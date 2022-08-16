Bringing Minimalism to a Motorcycle!

No, This is Not a Moped, and Ikea Does Not Make It!

OSA + media by CAKE

When I first glanced at the Cake Osa+, it sure looked like a moped and looked Scandinavian in its design. I equate anything and everything Scandinavian with IKEA. Call it right, wrong, or whatever, but IKEA is always in my psyche. (Perhaps it's the colors or the general minimalist design?) No, the Cake OSA+ is not an IKEA-produced product and has no connection to IKEA whatsoever.

First, a little information about Cake (not IKEA). In Cake’s own words:

CAKE was founded in 2016 by the acknowledged entrepreneur in strategy, design, and branding, Stefan Ytterborn. From the very start the goal was to create electric motorcycles that would combine excitement with responsibility, while inspiring the shift to a zero-emission society. The mantra instilled in the design team was “light, quiet and clean” and the result would two years later manifest itself in the first model, the Kalk, that first saw the light of day in January 2018. In 2019, CAKE launched the Ösa, a multifaceted utility platform with off-road capabilities that quickly became a favorite among professional drivers and regular people looking for a do-it-all two-wheeler.

Added options media by CAKE

Cake incorporated an unibeam structure into its design, allowing the user to clamp various accessories to this “beam.” Imagine carrying a passenger on the back. You can do this with the passenger kit:

Passenger Seat media by CAKE

How about extra cargo in the rear or front? This design will allow you to do both.

Front or Back Rack Storage media by CAKE

Do you want to carry more oversized loads? How about a trailer?

Trailer media by CAKE

Let’s talk speed. The CAKE Osa + has a top speed of 56 mph and a range of roughly 52 miles, depending on how heavy-handed you are with the rate. Given this is an electric motorcycle, you will get powerful torque from the get-go. All this while also being quiet, nowhere near the sound of a standard ICE (internal combustion engine) motorcycle. Even more so, no nasty carbon emissions. Note three different speed settings, slow, medium, or fast. Each of these will have some bearing on your effective travel range.

You also have the option of regular or regenerative breaking. Learning the regenerative breaking ins and outs would be best if you want to put some energy back into the battery. You may be able to extend the estimated 52-mile range. Don’t forget about the custom suspension within the OSA+. The ride is comfortable on city roads, and off-roading is also smooth sailing!

I want to call out the battery can be removed to be recharged but is best charged within the unit. The battery weighs a healthy 37 lbs and can be rather cumbersome, taking in and out for a recharge. Add this to the overall bike's weight, and you get a vehicle weighing close to 200 lbs. When recharging, you will attain 80% within 2 hours and a full charge within 3. The OSA+ claims to also be a mobile power station, hence the reason for multiple available charging ports.

Also of note is the included Cake Connect Application. You will be able to access your OSA functions through the application.

Connect Application media by CAKE

You can expect to pay no less than $10,500 for the Cake Osa+ and quite a bit more if you opt to add on some of the accessories mentioned above. I only touched on a few of the most common ones, but they have several to choose from. It’s nice to have the options, but it tends to clutter up the machine!