district heating? As defined by districtenergy.com

District heating is an underground infrastructure asset where thermal energy is provided to multiple buildings from a central energy plant or plants. Steam or hot water produced at the plant is transmitted 24/7 through highly insulated underground thermal piping networks. The thermal energy is transferred to the building’s heating system, avoiding the need for boilers in individual buildings.

You will find district heating in densely populated cities like New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMae7_0hdl9COa00
MetropolisPhoto by Thomas Habr on Unsplash

The only absolute requirement for the sand is that it must be dry; otherwise, Polar Energy is looking to use the sand most people don’t want, which keeps the cost low. Again, this is just sand with no special treatment to something already in great abundance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoqWB_0hdl9COa00
Sandmedia by Polar Night Energy

The actual cost will be in the larger systems and the piping. Smaller systems will be designed with smaller steel cylinders, mostly assembled above ground (pictured below)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1509sT_0hdl9COa00
Heat Transfermedia by Polar Night Energy

As the systems scale up, the larger sand batteries could be stored underground or in canyons. If stored underground, structures could be built atop to utilize the space above. It is also important to note that the larger the system, the more energy efficient they become.

I expect the technology to evolve over the next couple of years. How long before they perfect the type of sand used to utilize the battery’s capabilities? They currently store the energy captured from renewables as heat but are actively looking for ways to convert this back to electricity efficiently to utilize the system. The next few years will tell the story of this new yet simplistic form of storing heat.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# innovation# technology# renewable energy# business# emerging technology

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4511 followers

More from Inyerself

Check Out This 3-Wheeled Electric Hybrid Vehicle!

Anxiously Awaiting the Successor to the Vanderhall Edison 2. The Vanderhall Edison 2media by Vanderhall Motor Works. First, I have to start this article with the disclaimer that the Vanderhall Edison 2 (pictured above) is sold out and can’t be bought now. Second, they are supposedly going to announce the successor to this model soon. As you can see from the pictures, this is a 3-wheeled vehicle, electric in nature, based on the popular gas-powered Venice (pictured below) they currently sell.

Read full story

The Taiga Orca Personal Watercraft is Production Ready!

You Can Take Delivery of this Electric Powercraft Today!. With a starting price of $17,940 for the Taiga Sport, this personal watercraft has to offer something special for the user to get the biggest bang for the buck. Lucky for us, these offerings from Taiga do precisely that! As of today, these personal watercraft by Taiga Motors(which include jet-skis, wave runners, or water scooters as they are known) are the first all-electric production models on the market.

Read full story

Spend a Small Fortune on this E-Bike!

Almost $19,000 For This EVEREST R22 E-Bike, but Is It Worth the Price?. Make no mistake, the above electric bike called the OPTIBIKE R22 Everest starts at nearly $19,000. This doesn’t consider any additional upgrades, tax, or delivery. You could potentially spend close to $25,000 before everything is said. The R22 Everest is part of OPTIBIKE’s Elite Series, and yes, it is packed with several “bells and whistles.”

Read full story
6 comments

It's Time For an Affordable Solar Powered Car!

The Sion(media by Sono Motors) While all-electric vehicles are the rage at the moment, only a few manufacturers are exploring incorporating solar panels onto the vehicles. Sono Motors is one such company that has installed 456 half cells seamlessly into the body of the car (pictured above). Even more interesting is Sono Motors used every body panel for solar.

Read full story

A Smart Pedal Vehicle is Not Just a Bike!

Mocci, also known as the Magic Ride, was designed and manufactured in Munich, Germany, with the idea coming as early as 2014. Today, Mocci prides itself on having developed a new category for e-bikes. The Smart Pedal Vehicle (SPV) will supply energy to the rear wheel motor while the rider pedals. Even more surprising, all of this is achieved without a belt or chain.

Read full story

The Benefits of a WaterGen System!

In a previous article, I wrote about a recreational vehicle (Living Vehicle) incorporating the patented WaterGen system. WaterGen is an atmospheric water generator that creates potable drinking water out of the surrounding air. This particular piece of technology completed the missing piece of the off-grid puzzle: our dependency on clean water.

Read full story

What is a "Living Vehicle"?

In full disclosure, I had started writing about the Living Vehicle just before the announcement of the new 2023 model. As someone always looking for the latest and greatest, I was pleased to see this recreational vehicle bring something exciting and promising with its latest announcement. Think of the Living Vehicle as an RV or recreational vehicle to end all RVs. It is more of a “tiny home” on wheels.

Read full story
13 comments

Ammonia as a Possible Alternative Fuel in Commercial Transportation?

The month of May marked a significant milestone for the company known as Amogy. It was at this time they were able to prove a portable carbon-free energy system using ammonia as a renewable fuel. Even more important, they were able to decarbonize a piece of commercial transportation in the form of a tractor using this new ammonia-based system.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!

In an earlier article, I described a vehicle that envisions traveling at a hypersonic (Mach 9) speed called the Stargazer. We are nowhere close to meeting this mark as great as this is. Perhaps we should set our sights on a more attainable goal, and that is where the “Overture” by Boom Supersonic comes in. The Overture is a supersonic (Mach 1.7) aircraft meant to deliver passengers in half the time.

Read full story
2 comments

Make Your Next Watercraft a Quadrofoil!

Every summer, when it starts to get hot, I begin to think about the open water and the watercraft we use to traverse it. People tend to flock to the water to cool down when it's hot. What better way to experience the water than to find new watercraft to take advantage of it? Several years in the making, the latest such watercraft is the Q2S Quadrofoil, an electric hydrofoil watercraft that seats two.

Read full story
1 comments

Harley Jumps Into Electric Motorcycles!

LiveWire’s latest electric motorcycle, called the LiveWire One, is available at a time when people are flocking to any things electric. With the promise of reduced or zero emissions and the thrill of riding past an expensive gas station, now is the time to push these alternative technologies and transportation. The LiveWire has a host of good features, not the least of which is an internal powertrain system manufactured by Harley Davidson. Let’s not forget that LiveWire was spun off as its own brand by Harley in 2021!

Read full story
5 comments

Racing The World's First Flying Electric Car!

Welcome the Airspeeder to the Racetracks in the Sky!. If this vehicle looks like a big, flying car, it is precisely what the manufacturer was looking to achieve. The Alauda eVTOL (electric vertical and take-off & Landing vehicle) takes to the open sky and the endless amount of racetrack it can supply.

Read full story

Keep the Coyotes Out and Your Dogs In!

Here is a gadget long in the making. A doggy/cat door with built-in facial recognition. In short, your family’s pet has secure access to your home, and any other animal or unwanted visitor does not.

Read full story

Tearing Up The Waterways With an Aquatic Utility Vehicle (AUV)!

Everyone has heard the saying “bigger is better!” The team at Shadow Six Racing took this to heart and posed the question of what would make water sports better, along with sea transportation? They decided to kick it up to overdrive and came up with something unique: the world’s first aquatic utility vehicle, the Typhoon. At first, I thought this was a joke, but I looked further into it and couldn’t have been more wrong.

Read full story
3 comments

The Zephyr is a Stratospheric Aircraft that May Never Come Down!

Airbus introduced the Zephyr, an unmanned aircraft, and I immediately had a million questions. This Solar-Electric Stratospheric UAS (unmanned aircraft system) mainly aims to provide new See, Sense, and Connect capabilities to military, commercial and institutional customers.

Read full story
3 comments

An Electric Recreation Vehicle (eRV) from Thor Industries Has Range!

Thor Industries, not to be left out of the discussion, has developed their concept eRV (Electric Recreation Vehicle), the Thor Vision Vehicle. This particular means of transportation has an industry-leading range due mainly to the high-capacity battery pack and integrated multi-fuel cell. The actual fuel source has yet to be decided but is expected to be either propane or hydrogen. Also, a major contributing factor to the long-range is increased aerodynamics. This vehicle has streamlined the entire outside of the recreational vehicle by removing and concealing the A/C unit, and the side mirrors are replaced with sharp cameras. Overall, they have reduced the amount of drag to the tune of around 30%.

Read full story
9 comments

A Motorcycle Inspired by Ikea?

No, This is Not a Moped, and Ikea Does Not Make It!. When I first glanced at the Cake Osa+, it sure looked like a moped and looked Scandinavian in its design. I equate anything and everything Scandinavian with IKEA. Call it right, wrong, or whatever, but IKEA is always in my psyche. (Perhaps it's the colors or the general minimalist design?) No, the Cake OSA+ is not an IKEA-produced product and has no connection to IKEA whatsoever.

Read full story
3 comments

Winnebago eRV: Electric Recreation Vehicles

Here we are in the midst of summer, and people are taking to the open road to take advantage of the weather and experience a little of the outdoors. Winnebago is looking to lure a new generation of outdoor campers with the promise of an electric RV (recreational vehicle). This appeals to those who wish to preserve nature in all her glory rather than emitting carbon emissions or to experience something a bit different.

Read full story
1 comments

Can You Really Pilot this Air Vessel Without a License?

Several innovations have been made about eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) vehicles as of late. Ryse Aero Tech’s eVTOL is pretty simplistic in its approach and designed with non-flyers in mind. The Recon (pictured above) can be flown with minimal training and in areas with very little room for take-off or landing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy