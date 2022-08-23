Make Your Next Watercraft a Quadrofoil!

Rise Above in the Q2S Electric Hydrofoil

Q2S media by Quadr0foil

Every summer, when it starts to get hot, I begin to think about the open water and the watercraft we use to traverse it. People tend to flock to the water to cool down when it's hot. What better way to experience the water than to find new watercraft to take advantage of it? Several years in the making, the latest such watercraft is the Q2S Quadrofoil, an electric hydrofoil watercraft that seats two.

Quadr0foil Ride media by JC

So who exactly is the company behind the Quadrofoil? In their own words:

We are a hi-tech electrical engineering company with a mission to change the way society embraces water sports and transportation. Our team of skilled engineers, nautical enthusiasts, and progressive visionaries, designed and manufactured the revolutionary electric-powered and completely environmentally friendly personal hydrofoiling watercraft.

As mentioned in an earlier article, there are several positives to a watercraft (hydrofoil) that creates a minimal wake. (Ask the city of Venice)

An Electric Hydrofoil Boat Should Help Venice!

A Solution to Wake Damage

Hydrofoils are extremely energy efficient, with very little being wasted. The Quadrofoil requires roughly 16 feet before the vessel becomes “airborne” or begins to “Foil” above the water. At this point, the hull is entirely out of the water and away from the waves and water, significantly reducing drag. Not only this, but the ride becomes smooth and quiet. Think of the sound as a spraying waterfall!

Now for the details:

The Quadrofoil will operate on a full charge for close to 2 hours or 80 km (49miles).

A 5.5 kW engine paired with two 5.2 kWh batteries

Expect to achieve speeds over 21 knots (24 mph)

This being electric, it can claim zero emissions

The Quadrofoil includes a battery management system (BMS) that optimizes battery performance and enhances charging capabilities.

All this can be had for the price tag of $35,000, excluding tax and delivery charges. Again, this is an expensive water toy with some pretty unique features. The thrill and serenity of hydrofoiling for one or two people may be enough to drive this purchase. Imagine the head-turning as you roll by other boats and swimmers. You most certainly aren’t buying the Quadrofoil because of the “speed”!